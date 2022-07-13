The best keyboards for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 comes with some big changes, specifically the form factor, which is now a tablet with a detachable keyboard that doubles as a cover. While the official XPS Folio keyboard is probably the ideal keyboard for on-the-go use overall, it may not be for everyone. If you find yourself wanting something different, we’ve rounded up the best keyboards you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 to help you out.

Now, the thing about the XPS Folio keyboard is that it is attached using the pins on the bottom of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which gives it a more reliable connection than Bluetooth and also means you don’t need to worry about battery life. But because it’s a proprietary connector, there aren’t many replacement options that work the same way. We have to focus on Bluetooth keyboards, which should still work just as well. We’ll also have some wired options, but keep in mind you may need to use a USB Type-A adapter in order to use those keyboards.

Dell Pro KM5221W Combo Official setup If you want to grab a keyboard and mouse in one go, Dell provides a few official bundles that do exactly that. This is one of the sleeker ones, with a slim keyboard that still ahs all they keys you'd want, and a compact yet comfortable mouse. See at Amazon

Logitech K380 Rounded keys Logitech's K380 is a compact and - dare we say - cute keyboard with its rounded key design. In addition to looking unique, these rounded keys increase the space between each key so there are less typos, and the sllim design makes it easy to take with you anywhere. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio For your PC and phone The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is a fairly standard Bluetooth keyboard in some ways, but in addition to your PC, it's also designed to work with Samsung's phones and the DeX feature. Plus, it has a slim design and a few accented keys give it some personality. See at Samsung

Keychron K2 Mechanical typing The Keychron K2 is a compact mechanical keyboard that gives you a more precise and tactile typing experience. It's not a full-size layout, so it's a great choice if you want to save space on your desk and still type comfortably throughout the day. Plus, it has extra keycaps to make it suitable for Windows or macOS. See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Keyboard Slim and premium The Microsoft Surface Keyboard is a perfect choice if you want something stylish, slim, and premium to go along with your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. It has the signature Platinum color of the Surface family that looks great anywhere and a full-size layout that makes it great for office use if you have the desk space for it. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechanical Full-size mechanical If you want a full-size mechanical keyboard, look no further than Logitech's MX Mechanical. It has mechanical switches, but low-profile keys and a relatively thin chassis so it isn't overly bulky, and you can even choose from three types of switches. There's also a compact layout option if you prefer it. See at Amazon

Arteck Bluetooth Keyboard Cheap Bluetooth keyboard Want a Bluetooth keyboard on the cheap? This one from Arteck is a popular choice. It has a compact layout that's ideal for travel, and it's very thin too. The labels are designed for Mac, but for this price, we won't complain. See at Amazon

Dell Multimedia Keyboard Wired keyboard Want a simply keyboard that connects with a cable? This one from Dell is exactly that, and it has a full-size layout that's great to use for typing and office work. Plus, a row of dedicated media keys add some additional controls. See at Amazon

Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid keyboard with RGB The Razer Ornata V2 is an interesting hybrid of mechanical and membrane keyboards that still feel great to type on. It's also great if you love RGB lighting thanks to per-key Razer Chroma RGB. It is a wired keyboard, though. See at Amazon

And those are our recommendations if you want to buy a keyboard for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022). We stand by the fact that the XPS Folio keyboard is probably the best option for most users, but if you do want something different, these are great options. Personally, I own a Razer Ornata V2 and I love using this keyboard, so it gets a full recommendation from me. But other options on this list also look great.

If you’re interested in buying the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as it’s not available just yet. Neither is the XPS Folio keyboard, which is why we didn’t list it above. We’ll update this article as soon as the products are available so you can buy them. If you don’t want to wait, check out the best Windows tablets you can buy right now, or maybe the best Dell laptops overall if you want a different form factor. The keyboards on this list should work just as well with any of them.