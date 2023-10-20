Finding the best keyboard will heavily depend on what you use it for and, ultimately, your personal preferences when it comes to feel, sound, and layout. There isn't really one keyboard that we can recommend to everyone, which is why this collection of keys has so many different options. There are compact wireless keyboards designed for use around the house, mechanical keyboards that can handle productivity work and gaming, and all-out gaming keyboards drenched in RGB lighting with high-performance switches that give you an advantage over the competition. Most people should be able to find something that works for them, but rest assured there are plenty more options out there in our other collections; they're linked throughout this roundup to offer you a broader selection. Here are the best keyboards out there right now.

Our favorite keyboards in 2023

Source: Keychron Keychron Q1 Pro Editor's choice The best around Keychron's Q1 Pro sits at the top of our favorite keyboards thanks to its premium build quality, complete customization abilities, and comfortable typing experience. Use it for productivity or gaming, and enjoy just how easy it is to use without any custom work required. Pros Sturdy aluminum base

Bluetooth and wired capabilities

Fully customizable but works great as stock

Works with QMK/VIA Cons Stock keycaps are a bit tall

On the heavy side

No 2.4GHz wireless capabilities $220 at Amazon

Keychron's Q1 Pro is an extremely popular option that is widely regarded as the best mechanical keyboard around, especially if you're into something with customizable mechanical keys. It's certainly on the side of expensive, but it's built to a premium standard with CNC aluminum body, double-gasket design (to reduce unwanted noise), customizable RGB, media controls, and a programmable knob. Its 75% build includes F keys along the top, but there's no number pad. In our Keychron Q1 Pro review, Editor Carli Velocci noted that "it might even change your opinion about keyboards as a tool that can be both functional and aesthetically pleasing."

You can connect with a cable or with Bluetooth, it works with Mac and Windows, and its QMK/VIA support makes it easy to map your own keys and set up custom macros. If you'd rather not build your own keyboard, a fully-assembled option from the factory is really all you need; beyond that you can swap out parts as needed. This is first and foremost a keyboard for productivity and general purposes, but it'll also do a great job for gaming. Unless you're taking a stand against mechanical keyboards or don't want to shell out $200 on an accessory, the Keychron Q1 Pro should be a great fit.

Source: Royal Kludge ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 Best value Quality without the cost $50 $63 Save $13 The Royal Kludge RK61 is a lot of mechanical keyboard for the asking price. Its sockets are hot-swappable, you can buy it with three different switch types, there's customizable RGB backlighting, and it's easy to connect wirelessly or with USB-C. Pros Hot-swappable sockets for modding

Three connectivity options

Incredible value Cons 60% size means no F keys, arrow keys, or numpad

Limited battery life $50 at Amazon

Buying a customizable mechanical keyboard doesn't have to cost hundreds. The Royal Kludge RK61 generally costs around $60 when it's not on sale, and it frequently drops below $50 when it is discounted. It's available in black and white finishes, as well as brown, blue, or red switches depending on your typing preferences. It's also equipped with a customizable RGB backlight for those who like some extra color.

The 60% layout means you'll miss out on arrow keys, F keys, nav keys, and numpad, but most of the lacking keys are still accessible with shortcuts. The switches are hot-swappable despite the budget pricing, meaning you can customize as you please with your own aftermarket pieces. It even supports five-pin switches. The keyboard relies on Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C for connectivity, and you can expect about 12 or 13 hours of battery life if you're using the lowest backlight setting. It recharges via USB-C. Check our our picks for the best budget mechanical keyboards for more options.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Premium pick Not just for gaming Razer's BlackWidow V4 Pro is a top-tier gaming keyboard that can also handle productivity work. It brings outstanding performance and comfort, with macro keys and a dial to set up your own shortcuts in games and apps. It's expensive, but Razer doesn't miss when it comes to typing. Pros Bright RGB lighting

Razer Command Dial is super useful

Performance made for gaming Cons Not wireless

Takes up a lot of space $230 at Amazon $230 at Razer $229 at Best Buy

Razer's BlackWidow V4 Pro is pretty much the ultimate mechanical gaming keyboard you can buy right now. It's a full-size deck with numpad and F keys, and Razer has added a bunch of macro keys and a dial along the left side for extra control and shortcuts in your favorite games or apps. Razer's mechanical switches come in green (clicky tactile), orange (quiet tactile), and yellow (silent smooth), with doubleshot ABS keycaps with font that doesn't wear off and lets through the per-key customizable RGB lighting. The keyboard is strictly wired, so don't buy it expecting to use it wirelessly.

In our Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro review, PC specialist Arif Bacchus called it "one of the most feature-rich keyboards you can buy." Beyond all the useful additions, the keyboard is built to a high standard with aluminum base and dual kickstand on the bottom with two different heights. It's the ultimate choice for gaming, but it can also work as your daily productivity keyboard. That's a good thing, since you probably don't want to shell out for a second keyboard when spending more than $200 on the BlackWidow V4 Pro.

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) Best mechanical gaming An easy advantage over other players $150 $190 Save $40 The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL might just be the coolest mechanical keyboard out there right now thanks to its adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches with customizable actuation. It's meant primarily for competitive gaming, but it can also serve as a comfy daily deck for productivity work. Pros Adjustable actuation point, keys can have multiple actions

Solid build quality

Comfortable typing and great gaming performance Cons Switches can't be changed out

Wrist rest could be better $150 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy

This Apex Pro TKL keyboard from SteelSeries is essentially a pared down version of the flagship Apex Pro for those who don't need a number pad. It uses the SteelSeries OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches with up to 4mm of key travel and a customizable actuation point. This is achieved thanks to a magnetic hall effect sensor that can sense the distance of the key to the switch inside. Each key can be separately tuned between a 0.1mm and 4mm actuation point for ultimate control over your typing experience. And thanks to this customizable actuation, you can actually set up most keys to have two functions that activate when you press past certain points. The downside is that you can't swap out the switches later, but for many people that won't be a big issue.

In our SteelSeries Apex Pro TLK (2023) review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira said, "I love typing on these keys thanks to the linear switch and customizable actuation making it just right for my needs. Plus, it's not overly loud for typing, and the build quality as a whole feels fantastic." The keyboard has doubleshot PBT keycaps that are durable and let the customizable RGB lighting shine through, and there's even a small OLED screen that can be customized through the SteelSeries GG app.

This is ultimately a great choice for gamers who don't mind a lack of moddability but can appreciate the deep per-key customization. Take a look at more of the best mechanical keyboards for gaming if this one isn't quite the right fit.

Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard - KB900 Best wireless With dedicated Zoom controls $100 $125 Save $25 Dell's Premier Collaboration KB900 keyboard features dedicated touch Zoom controls in a comfortable and low-profile deck. It's easy to connect wirelessly, it can work with up to three devices, and the battery life is outstanding. Pros Quiet typing and backlit keys

Works with up to three devices

Rechargeable with long battery life Cons Collab keys are limited to Zoom $100 at Dell $100 at Amazon

Dell's Premier Collaboration KB900 keyboard is a wireless option that was born out of the remote work wave of the past few years. It was the "world's first Zoom-certified rechargeable keyboard" to hit the market, and it's still going strong as a convenient wireless deck for productivity and office work. You might not make full use of the Zoom controls, but you'll be able to appreciate the quiet typing, backlight, and outstanding wireless battery life with USB-C charging. In our Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard review, Arif Bacchus noted that he "didn't have to recharge the keyboard during [his] two-week trial period."

The keyboard can connect with a 2.4GHz dongle or with Bluetooth, and you can keep the keyboard connected to multiple devices for quick switching. The touch Zoom controls live between the arrow and nav keys, giving you quick control over your camera, microphone, and screen sharing. If you need a comfy keyboard for the office and frequently use Zoom, this should be a great choice.

Source: Razer Razer Huntsman Mini Best 60% gaming A lot of keyboard for the price $143 $150 Save $7 Razer's Huntsman Mini is an outstanding 60% keyboard available with adjustable and dual-actuation analog switches, customizable RGB lighting, and an overall premium build quality. It's a great choice for minimalists who want a small but powerful keyboard for gaming. Pros Analog optical switches offer adjustable and dual-step actuation

Premium and compact design

Fully customizable RGB lighting Cons 60% form factor isn't for everyone $143 at Amazon $150 at Razer

Razer's Huntsman Mini is one of the most compact keyboards in this collection thanks to its 60% layout that drops the F keys, arrow keys, home cluster, and number pad. These are still available thanks to secondary inputs throughout the rest of the keyboard, but those who often use all keys will likely want something different. For those who prefer a minimalist setup, the Huntsman Mini should be a great choice.

It has durable doubleshot PBT keycaps that let the customizable RGB lighting shine through, and the base is made of aluminum for a sturdy feel. Razer offers three different switch types here, including purple (clicky but light), red (clicky and quick), and analog optical switches with adjustable actuation points and dual-step actuation. It's one of the best USB-C keyboards on the market, especially if you're into gaming.

Logitech Ergo K860 Best ergonomics Comfy split keys $120 $130 Save $10 Logitech's Ergo K860 might be the solution to your wrist and forearm pain that attacks during long days of typing. Its raised and split design lets your hands sit at a more natural angle, and the deep wrist rest adds extra comfort. It's wireless and runs on two AAA batteries. Pros Elevated and split design

Comfortable and deep wrist rest

Long battery life Cons No backlight

Takes up a lot of space $120 at Amazon $122 at Best Buy

The Logitech Ergo K860 is our favorite ergonomic keyboard, and it should be considered if you're tired of dealing with wrist and forearm pain during long days of typing. Instead of forcing your wrists and hands to sit flat, its raised middle allows for a more natural V shape that relieves stress. The main bank of keys is split down the middle and curved to better accommodate this setup, and the rise that's usually toward the back of the deck is actually more toward the front. Along with the deep wrist rest, this keeps your hands pointed down rather than up.

It's a big keyboard and will need quite a bit of space on your desk, but it is wireless for added convenience. You can connect with 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, and it runs on a pair of AAA batteries that should last about two years. Battery life is helped by a lack of backlight, which might be a dealbreaker for some. Typing is quiet and comfortable, and the price should be worth it for the stress relief alone.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Best mobility Wireless and compact $89 $100 Save $11 Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a comfortable wireless keyboard designed to take up as little space as possible. It has smart backlighting, comfy cupped keys, long battery life, and the ability to work across platforms with up to three stored pairings. Pros Compact and premium design

Smart backlighting, comfy cupped keys

Long battery life Cons TKL design lacks some keys $89 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

This little keyboard from Logitech is a great option to have around the house for controlling your TV-connected PC, for an alternative to your laptop keyboard, or as your full-time office deck. Each key has a dish shape to grab your fingertips, there's smart backlighting that comes on only when you start typing and automatically adjusts to ambient light levels, and it can run for up to five months on a charge if you don't use the backlight. Just charge with USB-C when it runs low.

The keyboard connects with Bluetooth, and thanks to Logitech's Flow tech you can keep it paired with up to three devices for quick switching. It works across platforms, and it can be your only keyboard for Windows, Mac, and Android devices.

Apple Magic Keyboard Best for Apple Works across devices Apple's own Magic Keyboard is, believe it or not, the best option for Apple products. It's built to a premium standard, it has outstanding battery life, and it's quick to pair with your Mac. It takes up minimal room on your desk, and it makes a great pairing with Apple's Magic Mouse. Pros Quick and easy pairing with Apple products

Long battery life

Premium build and design Cons No backlight

Lightning charging is annoying $99 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

While there are plenty of great Apple Magic Keyboard alternatives on the market, the real deal really does it best. I've personally used one of these in the past, and the comfort and convenience really can't be overstated. Keys are built into an aluminum slab with a slight wedge shape, and though key travel isn't particularly deep, those who are accustomed to the feel of a MacBook will feel right at home.

It's rechargeable via the Lightning port, and battery life just goes and goes; a lack of backlight no doubt helps on that front. It automatically and wirelessly connects to your Mac, and it'll also work with iPad and iPhone should you need to do some typing on your smaller devices.

Logitech K580 ChromeOS Edition Best for Chromebook Built for ChromeOS Have a Chromebook and want a keyboard that has the correct keys? Logitech's K580 ChromeOS Edition does the trick, and it brings easy wireless connectivity and long battery life to boot. Pros Dedicated ChromeOS keys

Low-profile and quiet typing

Excellent battery life and easy connecting Cons Not ideal for Windows and Mac $50 at B&H

The best keyboard for your Chromebook is undoubtedly the Logitech K580 ChromeOS Edition. As the name suggests, it's made specifically for ChromeOS with all the same shortcut and function keys you'd find on a built-in Chromebook keyboard. It can be paired with two devices at once for quick switching, and it'll work equally well with Android devices. There's even a slot above the function keys where you can set your phone or tablet when using it with the keyboard.

It's a low-profile keyboard with quiet switches, it has a full number pad, and it can connect with Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz wireless dongle. Logitech says the battery can go for up to two years thanks to an auto-off function. It runs on two AAA batteries.

Getting the perfect keyboard for you

The keyboards we've collected here in this curated list don't even scratch the surface of the overall keyboard market, but by a combination of in-house testing and broader analysis we can safely say that these are some of the absolute best available today. There's not really one keyboard that everyone will love, but there is a keyboard for everyone.

Our current favorite is Keychron's mechanical and customizable Q1 Pro. It received a near-perfect score and an XDA Best badge in our review, with reviewer Carli Velocci focusing on the premium aluminum design, near-complete customization options, wide compatibility, and its overall comfort. It's certainly more geared toward enthusiasts who want a fully moddable deck, but it's also an outstanding option to buy and keep as is off the shelf. It's price and features will no doubt be overkill for more casual users, but thankfully there are plenty of other options in this list from which you can choose.