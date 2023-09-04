Even with new hardware in recent MacBooks, Apple isn't known for putting its best cameras in laptop computers. This partly due to size constraints, as it's hard to put a great camera sensor in a laptop with a thin-and-light form factor. However, the best iPhones do have excellent camera systems, and Apple made it possible for iPhones to serve as MacBook webcams with macOS Ventura. A feature called Continuity Camera makes this possible, but it isn't just software. In order to make use of the feature, you'll need a compatible mount, and the mount you choose will need to meet specific requirements for Continuity Camera.
For those unfamiliar, when your iPhone is near your MacBook and placed in horizontal orientation, you can select your iPhone's rear camera system as your Mac's video input. Essentially, this means you'll be able to get high-quality video out of your MacBook without breaking the bank for a dedicated webcam. There are some downsides with Continuity Camera, like not being able to use your iPhone for anything else while you're transmitting a camera feed to your Mac. However, it's generally a great way to improve your video quality on a desktop Mac or a MacBook. Since you'll need a mount for Continuity Camera, we've rounded up the best ones below.
Belkin's MagSafe Camera Mount is designed to mount your iPhone to the top of your MacBook's screen. You can then use Continuity Camera with macOS Ventura or newer to stream your iPhone's camera feed to your laptop. While Apple deserves a lot of credit for the feature, Belkin packed a few features into this tiny mount, including a ring holder kickstand.
Belkin worked closely with Apple to develop its two Continuity Camera mounts, and this one is designed for desktops and displays. It rests on the top of your monitor, but it is also compatible with tripod screws. As such, it's the most versatile option for desktop deployments.
Spigen's Continuity Camera mount is based on its O-Mag Ring accessory, which is a popular MagSafe ring holder. This product adds a clip that rests on your MacBook's display and facilitates Continuity Camera use. As such, this is a great option for use with MacBooks Air and Pro.
CloudValley's laptop mount is unique in the sense that it has uses outside of Continuity Camera. When your phone isn't being used as a webcam, you can flip it around to send messages or take phone calls. It works with MagSafe as well, and mounts to your laptop with the included metal plates.
If you want to make sure your lighting looks great for video calls, this Continuity Camera mount is the solution. It mounts your iPhone to your laptop, but it also adds a small light to help illuminate your face. Plus, it's one of the more affordable options on this list.
If you don't want to mount your iPhone directly to your Mac, this option is a great choice. It's a standalone phone stand with three height levels and support for both horizontal and vertical orientations. Plus, in range of your Mac, it works with Continuity Camera.
SODI's magnetic phone stand is a Continuity Camera mount when you need it and a regular desk stand when you don't. This multipurpose accessory is great for people who only need Continuity Camera functionality every once in a while. Plus, it's height adjustable.
Capstone's Continuity Camera mount is designed for both MacBooks and Mac desktops, though you'll have to pick one at checkout. It rests on your display's bezel and offers up to a 30-degree tilt. Plus, it has built-in support for MagSafe.
Our top picks for the best iPhone mounts for Continuity Camera in 2023
When developing the Continuity Camera feature for iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple worked closely with Belkin to create compatible mounts. As such, Belkin's accessories are our top recommendations for most people. If you're looking for an iPhone mount specifically made for Continuity Camera, then the Belkin mount for MacBooks or Mac desktops will help you get the job done. We've reviewed the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBooks, and it's an accessory that can be a solid choice for any iPhone user with a built-in stand and ring holder. The desktop version supports a tripod screw as well, which is great for mobile photography.
If you want more out of your iPhone mount, then it might be best to go with a different option. SODI's Continuity Camera mount is detachable and doubles as a desktop stand when you don't need the remote webcam functionality. Though it hardly replaces a dedicated setup, the Continuity Camera Mount with Light can be a neat addition to your video call workspace. Finally, CloudValley's magnetic laptop holder can be used for Continuity Camera or just casual iPhone use, which is a cool dual-purpose solution.
Continuity Camera is one of the best features to come to the Mac in some time, but it does require third-party accessories in order to work. Any of the picks on this list will help get you started shooting high-quality video in no time.
