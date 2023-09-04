Even with new hardware in recent MacBooks, Apple isn't known for putting its best cameras in laptop computers. This partly due to size constraints, as it's hard to put a great camera sensor in a laptop with a thin-and-light form factor. However, the best iPhones do have excellent camera systems, and Apple made it possible for iPhones to serve as MacBook webcams with macOS Ventura. A feature called Continuity Camera makes this possible, but it isn't just software. In order to make use of the feature, you'll need a compatible mount, and the mount you choose will need to meet specific requirements for Continuity Camera.

For those unfamiliar, when your iPhone is near your MacBook and placed in horizontal orientation, you can select your iPhone's rear camera system as your Mac's video input. Essentially, this means you'll be able to get high-quality video out of your MacBook without breaking the bank for a dedicated webcam. There are some downsides with Continuity Camera, like not being able to use your iPhone for anything else while you're transmitting a camera feed to your Mac. However, it's generally a great way to improve your video quality on a desktop Mac or a MacBook. Since you'll need a mount for Continuity Camera, we've rounded up the best ones below.