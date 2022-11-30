Apple's iPhone SE 3 is one of the most popular smartphones in the mid-range department, offering mighty internals in a classic chassis. This blend of modern and outdated technology is great for those on a budget, as they get to enjoy the latest iOS features without needing to pay flagship prices. Though unsurprisingly, this budget phone doesn't come with a pair of earphones. This means you will have to buy your own separately to enjoy music on the go. To help you with the hunt, we've selected some of the best iPhone SE 3 earphones currently available.

The Apple EarPods have a Lighting connector, so you can still use wired earphones with modern iPhones. Thanks to their ergonomic open-back design, the EarPods are more comfortable than other earbud-style earphones.

Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups.

The Jabra Elite 45h don't support ANC, but they do offer up to 50 hours of use on a charge, which is impressive considering how compact they are. They also come in Black, Navy, and Beige colors, depending on your preference.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are affordable earbuds that offer solid audio quality and surprisingly functional ANC. They're some of the best budget earbuds you can buy right now.

The Beats Fit Pro pair effortlessly with the iPhone, offer excellent ANC, and have long-lasting battery life. With a stem-free design and added wingtips, the Fit Pros stay in place and never get in the way.

The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but do not have silicone tips and ANC. If you do not like the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, you can get the AirPods 3 for a cheaper price.

If you want your earphones to stand out, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer a transparent design that reveals their internals. They also support ANC, fast pairing, and more.

Our favorite iPhone SE 3 earphones

Any Bluetooth earphones will work just fine with the iPhone SE 3. However, the recommendations we have made above are what we think are the best earphones for this phone. Some are directly from Apple, like the AirPods Pro 2, so you'll get features like easy pairing and spatial audio. There are others though, like the Jabra Elite 45H, that'll give you great sound without requiring you to spend hundreds of dollars.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. While you're here, be sure to check out the best iPhone SE 3 cases and chargers as well. After all, iPhone SE 3 accessories aren't limited to just earphones, and there are plenty of other add-on types you can utilize with your device.