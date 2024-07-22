Key Takeaways 100% and 1800 keyboards offer maximum functionality but are huge and clunky.

TKL keyboards provide a middle ground between functionality and compactness for better ergonomics.

75% keyboards are the most compact of the three, retaining the necessary keys and being more visually appealing than the larger layouts.

Mechanical keyboards are in a sort of golden age right now — everyone's getting interested in them, top-notch options are finally affordable, and building your own keyboard is easier than ever. If you're contemplating buying your first mechanical keyboard, and aren't quite sure which size or layout will work best for you, this guide should help you cut through some of the confusion.

I'll be covering only the three most popular sizes here, namely the 100%, TKL, and 75% layouts. I'm not going smaller than the 75% board, as I feel that's the smallest layout that retains all the necessary functionality that most users look for on a keyboard. I'll cover the pros and cons of each layout the way I see them, and suggest which layout would work the best for you based on your preferences.

100% (and 1800) keyboards

The OG keyboards

This was probably the very first type of keyboard most of us ever used. The 100% (or full-size) layout consists of the full set of function keys, arrow keys, navigation cluster (Home cluster), and numpad, in addition to the alphabet and numeric keys. It used to be the most common keyboard layout in the world (and probably still is, outside of enthusiast communities), but people are slowly considering more compact layouts compared to the full-size layout we're all familiar with.

Additionally, the 1800 layout is a slightly more compact version of the 100% layout. It retains all the keys found in a full-size keyboard, but shrinks the size a bit by bringing the arrow keys closer to the rest of the keys and moving the navigation cluster keys from two rows to a single row.

Both 100% and 1800 keyboards are ideal for those who can't do without a numpad.

Pros

100% keyboards provide the most functionality and are probably the most familiar to most people. Outside of hobbyist and custom keyboards, full-size keyboards are the most available and come in a variety of options and price ranges. Both 100% and 1800 keyboards are ideal for those who can't do without a numpad.

Many users might not like the look of 100% keyboards due to the crowded layout.

Cons

Full-size (and even 1800) keyboards take up the most space on your desk and are relatively hard to maneuver. Many users might not like the look of 100% keyboards due to the crowded layout. Ergonomics aren't the best with 100% keyboards, especially for gamers who need to react quickly and need enough space on the side for mouse movement. 100% keyboards aren't really portable if you're planning to work somewhere away from your dedicated work desk.

TKL (tenkeyless) keyboards

The ideal middle ground