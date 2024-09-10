Apple has a new lineup of great iPhones, and the iPhone 16 Plus is one of the best options for the average user. It brings a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded A18 processor, and an all-new Camera Control button for photography. Unfortunately, these changes mean that the iPhone 16 Plus won't be compatible with the great iPhone 15 Plus cases you may have around already. Fear not, because there are a handful of excellent iPhone 16 Plus cases you can buy before your new phone even ships.

To help you out with your case search, we've rounded up the best ones you can get today. We've already tested one case for the iPhone 16 Plus, and we'll surely try out more for ourselves and update this list accordingly with our findings. Let's dive in.

Editor's choice Spigen Liquid Air case for iPhone 16 Plus Spigen's Liquid Air case features a geometric textured design on the back to add some extra grip to your iPhone 16 Plus. The entire design of the case is slim, but flexible enough to provide shock and drop protection. This low-profile option is a great starting point for new iPhone 16 owners. $30 at Spigen

Premium pick Mous Limitless 6.0 case for iPhone 16 Plus $75 $80 Save $5 Mous redesigned its fan-favorite Limitless case to be slimmer than ever, while still providing ample protection to your device. It comes in an assortment of excellent premium materials, like aramid fiber, wood, and speckled fabric. Plus, there's plenty of coverage for the display, camera bump, and a Camera Control cutout. $75 at Mous

Promoted pick Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Plus If you want to add the utmost protection to your brand-new iPhone 16 Plus, look no further than the Supcase UB Grip. It has the durable design the brand is renowned for while adding a slew of great features. There's MagSafe support, a built-in kickstand, and a ring grip here. $26 at SUPCASE

Best value Spidercase Magnetic case for iPhone 16 Plus $15 $20 Save $5 iPhone 16 Plus buyers that want an all-inclusive kit for protection will love the Spidercase. It includes a low-profile, translucent case for your smartphone with built-in MagSafe support. Plus, there are two tempered glass screen protectors bundled in the box. It has everything you need to keep your phone safe. $15 at Amazon

Custom designs Casetify Ultra Bounce case for iPhone 16 Plus Casetify's revamped Ultra Bounce case arrives for the iPhone 16 Plus for the first time, and it blends customization and protection. Those two things can be had on the same case with Ultra Bounce, which has flexible and shock-absorbing bumpers. Plus, there are plenty of sweet prints available, or you can make your own. $102 at CASETiFY

Cactus leather Otterbox Symmetry Series case for iPhone 16 Plus For a unique premium feel, there's the Otterbox Symmetry Series. It includes a cactus leather option that feels great in the hand and exudes luxury. This case also comes with MagSafe support, a soft interior lining, and metal passthrough buttons. It's a great way to add flair and flavor to your iPhone 16 Plus. $60 at Otterbox

Colorful look Incase Slim case for iPhone 16 Plus This case from Incase is subtle yet colorful, as it's a translucent plastic option with pastel color offerings. It features MagSafe support and raised edges to protect the display and camera bump. Buying this one will let you match your protective case to your iPhone 16 Plus color. $40 at Incase

Teardown case Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One case iPhone 16 Plus It's always fun to spotlight a unique iPhone case, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One is certainly unique. It's a teardown case that mimics the internal components of the iPhone 16 Plus on the back. Aside from the clever and eye-catching design, it's a great Spigen case with top-tier protection. $50 at Spigen

Ultra-thin case Mous Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 Plus $55 $60 Save $5 To keep your iPhone 16 Plus as slim as possible, choose an ultra-thin case like the Mous Super Thin 2.0. It barely adds any thickness to your phone while serving as an extra layer of protection. Plus, you can choose between MagSafe or non-MagSafe versions and four great colors. $55 at Mous

Our top picks for the best iPhone 16 Plus cases in 2024

This list features a collection of cases from companies featured on our best phone case brands list, so you know they are reputable and trusted. I've already tried the Casetify Ultra Bounce case, and can say it has superb build quality and one of the most protective designs I've ever seen. For protection, you can also count on the much more affordable Supcase UB Grip. If style is your main concern, I've loved using the Otterbox Symmetry Series case with the Adobe brown cactus leather material on my iPhone 15 Pro Max for a few months.

Aside from those options, you can't go wrong with a Spigen or Mous case. I've used the Mous Limitless 5.0 in the past, and the new Limitless 6.0 case for the iPhone 16 Plus figures to be even better. Meanwhile, the Spigen Liquid Air and Ultra Hybrid options are reliable choices that are sure to add some protection to your device without bringing too much bulk. These are the best iPhone 16 Plus cases you can get today, but we'll be sure to update this list as we try all the top cases available.