The keyboard is one of two primary forms of inputting commands to a desktop PC. It's used for typing up words, commands, and even playing games. With the advancement of mechanical switches and other premium features, the price of keyboards has soared. It's still possible to buy one without spending too much money, but if you do seek a premium keyboard and want to save in the process, we'll be updating a shortlist of only the best keyboard deals right here.

Best keyboard deals

Source: Gamakay Gamakay LK67 RGB $60 $80 Save $20 Modular keyboards such as this usually go for $100 at least, so to see this LK67 from Gamakay on sale is a great buy for those wanting to create their own. $60 at Amazon

Source: Roccat Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro $80 $100 Save $20 Looking to give yourself an edge in games? Look no further than the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro with its TKL design, reliable switches, and a great discount. $80 at Amazon

Source: Cherry Cherry MV 3.0 Viola $43 $100 Save $57 Save $43 on this Cherry MV 3.0 Viola mechanical keyboard with its full-size design, and excellent reliability for even the more heated gaming moments. $43 at Amazon

Source: Meetion MEETION Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $56 $70 Save $14 Save your wrists from fatigue with this Meetion ergonomic wireless mouse and keyboard set. It's on sale for less than $60 and will be able to keep you working away for hours between charges. $56 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: How to tell if it's a good keyboard deal?

When shopping around, we highly recommend using browser extensions and websites such as CamelCamelCamel. Using these tools will show the price history of a product and help you determine whether the current discount is good enough to make the purchase.

Q: When do the best keyboard deals take place?

There are keyboard deals taking place throughout the year, but when do the very best discounts go live? This all depends on the manufacturer and retailer. Online stores such as Amazon and Newegg often discount keyboards during sales events like Black Friday, but you can find deals on some throughout the year. Amazon and Newegg tend to have the best keyboard deals.