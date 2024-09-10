The new iPhone 16 is here, packing an A18 chip powerful enough to run Apple Intelligence features and a Camera Control button. You'll be able to pre-order these fresh devices starting Friday, Sept. 13, and they'll officially debut later this month. But before your great smartphone arrives, you'll want to make sure you have a case sorted out. Since there's the new Camera Control button, existing iPhone 15 cases won't fit the iPhone 16.

Luckily, there isn't a shortage of great cases to pair with your upcoming iPhone 16. We've already seen plenty of cases from trusted and respected brands release, and we've had hands-on time with one of them. Here are our top case picks for the iPhone 16, which we'll continue to update as we test more cases.

Editor's choice Spigen Liquid Air case for iPhone 16 Spigen's Liquid Air is a versatile case that keeps a low profile while adding texture and grip to your brand-new iPhone 16. It has a grippy back pattern and protection for the sides, display, and camera bump of your smartphone. Of course, it features a cutout for the flagship Camera Control button. $30 at Spigen

Premium pick Mous Limitless 6.0 case for iPhone 16 $65 $70 Save $5 If you're looking for a premium case, Mous has you covered with its Limitless 6.0 model. It comes in a variety of different materials and finishes, including my favorites, Aramid fiber and speckled fabric. It's thin while still protective, with excellent coverage of the side rails, display, and camera bump. $65 at Mous

Promoted pick Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Supcase has a rugged and feature-packed case in the UB Grip. It has the durable and beefy exterior the brand is known for, plus a MagSafe ring that doubles as a kickstand and finger grip. Plus, it features a simplistic one-piece construction and a stunning angular design. $26 at SUPCASE

Best value ESR Translucent Matte case for iPhone 16 For those that care about value above all else, this case from ESR is hard to beat. It includes a MagSafe-compatible translucent case with ample protection for the display and cameras. Plus, you get a tempered glass screen protector in the box, and that's all for under $20. $16 at Amazon

Custom designs Casetify Ultra Bounce case for iPhone 16 Like custom designs and top-notch protection? That's the name of the game with the Casetify Ultra Bounce case. It features MagSafe compatibility, flexible rubber corners for shock protection, and holes for strap and carabiner attachment points. It's not just designed to be a case — it fits into a mobile carry ecosystem. $102 at CASETiFY

Cactus leather Otterbox Symmetry Series case for iPhone 16 If you're tired of the classic plastic and metals found on most phone cases, add cactus leather to your iPhone 16 with this Otterbox Symmetry Series case. It feels excellent in the hand and comes in four great colors, including Adobe brown. There are also satisfying metal buttons and a Camera Control button cutout. $60 at Otterbox

Colorful look Incase Slim case for iPhone 16 For those that want a slim and simple case with a bit of character, there's the Incase Slim. It's a basic translucent plastic case that comes in four tinted colors and a clear option. This is a great way to match your new case to the color of your fresh iPhone 16. $40 at Incase

Clear case Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 16 There's nothing like a classic clear case, and Spigen makes the best one with its Ultra Hybrid offering. It's flexible, sturdy, and includes MagSafe support. The cool thing about this case is that you can change the material of the MagSafe ring to carbon fiber if you'd like. $45 at Spigen

Ultra-thin case Mous Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 $55 $59 Save $4 Those that don't really want to add a case to their phone for thickness reasons will love the Mous Super Thin 2.0. It barely adds any extra bulk to your phone while providing an extra (albeit thin) layer of protection. It's one of the sleekest iPhone 16 cases out there. $55 at Mous

Our top picks for the best iPhone 16 cases in 2024

Although the iPhone 16 was just announced, there are a slew of cases you can buy right now to ensure your smartphone is protected from day one. I've already tried Casetify's Ultra Bounce case, albeit without an iPhone 16 just yet, and can vouch for the case's build quality and protective elements. Is it worth over $100? That's for you to decide, but it might be if you love the brand's unique design and budding accessory ecosystem.

Another great option would be Otterbox's Symmetry Series case with cactus leather. While I haven't tried the iPhone 16 version yet, I've spent a few months with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model and couldn't recommend it enough if you like leather. Spigen is ranked as our best phone case brand overall, so you can't go wrong with its Liquid Air or Ultra Hybrid cases. So, which great iPhone 16 case will you choose?