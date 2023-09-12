But a FineWoven case will cost you $60, and a silicone case from Apple will run you an extra $50. That's a lot of money for a case, especially after you've already spent around a thousand dollars on your new phone. Luckily, there are plenty of great third-party cases that can fill the gap at a more bearable price point. To help you out, we've rounded up a list of the best cases you can buy for the iPhone 15 series at a cheaper price than Apple's own options.

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 15 series, which encompasses four new models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature some of the upgrades the company brought to the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max build on last year's foundation with more changes. Sustainability was at the heart of every phone in the iPhone 15 lineup, so Apple decided to stop making leather products altogether in pursuit of its environmental goals. That means if you want an official Apple case, you'll need to grab either Apple's new FineWoven material or a familiar silicone case.

Apple no longer uses leather for its cases, but you can still get one from a third party. This Torro leather case is available in a bunch of different colors and is made with top-grain premium leather. It comes with microfiber lining to protect the phone, and you also get slots to store your cash and cards.

If you're seeking a multifunctional case, then this one will offer solid protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a flexible kickstand. It's ideal for those who tend to actively watch videos on their phones.

If you're looking for a simple, clear case that shows off your iPhone 15, this thin, light phone case from Spigen does the trick. It also has reinforced plastic around the edges and camera for increased protection.

Supcase makes great rugged cases, and this option for the iPhone 15 is no different. It features a built-in kickstand and a lens cover, so it's a versatile solution. Plus, it's made out of a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials to ensure it holds up in tough conditions.

Humixx's Magnetic Case adds some protection to your smartphone and preserves MagSafe compatibility. It's a super slim case, so it won't add too much thickness, either. Unfortunately, it's only available for the Pro models right now.

The SUPCASE UB Pro is one of the best-rugged cases out there. It offers complete 360-degree protection to your phone with a polycarbonate case and a built-in screen protector. It also comes with a built-in kickstand, making it one of the more versatile options.

Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case is one of the thinnest you'll find for the iPhone 15 Pro while still providing adequate protection. It features a good-looking triangular design on the back and a raised camera bump. Plus, it features grips on the sides to make your phone easy to hold.

These third-party iPhone 15 cases are cheaper than Apple's offerings

Apple's premium prices shouldn't prevent you from securing your new smartphone with a great case, and these options can help you out while still being affordable. Our top picks come from Spigen, which is offering its Liquid Air Armor case and Ultra Hybrid case for all iPhone 15 models. Best of all, all versions can be had for around $20, and this makes them the cheapest options available on this list. Depending on your style, Spigen's clear case can show off your iPhone 15 model or complement it with the stylish Liquid Air Armor variant. That model features a triangular grip design on the back and more grip accents on the sides, which looks great.

If you find yourself missing Apple's leather cases already, we've found one from Torro that might fit your needs. It comes in seven colors, including black and brown, and is a folio wallet case. That means you can prop up your new iPhone 15 series smartphone with a folio kickstand or store your most important cards with your device. However, if rugged is what you're looking for, Supcase definitely fits the bill with the classic Unicorn Bettle Pro case or the UB Mag XT case.

You can't go wrong with any of the case options on this list, and they're sure to save you some money when compared to Apple's own options. That savings might help you replenish your collection of chargers, as you'll need great cables and accessories for these USB-C iPhones.