The new iPhone 16 Pro is here, and it's already shaping up to be one of the best phones of the year. With a larger screen and a new button, there's a lot to like. Unfortunately, some of these new features and changes make the iPhone 16 Pro incompatible with the great iPhone 15 Pro cases you might already have. To make sure your phone is protected from day one, you'll want to order a case for your new iPhone 16 Pro now. Luckily, there are a ton of great options.

We've rounded up the best iPhone 16 Pro cases you'll find today, and even already had hands-on time with one case model. We'll update this list as more cases are released, and we continue to try these cases for ourselves. Let's dive in.

Editor's choice Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case for iPhone 16 Pro The best cases are affordable, thin, and protective, and the Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case checks all those boxes. This year's iPhone 16 Pro case takes what we loved about last year's Thin Fit case and adds MagSafe. It has protective edges to safeguard the camera bump and display, and has a cutout for the iPhone's new button. $40 at Spigen

Premium pick Casetify Ultra Bounce case for iPhone 16 Pro Casetify is known for its stylish and creative designs, but the Ultra Bounce case is all about protection. It features giant rubber bumpers around the corners to protect your new iPhone 16 Pro from serious drops. The case also supports MagSafe and integrates with carabiners and straps for simpler carrying. $100 at Amazon $102 at CASETiFY

Promoted pick Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro In partnership with Supcase If you're looking for protection, the Supcase UB Grip case has you covered. Although it features stylish translucent plastic, it isn't lacking ruggedness. This case also has MagSafe, a kickstand, and a ring grip, adding versatility to your brand-new iPhone 16 Pro right out of the gate. $26 at SUPCASE

Best value Spidercase Magnetic Translucent case for iPhone 16 Pro This kit from Spidercase gives you a MagSafe-compatible case and two tempered glass screen protectors at a low price. It might not be the most protective or stylish case out there, but the frosted translucent back is nice. You can't beat getting a case with camera protection and screen protectors in one package. $20 at Amazon

Grip case Dbrand Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro The iPhone 16 Pro is bigger this year, so it might be a bit harder to hold. To combat that, pick up the Dbrand Grip case. It's made out of a seriously-grippy material and features a few clever design choices, like a sloping edge that makes it easy to swipe from the sides of your phone. $60 at dbrand

Vegan leather Incase City case for iPhone 16 Pro If you're looking for a case with a unique material, the Incase City features vegan leather with a perforated design for a textured feel. It has MagSafe compatibility and raised edges to protect your screen and cameras. There are also sweet colors, including a Blush Pink that really pops. $50 at Incase

Aramid fiber pick Mous Limitless 6.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro $75 $79 Save $4 Mous' Limitless 5.0 topped the charts for a while, but now there's a new Limitless 6.0 case for the iPhone 16 Pro. It's still a great option, as it's a quarter of the size of its predecessor while offering the same protection. Plus, Mous always provides premium material options, like aramid fiber and wood. $75 at Mous

Retro look Spigen Classic C1 MagFit case for iPhone 16 Pro To give your new iPhone 16 Pro some extra flair and flavor, consider the Spigen Classic C1. It features a classic design that mimics the iMac G3, down to the translucent Bondi Blue colorway. Under the hood, it's still a great Spigen case with MagSafe compatibility and solid protection. $60 at Spigen

Ultra-thin case Mous Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro $55 $59 Save $4 The iPhone 16 Pro is still a somewhat thick handset, and adding a case only makes the phone thicker. But by choosing the Mous Super Thin 2.0, you can make sure your case is as thin as possible. You can choose the MagSafe or non-MagSafe version for ultimate control over your case's thickness. $55 at Mous

Even though the iPhone 16 Pro isn't out yet, there are a ton of excellent cases from trusted and respected case manufacturers you can buy right now. The one we've tried is the Casetify Ultra Bounce case, and I can vouch for its protective bumpers and great build quality. However, at a $100 price point, it's certainly not for everyone. It'll come in clutch for people who put their phones through a tough lifestyle, and for those who need carabiner and strap support, though.

Our top pick for everyone is the Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case, as it blends the things we loved about past Thin Fit and MagFit cases. Other great alternatives include the Supcase UB Grip for people who need top-notch protection and the Mous cases for premium materials. All these companies appeared on our best phone case brands ranking, so they're worth trusting. You can't really go wrong with any case on this list, and we'll continue to update it as the iPhone 16 Pro case market evolves.