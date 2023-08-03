Mechanical keyboards are widely known for their customizability. Unlike membrane keyboards that have fixed components, you get plenty of options to modify your favorite mechanical keyboard to get the best possible typing experience. You can even go all the way and build a mechanical keyboard from scratch, but replacing the keycaps is usually the fastest and most efficient way to spruce up your old keyboard. Finding the perfect set of keycaps can be a hassle due to the overwhelming number of options out there. So, I’ve put together a collection of the best keycaps you can buy right now.

The Glorious Polychroma Keycaps offer top-notch RGB illumination thanks to their translucent design. This set of 115 ANSI keycaps features fade-resistant UV-printed legends that remain legible even when your keyboard’s RGB lights shine through them. In addition to their high durability, the keycaps are extremely comfortable to use and even come with a 1-year warranty from Glorious.

If you’re looking for rubber keycaps that provide a better grip and a comfortable typing experience, then the TAI-HAO Gaming Rubber keypad set is a solid option. While it may not contain enough keycaps for a 100% keyboard, the 42 keycaps are enough to replace all the gaming-oriented keys, including the alphanumeric and arrow keys.

XVX Low Profile Keycaps are ideal for users who are more accustomed to chiclet keyboards. Compared to short DSA keycaps, these keycaps have an extremely low height of 5mm, which allows for a fast typing experience. The 110 keys work with both low-profile and standard-size keyboards, and you can easily mount them on Cherry MX and Gateron switches.

The JSJT PBT Keycaps are the perfect choice if you want to add some flair to your mechanical keyboard. Besides their vibrant multi-color design, these keycaps have an oil-resistant coating that prevents a greasy shine from developing over time. Additionally, JSJT’s keycaps have a taller OEM profile, which provides a crispier sound than typical Cherry profile keycaps.

SOOTOP’s Steampunk Keycaps feature a retro design that’s reminiscent of old typewriter keys, making them a worthwhile pick if you want a stylish look for your mechanical keyboard. Compatible with most keyboards that have Cherry MX switches, the pudding-style design of these keycaps makes the keys look even better if your keyboard supports RGB backlighting.

If you’re in the market for visually appealing PBT keycaps that work well with RGB-backlit mechanical keyboards, then look no further than the SteelSeries PRISMCAPS. This set of 105 doubleshot keycaps allows the RGB lighting from your keyboard to illuminate the keys. Besides their compatibility with a wide range of mechanical keyboards, the PRISMCAPS are very durable and don’t lose their texture even after heavy use.

The Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycap Upgrade Set consists of 120 premium keycaps and stabilizers that are compatible with Cherry MX switches. Available in four different color options, these PBT keycaps are fade-resistant and don’t wear down or turn shiny after extended use. What’s more, Razer’s keycaps even have extra thick walls built around them for added durability.

Made from high-quality PBT plastic, HyperX Pudding keycaps combine stylish design with solid durability, all while costing less than a membrane keyboard. The keycaps feature HyperX’s Signature font style to enhance the visibility of individual keys, and their dual-layer translucent design allows you to show off the RGB lighting effects of your mechanical keyboard.

Our favorite keyboard keycaps: Final thoughts

Besides affecting your typing experience, replacing keycaps can vastly alter your keyboard’s looks. While it may sound tedious to break open the keyboard and replace all the keycaps, most of the keycaps on this list come with a keycap puller to make the replacement process much easier for beginners.

If you want a set of affordable keycaps that pack some great features, there’s no matching HyperX Pudding Keycaps. Otherwise, the extremely durable Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycap Upgrade Set is a solid choice if you want robust keycaps. There are also the retro-style Steampunk Keycaps from SOOTOP, that are worth looking into if you prefer the timeless design of round typewriter keys. Really, you can't go wrong with any of these picks!

Once you're done picking out your new keycaps, be sure to check out our beginner's guide to mechanical keyboards for some extra insight into the components of your keyboard.