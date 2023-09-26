This PC does come with its own wireless keyboard, but there are several reasons you may want to buy another one. Perhaps you prefer the tactile feel of mechanical keys, or maybe you want something larger and/or more ergonomic. This unique 3-in-1 device features both Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, so you've got plenty of options, and our roundup of the best keyboards for the HP Spectre Fold is sure to have something to fit your needs.

Last year, we heard that HP was going to release a 17-inch foldable laptop . It took a little longer to arrive than we initially hoped for, but the HP Spectre Fold has finally arrived, and "unique" barely begins to describe it. It's a notable departure from other HP laptops : The company touts it as a 3-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet , a compact laptop, or a full-sized laptop with its 17-inch display fully unfolded. When used in this way (what HP calls "desktop mode"), you're free to hook up other peripherals, so one of the best keyboards for the HP Spectre Fold is an easy way to tailor your setup to your preferences.

If you find normal keyboards uncomfortable to type on for extended periods, it's time to try a more ergonomic design like the Microsoft Sculpt. Microsoft's Sculpt keyboard features a split-key layout and cushioned palm rest that position your hands and wrists at a more natural angle when typing. This bundle also comes with a detached numpad and wireless mouse, so you've got everything you need for a (comfortable) day's work.

Want a seriously small keyboard for your HP Spectre Fold? How about one you could fit in your back pocket? The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth keyboard is about as small as a set of keys can get while still being practical to type on. When folded up, it's around the same size as a large smartphone (albeit a little wider), and when unfolded, it's just barely bigger than Apple's Magic keyboard.

With its lightweight build and ultra-slim profile, the Microsoft Designer compact keyboard is perfect for taking on the go. It's a great choice if you need a backup keyboard for your HP Spectre Fold, or just a second one to keep in your bag for when you're on the go. At around 11 inches across, it's around the same width as the Fold's keyboard, too.

A good keyboard is essential for productivity, but no desktop work setup is complete without a mouse. The Dell Premier KM7321W bundle gives you both: You get a full-sized wireless keyboard that offers a complete key layout, plus an ergonomic wireless mouse. It's the perfect way to turn your HP Spectre Fold into a full-fledged workstation when you're at your desk.

Mechanical keyboards have become popular again, and you don't need to spend more than $100 to get a good one, as the Keychron K2 proves. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can use this keyboard wirelessly or via USB, so it's great for mobility or staying put on your desktop. It features a 75% keyboard layout, backlit keys, and quality Gateron switches (clicky, linear, or tactile).

For serious typists, nothing beats the tactile feedback and satisfying clicking sounds of mechanical keys. There are a lot of great mechanical keyboards on the market, but the Logitech MX Mechanical ticks all the boxes for us: It's wireless, it has a full-sized layout with numpad (although you can opt for one without if you want something smaller), it's backlit, and you have three switch choices: linear, clicky, or tactile.

If you're looking for a super-affordable wireless keyboard for your Spectre Fold or other devices, it doesn't get much cheaper than this number from Anker. It features a nice-sized key layout (minus a numpad) with a handy built-in stand for propping up your tablet or smartphone.

Logitech is a household name in the keyboard market, but you don't have to pay much to get a quality set of replacement keys for your HP Spectre Fold. The Logitech K380 wireless keyboard can connect to and switch between up to three devices so that you can use it with your other gadgets as well. Plus, it's compact enough to take on the go.

How we chose the best keyboards for the HP Spectre Fold

The HP Spectre Fold comes with its own wireless keyboard, which is pretty handy. However, we understand that many users, especially those who type a lot, can be picky about their keys and may want to switch them out for something else. We were just as picky in choosing the best keyboards for this new foldable PC.

Arguably, the most compelling reason to buy another keyboard is that you want something larger when you're using this 3-in-1 in desktop mode. The included keyboard is handy, but it's somewhat small, designed to sit flush with the Spectre Fold in its 12.3-inch form factor. Our top pick, the Logitech K380, hits a nice sweet spot in size, offering a comfortable key interface without taking up too much real estate on your desk. The Logitech MX mechanical wireless keyboard is also a worthy upgrade if you want something even larger, along with the satisfying tactile feedback of mechanical switches.

You don't have to shell out nearly $200 for a good mechanical keyboard, though, as the Keychron K2 proves. Featuring quality Gateron switches, it's a great mechanical keyboard for the price, and its Bluetooth connectivity is icing on the cake (although it offers a USB wired connection if you prefer). There are also reasons that you may desire something smaller, however. If you plan to use your Fold mostly as a tablet, or if you're happy with the included keyboard and want it to remain at your desk, then you might want a smaller keyboard to keep in your bag when you're on the go. In that case, something like the Microsoft Designer compact Bluetooth keyboard or even the pocketable Samsers folding keyboard are fine options.