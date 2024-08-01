Jellyfin is a powerful open-source and free media cataloging and streaming platform. It's a close competitor to the popular Plex Media Server and both of these solutions offer plugin support. There are some solid offerings from the community to improve the functionality of your Jellyfin streaming box, but which are worth using? I've compiled a list of some of the best Jellyfin plugins right here to get you started.

1 Intro Skipper

No one likes to sit and watch the same intro sequence 60 times, which is where Intro Skipper comes into play. It's a powerful plugin that can detect similar themes, which allows it to skip the same theme song. The plugin is smart enough to detect a theme each season of a TV show, which can be handy for those shows with a slightly different theme per season.

The show intro is detected within the first 25% or 10 minutes of an episode. So long as it's between 15 seconds and 2 minutes long, Intro Skipper will help you get to the meat of the episode. Although the plugin name highlights its intro-skipping capabilities, ending credits can also be skipped, so long as they are less than 4 minutes. Everything is configurable and it's easy to get up and running.

2 Jellyfin Discord Music Bot

One of the great features of Discord is the ability to stream music through voice channels. It can cause hysteria with some hilarious results. For more serious times when you want some killer tunes for teamplay, the Jellyfin Discord Music Bot can stream your purchased and cataloged music through the popular communications app.

3 Jellyfin TVHeadend Plugin

TVHeadend is a powerful TV streaming server and recorder for Linux. It supports ATSC, DVB-C/C2, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T, IPTV, SAT>IP, and HDHomeRun input sources. The Jellyfin TVHeadend Plugin is a must-have since managing it separately to your Jellyfin server doesn't make much sense as both are media-focused. With this plugin installed, you can control everything through Jellyfin and create a capable TV streaming platform.

4 Jellyfin Fanart Plugin

This Jellyfin Fanart Plugin is perfect for those not happy with the imagery supplied by the vanilla Jellyfin installation. After installing the plugin, your Jellyfin server can connect to the Fanart.tv website and grab images for stored movies and TV shows.

5 Awesome Jellyfin

When sharing your Jellyfin installation with other people, it can be difficult for everyone to keep up with all the newly added media, especially if you're frequently adding purchased songs, movies, and shows. This is where Awesome Jellyfin can improve the experience for all your user accounts with a newsletter. After scanning the library (occurs once every 4 hours), a list of recently added media is populated and converted into HTML for an email.

6 FinTube

FinTube is the perfect plugin for YouTube fanatics. If you find yourself like me digesting hours of entertainment from Google's streaming service weekly, FinTube will help you download and link everything through Jellyfin. We don't encourage using this plugin to steal commercial property, but it can be a useful tool for storing content that may not be available forever.

7 Jellyfin TMDB Box Sets Plugin

The Movie Database (TMDB) is a fantastic resource for movie lovers and the Jellyfin TMDB Box Sets Plugin brings this feature-rich experience to Jellyfin. With this plugin installed, the server can automatically create box sets and collections based on TMDB data.

8 Jellyfin TheTVDB Plugin

Like the TMDB plugin covered above, the Jellyfin TheTVDB Plugin utilizes external services to improve cataloging content on Jellyfin. This plugin adds TheTVDB as a metadata source for sorting through all your TV shows and movies.

9 Jellystat

If you love a good graph or two, you'll want to use Jellystat. It's an open-source statistics app for your Jellyfin server. It's capable of monitoring and logging sessions, tracking stats for all libraries and users, including watch history, and providing insight into how everyone interacts with content available through Jellyfin.

How to install Jellyfin plugins

The process of installing plugins on Jellyfin differs depending on the plugin. Some may be completely external, such as the Jellyfin Discord Music Bot and others will require additional steps, such as setting up a separate server or process. Each plugin listed here has installation instructions on its respective Github page.