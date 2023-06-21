An iPhone’s built-in microphones are fine for Siri and making voice notes, but if you’re serious about your videos and podcasts, you need a dedicated microphone. A good iPhone mic must record clear audio in all conditions, and it should help you focus on what you’re recording and ignore extraneous noise. Beyond that, the type of mic you choose depends on your use case. For podcasting, you can connect a standing mic for recording conversations. For voice-overs, maybe a cabled or Bluetooth lapel mic is the answer. Or perhaps you want two mics to record an interviewer and an interviewee.

Here we take a look at some of the best iPhone microphones you can buy. You don’t have to spend a fortune. But if you’re happy to spend more on a top-quality device, there’s plenty to choose from

Our top picks for the best iPhone microphones

Sennheiser MKE 200 Smartphone Kit Best overall A versatile mic for bloggers and vloggers The Sennheiser MKE 200 is a high-quality cabled microphone with a cold shoe camera connector. This affordable kit also includes a tripod, phone clasp, and cables so you can use it with your iPhone. Pros Great sound

Portable and convenient

Useful smartphone kit Cons Lightning to 3.5mm adapter not included See at Amazon $100 at B&H

Sennheiser’s MKE 200 microphone is ideal for improving the audio quality of your content. If you regularly make selfie TikToks and YouTube videos, your voice is as clear as the picture, and if you place it on a desk, it’s great for conducting interviews. It’s also extremely convenient to take with you thanks to the supplied drawstring bag. It’s a great all-around mic setup that greatly improves audio recording.

The microphone has a camera shoe to connect it to your great smartphone camera. This package also includes a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, so you can use it with your iPhone, a sturdy Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod that can be used as a monopod when its legs are closed, and a couple of cables for connecting the mic to your smartphone. You also get a furry windshield for recording in windy conditions. An integrated wind protection and internal suspension mount reduces handling noise, and it’s a directional microphone for isolated and enhanced audio. It features voice-activated recording, so it can keep the silence until you speak, and there’s a mute function if you want to suspend recording for a while.

JOBY Wavo AIR Premium pick A hands-free Bluetooth solution to audio problems Two Bluetooth microphones and a receiver unit make this a great interview solution. It’s also ideal for content creation that involves two speakers. Pros Twin mics

Comes with a lot of great accessories

Good range and battery life Cons No carry case or Lightning adapter

A little ugly

Expensive $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Boasting flexibility and quality, the Joby Wavo Air consists of two small mic units that weigh just 33g and a receiver that's just as small. You just pair the receiver unit with your iPhone (which is easy to do), and the mics are given to whoever is making the recording. It’s great for interviews; both the interviewer and interviewee have their own microphone, so both voices are captured with equal accuracy and neither suffers from being further away than the other. It’s easy to pair the receiver with your smartphone, and with a range of up to 50 meters, you have plenty of room to move around. Battery life lasts up to six hours, so you’re not short of recording time either, and you can top it off with a portable charger if you need it.

You also get a lot of accessories with the mics. Boasting a unique mounting system, you can mount a mic (or the receiver) on a lapel clip, a camera via a cold shoe mount, a lanyard, a Joby GorillaPod using the supplied leg clip, and more. There are a couple of foam windshields for outdoor recording, but unfortunately, no carry bag to put it all in.

DJI Mic Best for professionals Pro-level audio for those who need the best If you want professional results, the DJI Mic (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) is perfect. This pack offers excellent performance, and you can even record without your phone being present. Pros Stellar quality

Onboard storage

Record in mono or stereo Cons Expensive $329 at Amazon $329 at B&H

If you want pro-level results you need pro-level kit, and DJI Mic offers precisely that. Two versions are available, but I recommend the pack here. You get two transmitters and a receiver, while a cheaper version has only one transmitter. With the two-transmitter pack, you can record audio from the two transmitters via separate channels, giving you a stereo recording. Or, of course, you can record using both transmitters in mono mode. The devices are ready to go out of the box – no complicated setup required.

The battery in the transmitters last for five and a half hours, or up to 15 hours with the charging case. The receiver has a built-in 0.95-inch OLED touchscreen to help you choose operating options and monitor the battery life of the transmitters. In open, unobstructed areas they have a range of up to 820 feet. As well as connecting to your iPhone, both transmitters come with 8GB of storage, so they can record up to 14 hours of 24-bit lossless audio. When you’re done, you can transfer this recording directly to your computer.

PGDLOF Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone Best value Low-cost but high-quality Bluetooth recording If you don’t have much money to spend, this pair of wireless microphones is great low-cost option that'll plug right into your iPhone's Lightning port. Pros Excellent value for money

Two mics supplied

Plug and play convenience Cons Light on accessories $19 at Amazon

A lavalier mic is a small device that can be clipped to a lapel or buttonhole, giving the speaker freedom of movement. This particular pack consists of two clip-on microphones and a receiver unit, which plugs into your iPhone’s Lightning port. It’s plug-and-play too; all you need to do to pair a mic with the receiver is switch it on. They then record with no latency and no messy cables. The mics are omnidirectional, so they'll pick up sound in a 360-degree area around the mic, and intelligent noise reduction keeps extraneous interference out of your recordings.

Each microphone has a clip to hold it securely while you talk. These clips can be rotated 360 degrees without removing them, making it easy to change or fine-tune the direction. A high-density sponge and intelligent noise reduction help keep the sound clear, and the mics have a 65-foot recording range, so they’re great for when the speaker or speakers need to move around. You can use both mics at the same time to record interviews and more, or just use one or them for a video voice-over.

Apogee ClipMic digital 2 Great lapel mic A clip-on cabled mic for pro-quality sound This is a very capable lapel mic, with a long cable that lets you move your iPhone around while filming. It has a great companion app for iPhone and Apple Watch too. Pros Clear, consistent recordings

Comprehensive connectivity

Useful companion app Cons A little unwieldily See at Amazon $100 at B&H

If it’s just you doing the speaking, ClipMic Digital 2 is a useful way of bringing the microphone closer to your voice. You simply clip the mic to your lapel, with its 1.2-meter cable connecting to your iPhone — or any other smartphone, tablet, or computer. ClipMic Digital 2 significantly improves the audio quality when using video chat apps such as FaceTime, Zoom, Meet and Skype, and it’s perfect for vlogging, streaming, and making YouTube videos. The long cable lets you move your iPhone around freely, while the mic stays near your mouth, which is exactly where it should be.

The device has a support app, MetaRecorder for iOS. This two-channel recorder gives professional quality 24-bit/96kHz audio recording, and it includes metadata features for easy editing. You can also use the app to set your microphone’s input level, and there’s even an Apple Watch app that lets you start and stop recording, add to favorites, add markers, and more. It comes supplied with the correct connectors to fit Lightning, USB-C, and USB-A ports, and a handy carry case to keep it all in.

IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast HD Neat and discreet Records great sound from any angle A capable, if limited, mic that’s a big improvement on the iPhone’s internal microphones. Will suit podcasters and those who make selfie recordings. Pros Small and neat

Bidirectional recordings

Rejects off-axis noise Cons Cabled connection is a little limiting $49 at Amazon $50 at B&G

Measuring just 68g, iRig MicCast HD snaps neatly on your smartphone or computer using a magnetic mounting. It's cabled and draws its power from its host recorder, so there are no batteries to charge. It's a bidirectional microphone, so it can record from the front, the rear, or both simultaneously. Extraneous sounds are rejected, keeping the recording clear and crisp. This is especially useful for podcasts. You can set the iRig to record only where the speaker is located, or if you have several speakers, set it to record from the front and the back to keep everyone in focus.

Snapping an iRig MicCast HD onto your iPhone while recording videos or audio greatly improves your sound. If you make a lot of recordings with a selfie stick, for example, you’ll certainly appreciate the difference. The microphone comes supplied with Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB-C cables, though they aren't super long. The device is designed to snap onto your hardware, rather than clip onto your lapel. A foam windshield is also supplied to cut down on wind noise when recording outside. For real-time recording monitoring, there’s a headphone socket.

JOBY Wavo Mobile ​​​​​​​For active recording An on-camera microphone that’s easy to set up and use Wavo Mobile is a solid, easy-to-use microphone that you can use on your digital camera as well as with your iPhone. It’s great in challenging high-wind conditions. Pros Easy to use

Great wind shield

Handy and portable Cons No Lightning adapte See at Amazon $43 at JOBY

The Wavo Mobile is designed with the smartphone blogger and vlogger in mind, though it also works well with a mirrorless camera. It has a cardioid directional pattern, which means it focuses on what’s in front of it while screening out noise and disturbances from the sides and the rear of the mic, making it perfect for recording your commentary in noisy environments. If you’re outdoors, the bundled faux fur windshield keeps interference to a minimum. The supplied Rycote shock mount absorbs movements should you want to use your mic while moving, again to reduce interference for a clearer sound. This mount features a cold shoe mount, so you can use it atop a digital camera or tripod, and it has a regular screw fitting for monopods.

A couple of cables are bundled with the Wavo, so you can choose the length that’s most appropriate for the job. Unfortunately, there’s no 3.5mm-to-Lightning adapter, so you have to supply your own when using it with your iPhone. There’s also a handy drawstring bag to hold your mic and its accessories when you’re out and about. Overall, it’s a great mic for podcasters, YouTubers and anyone who wants to improve their audio recordings.

Sounding out the best iPhone microphones

When deciding which mic or mic set to buy, you should first ask yourself what it is you plan to do with it. Is it for interviews? Do you want to set up a mic in the middle of a table while those seated around it all have their say? Or maybe you want to make selfie recordings as you explore outdoor environments, offering commentary as you make videos. There are a lot of great options for your excellent iPhone, but our favorite is the Sennheiser MKE 200. The mobile kit includes a great tripod and a solid smartphone holder. It’s the ideal setup for presenters, bloggers and vloggers. Put it in the middle of the table, for example, and it’s ideal to record a multi-person chat. With the tripod’s legs folded, use it as a monopod for on-site reportage.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Smartphone Kit Best overall The Sennheiser MKE 200 is a high-quality cabled microphone with a cold shoe camera connector. This affordable kit also includes a tripod, phone clasp, and cables so you can use it with your iPhone. See at Amazon $100 at B&H

It’s not the perfect mic for one-on-one interviews. If that’s your main interest, get a Joby Wavo AIR. But for great all-around recording with crystal clear sound, battery-free operation, and a wealth of accessories thrown in, the Sennheiser Professional MKE 200 + Mobile Kit is the iPhone microphone for you.