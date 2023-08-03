If you own an iPhone today , you already have one of the best smartphones for shooting photos and videos . There's excellent hardware, software, and many iPhones come with some form of image stabilization, but the drawbacks of handheld shooting become apparent when you are snapping a photo on a vacation or vlogging your experiences. Investing in a tripod is the best solution to take your photography and videography to the next level. Shooting with a tripod offers immense benefits over handheld shots, with better action images, great nighttime long-exposure pics, and more. A majority of smartphone tripods also double as a selfie stick while keeping weight under 2 pounds. If you're looking for a place to start, check out some of my favorite picks below.

If you don’t have the budget for the Joby GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging kit, the Movo VXR10+ offers an excellent alternative at a third of the price. You get a sturdy tripod stand, a microphone (with shock mount and windscreen), and the smartphone rig comes with a bubble level-controller (that can also be used independently). There’s also a detachable extension shaft which can only rise up to 16 inches, which isn’t too high if you’re shooting outdoors.

If you’re a content creator who likes the compactness of the Manfrotto Pixi, but wants more versatility, then consider the Uskeyvision V-Master Professional vlog kit. It includes a microphone kit, LED fill light, and an adjustable tripod. The tripod has a 360-degree rotatable ball head for the iPhone mount and the LED light extension arm is flexible to ease your light adjustment needs.This set also gets extra points for the neat box it can all be packed in.

Joby is the brand to go for if you want a well-built aluminum-grade tripod with rubberized edges and multi-jointed legs that can stand, wrap and offer unconventional framing possibilities with your iPhone. It offers a pinch-to-lock rotating phone clamp, comes with a Bluetooth trigger, and also has two built-in cold shoes on the clamp to add an LED fill light and microphone. And it weighs under 0.8 pounds, despite the sturdy build.

This tripod may look similar to others, but it comes with a 360-degree rotatable universal ball head design that offers more angular flexibility, especially for low and high-angle shots. It has a sturdy and light aluminum alloy build, and there’s a non-slip texture on the handle for better grip. If you plan to add an LED fill light and a microphone, then this tripod has two cold shoes for that.

Eucos’ tripod can extend up to over 60 inches and is made of aluminum alloy with rubberized grips when used as a selfie stick. The clamping mechanism uses a screw for more stability and can also accommodate iPhones with cases. Sway is possible when the tripod is extended to its maximum height, so you need to factor that in. This model also comes with an integrated cold-shoe expansion port for adding fill light.

The Feuymoent Selfie Stick offers a detachable 16-band LED light with three color temperatures and three brightness levels for well-lit night shots. The LED light is rated at 600mAh and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. It works for 60 minutes on a full charge. The base design offers good stability, and it collapses to be extremely portable. This device is height adjustable but maxes out at 44 inches, which may not be ideal for everyone.

This isn’t a tripod in the traditional sense; it’s a tripod and camera in one. It has a 360-degree face-tracking feature, thanks to the in-built camera, so we just had to include it. This feature makes self video shooting really easy. Though it’s a smart device, you don’t have to download any app or connect its in-built camera to any networks to make it function. It also has a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery that offers 6–8 hours of operational time.

Are you someone who loves documenting crafting or cooking as a time-lapse? Then consider the Elitehood Flexible Tripod Stand. It has a 17-inch goose-neck extension to give you that added creative flexibility for the ideal angle no matter the activity. The strong build quality, pan-friendly 360-degree swivel ball head and stable flip-lock extension system provides full-service multimedia results. You get a carry bag too, but the setup weighs around 3.3 pounds, so it's a bit heavy.

If you just want a tripod for work trips to easily take video calls on your iPhone, look no further than the Manfrotto Pixi Mini. You’ll get good build quality, and the ergonomic grip lets you carry your setup on the go. It has a push button to mount and lock your iPhone conveniently. Despite the tripod’s durability and user-friendly design, it isn’t height-adjustable and is less versatile than others in this collection.

This kit is ideal for those who want an all-in-one mobile work rig. The tripod is sturdy but flexible enough to wrap around objects for unconventional angles. And it comes bundled with a Bluetooth-controlled Beamo Mini-LED light and a mobile microphone to create great video content. Joby tripods are super customizable, and that continues to be the case here.

If you are on an extreme budget, this Fugetek tripod has you covered. It has a lightweight and sturdy aluminum build and easy-click locks to hold the extensions in place. There’s even a remote trigger and rubberized handles that provide an easy grip for selfies. The phone mount can't support multiple accessories, but it does include a carry bag for your next photo-worthy adventure.

The Toneof 60-inch Selfie Stick Tripod has it all. It’s height adjustable, comes with a remote shutter, easily switches between vertical and horizontal orientations, and is quite portable. The telescopic pole is made of aluminum alloy, offering a sturdy build and enough center-of-gravity to prevent tipping over when it’s extended to max height. And it’ll accommodate phones from 4 to 7 inches with regular cases (not thick wallet styles).

Recapping the best iPhone tripods

The Toneof 60-inch Selfie Stick Tripod makes it to the top of the list for good reason. It ticks off most of the aforementioned boxes and comes at a reasonable price. The strong build quality, good looks, remote shutter, button-locking mechanism for the tripod, and portability, solidify its superior status.

If you are on a strict budget and have limited expectations, the Fugetek Professional Selfie Stick Tripod gets the work done. It offers a light but sturdy tripod with easy-click locks for extensions and a rubberized grip. But if money is no barrier, the Joby GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging kit offers not just a wonderfully built tripod but also extensions for enhanced sound and light.

Apart from these top picks, the other selfie stick tripods are catered specifically for multiple use cases, which include taking video calls with a compact tripod or opting for vlogging kits or shape-shifting tripods for more versatility. Just like MagSafe accessories for your iPhone, investing in a selfie-stick tripod is a good addition to your iPhone accessories that will only enhance your photos and videos as you get a lot more stability and framing options. And if you own the latest iPhone 14 series, don’t forget to also consider other great accessories.