The Mac Mini M2 2023 doesn't come with a keyboard. Any of these nine keyboards are great to purchase for setting up and everyday use of your new Mac.

If you decided to buy a Mac Mini M2 2023 model, then you'll definitely need a keyboard to go along with it. Apple doesn't bundle in a keyboard with your purchase, and you'll have to buy one separately alongside a monitor and mouse, so you can set up macOS Ventura after you unbox your new Mac.

There are many keyboards that you can buy, including Apple's own Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which comes in at a pricey $200. Other options include the slightly more affordable Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac which is $99, or Apple's official Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which is $150. You can't go wrong with a traditional wired keyboard, either, which cuts our worries about batteries and recharging since it can hook up straight to your Mac's USB-A port on the rear. There are even fancy high-end keyboards that have tactile and experienced switches for more experienced typists, but at the same price as Apple's own Magic Keyboard.

Whatever your keyboard needs might be, we've got you covered. We collected nine of our favorite keyboards for the Mac Mini M2 2023 model. All of these keyboards are special to Macs, with the unique keyboard layout in the corner. Check them out below.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad Editor's Choice This is the official keyboard for the Mac Mini M2 2023. The keyboard features the same switches and keycaps as a MacBook, but in a larger full-size layout with a numeric keyboard. It's also rechargeable via the lighting port and has an integrated TouchID sensor for logins into your Mac. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac Premium Pick The Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac is specially designed for Mac models. It comes with the unique Control, Option, and Command keys at the corner of the keyboard and can work with three different devices. It even has backlighting and is recharged via USB-C See at Amazon

Macally Ultra Slim USB Wired Keyboard Best Value The Macally Ultra-Slim USB Wired keyboard is a wired USB keyboard for Macs with scissor-switch keycaps. It looks like an Apple product but is almost half the price, with the same functionality and layout as Apple's own keyboards. Since it is a wired keyboard, you won't have to worry about charging it, either as it connects with USB-A to your Mac Mini. See at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Best mini keyboard Priced a bit cheaper than the full-sized Apple Magic keyboard, you still get a great typing experience with this smaller Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. It has great responsive switches, and TouchID makes logging into your Mac faster. See at Amazon

Logitech Craft Best for creators The Logitech Craft is one of the best wireless keyboards for content creators. The keyboard has a sleek design, and backlit LED keys, with an input dial in the top left corner than can be customized for various in-app functions. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechnical Best mechanical keyboard for Mac The Logitech MX Mechanical is a tactile keyboard with three different switch types for those who want the feel of a gaming keyboard but without the fancy RGB lights. It works great with Macs and has macOS function keys. It also is wireless and recharges via USB-C, and has backlighting. See at Amazon

Keychron K4 Most customizable Mac Keyboard The Keychron K4 is a highly customizable keyboard for the Mac Mini. It has different RGB lighting effects, and function keys for both macOS and Windows. You also get a number pad and can use it with three different devices. You even can use the keyboard wired, if you please. See at Amazon

iClever GK08 best keyboard/mouse combo This is a keyboard and mouse combo that's great for the Mac Mini. The keyboard is a basic sleek keyboard with macOS and Windows function keys, with a slim profile and full-size layout. The mouse is also pretty basic, too. Both have rechargeable batteries. See at Amazon

PEIOUS Ergonomic Keyboard Best ergonomic keyboard For those who will be typing all day at their Mac Mini, this is the best wireless keyboard for ergonomics. With a curved surface, you can type in a more natural typing position, and also be confident you won't run into mistakes thanks to the macOS-specific keys in the corner. The keyboard also has an integrated wrist rest which can relax your wrist. You can recharge and connect it via USB-C. See at Amazon

After doing the digging across the web, these are the best keyboards we can think of for the Mac Mini M2 2023. No doubt, if you want the best experience, you should consider buying the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keyboard, since it's the official keyboard for Macs. But if the price is too high for you, you can slim things down and go for a smaller Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac, or pick up a wired keyboard like the Maccally Ultra Slim USB Wired Keyboard instead. More experienced typists or those who will be at the computer all day might also want to check out a more comfortable keyboard like the Logitech MX Mechanical, or the Keychron K4. If these don't fit your needs, then don't worry. We have a guide to the best mechanical keyboards which might have something you'd want to buy.