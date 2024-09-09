We've been waiting a while, but Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 series, including the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max. It's still a very expensive smartphone that you'll want to keep safe from scratches and drops, but unfortunately, this new model won't be compatible with existing iPhone 15 Pro Max cases. That's because the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a larger, 6.9-inch screen and a new touch-capacitive button along the rails of the chassis.

If you're not sure how to navigate the rich case market for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you're in luck. We've rounded up the best day-one offerings from the leading case manufacturers, and will update this article as more cases become available. Plus, we've already been able to test one iPhone 16 Pro Max case hands-on, with much more testing to come.

Editor's choice Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case for iPhone 16 Pro Max The most versatile case for your iPhone 16 Pro Max looks to be the Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case. It's rooted in Spigen's classic Thin Fit design, but now supports MagSafe. The design doesn't add that much bulk to your new iPhone, while offering excellent protection of the display and camera bump. $40 at Spigen

Premium pick Casetify Ultra Bounce case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Casetify reimagined its Ultra Bounce Case for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It's still as protective as ever, with flexible rubber bumpers surrounding the top and corners of your iPhone. Additionally, those bumpers serve as attachment points for straps, carabiners, and other accessories. It has MagSafe, too, but it's priced at a premium. $100 at Amazon See at CASETiFY

Promoted pick Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro Max In partnership with Supcase The UB Grip case from Supcase blends top-notch protection, style, and feature set. The semi-transparent design can show off the iPhone 16 Pro Max model you chose, while the thick build protects it. Plus, it has a one-piece design and a MagSafe kickstand that doubles as a holder ring. $26 at SUPCASE

Best value Spidercase Clear for iPhone 16 Pro Max $15 $16 Save $1 Looking to get the best iPhone 16 Pro Max case you can while spending the least amount of money? Check out this clear case from Spidercase. It's clear, so it shows off your iPhone 16 Pro Max color, and it also supports MagSafe. This case features corner protection, display protection, and camera protection. $15 at Amazon

Grip case Dbrand Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro Max If you're sick and tired of your phone slipping out of your hands, you can avoid that by adding a Dbrand Grip case to your new iPhone 16 Pro Max. It features a low-profile, grippy design and great tactile buttons. Additionally, this case supports MagSafe and has a "crescent arc" side profile that makes it easier to swipe from the edge of your screen. $60 at dbrand

Leather & woven case Incase Icon case for iPhone 16 Pro Max In a sea of similar iPhone 16 Pro Max cases, the Incase Icon case stands out thanks to its textured fabric and leather design. You can choose between a plant-based leather material and a woven material in eight total colors. Aside from a unique design, this case supports MagSafe and adds protection. $60 at Incase

Aramid fiber pick Mous Limitless 6.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Mous makes some of the most premium cases I've ever used, and its Limitless 6.0 case for the iPhone 16 Pro Max looks to be its best one yet. It's 25% thinner than the last-generation model and features an interior microfiber lining for scratch protection. It comes in cool materials, like aramid fiber and wood, as well. $67 at Mous

Retro appearance Spigen Classic C1 MagFit case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Like a retro look? There isn't a better retro case on the market than the Spigen Classic C1. It's made to emulate the look of Apple's iMac G3, which was an iconic computer with a translucent chassis. You can add that look to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while also getting a protective case with MagSafe compatibility. $60 at Spigen

Ultra-thin case Mous Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro Max $55 $59 Save $4 For those that want the thinnest case for their iPhone 15 Pro Max, there's the Mous Super Thin 2.0. It only includes the bare essentials, but still includes MagSafe for compatibility with accessories and chargers. However, if you want, you can choose a non-magnetic case to save money and thickness. $55 at Mous

Our top picks for the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases in 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro Max isn't available yet, but there are plenty of great cases available before pre-orders for the great smartphone open up. By ordering now, you'll ensure your phone is protected as soon as it arrives. I've already tried the Casetify Ultra Bounce case — albeit without an iPhone 16 Pro Max just yet — and build quality is up to par. It's made to be paired with a carabiner and strap system that could come in handy if you use your phone heavily while on the go. But it's extremely expensive, and that $100 price tag can be hard to swallow.

Other great options include the cases from Spigen and Mous, which never seem to fail us in terms of style and protection. We've tested many of their cases in the past, and both of them sit on our best phone case brands list. Otherwise, consider choosing the Supcase UB Grip for protection or the Spidercase for affordability. You can't really go wrong with any of the picks on this list, so choose the one that fits your specific needs and budget the best.