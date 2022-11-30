The iPhone SE 3 (2022) doesn't have a headphone jack, nor does it come with earphones in the box.

The iPhone SE 3 is a niche device aimed at people looking for flagship performance in a small package and those who refuse to let go of the old iPhone design and Touch ID. If you fall into that camp and recently got this petite iPhone, you’ll probably have noticed that it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack, nor comes bundled with earphones. While using your existing earphones is always an option, the best iPhone SE 3 (2022) earphones can provide better audio and a better calling experience.

Any Bluetooth earphones will work just fine with the iPhone SE 3 (2022). However, the recommendations we have made above are what we think are the best earphones for the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Some are directly from Apple, like the AirPods Pro 2, so you'll get features like easy pairing and spatial audio. There are others though, like the Anker Soundcore Life Q35, that'll give you great sound without requiring you to spend hundreds of dollars.

While you're here, be sure to check out the best iPhone SE 3 cases and chargers as well.