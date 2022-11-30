The iPhone SE 3 is a niche device aimed at people looking for flagship performance in a small package and those who refuse to let go of the old iPhone design and Touch ID. If you fall into that camp and recently got this petite iPhone, you’ll probably have noticed that it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack, nor comes bundled with earphones. While using your existing earphones is always an option, the best iPhone SE 3 (2022) earphones can provide better audio and a better calling experience.
Apple AirPods Pro 2Editor's Choice
The AirPods Pro 2 may look identical to their predecessor, but they bring many notable upgrades, including the new H2 chipset, better sound, better noise cancelation, and up to six hours of continuous battery. They also support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.
Apple AirPods 3
The AirPods 3 feature an open-back design and sit outside your ear canal, allowing you to wear these earphones for hours without discomfort or fatigue. While they don't block outside noise, they are great for taking calls and casual music listening. They offer dual beamforming microphones, IPX4 rating, H1 chip, skin-detect sensor, and up to six hours of battery.
Beats Studio BudsBest Value
The Beats Studio Buds offer good sound, ANC, a comfortable fit, and up to eight hours of battery life for a lot less than AirPods Pro.
Anker Soundcore Life Q35
The Anker Soundcore Life Q35 are reasonably priced over-ear headphones with solid specs, offering active noise cancellation, Sony's LDAC codec, good sound, and up to 40 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are the best over-ear headphones for iPhone users. Made out of premium materials, these comfy headphones offer rich sound, powerful ANC, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and up to 20 hours of battery life.
Jabra Elite 4 Active$80 $120 Save $40
The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a relatively affordable pair of workout-focused true wireless earbuds that aim for reliability. With ANC and IP57 protection, they make for a great option when you plan on getting sweaty.
Apple EarPods
The Apple EarPods have a Lighting connector, so you can still use wired earphones with modern iPhones. Thanks to their ergonomic open-back design, the EarPods are more comfortable than other earbud-style earphones. Also included are in-line controls for adjusting volume, controlling music playback, answering and ending calls, and a microphone for calls.
OnePlus Nord Buds
These OnePlus Nord Buds are fantastic budget earbuds that deliver a lot for their price point. In addition to being stylish, they pump out great sound, have IP55 rating, and last up to seven hours on one charge. They also boast Dolby Atmos support and low-latency gaming mode.
Any Bluetooth earphones will work just fine with the iPhone SE 3 (2022). However, the recommendations we have made above are what we think are the best earphones for the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Some are directly from Apple, like the AirPods Pro 2, so you'll get features like easy pairing and spatial audio. There are others though, like the Anker Soundcore Life Q35, that'll give you great sound without requiring you to spend hundreds of dollars.
Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022)
The iPhone SE (2022) is the most affordable iPhone you can buy on the market right now. One of the highlights of this particular iPhone is that it's powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) may not be the most powerful iPhone on the market, but it definitely offers a lot of value for the money.