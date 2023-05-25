Lenovo often comes out with some crazy ideas for laptops, and the Yoga Book 9i is one of the prime examples of that. This is a 13-inch laptop that comes with two OLED displays with the goal of expanding your productivity. It includes a stand you can use to prop the screens up, and a Bluetooth keyboard that can be used separately or attached to the bottom screen for a more typical laptop experience. But as great as it is to have that keyboard in the box, it's not perfect, and if you want a replacement, we have a few options for you.
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i doesn't have any USB Type-A ports, and since you may not want to use a dock, we're mostly focusing on wireless keyboards here. If you want a wired keyboard, you'll need an adapter, and this may also affect portability, so wireless is generally preferred. We do have one wired option, though.
-
Logitech MX Keys MiniEditor's Choice
If you're traveling with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, portability is a big factor, and the Logitech MX Keys Mini is a great compact option. It has dished keys to help with precision, and the 65% layout is easier to carry. It also comes in a few colors to choose from.
-
Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Keyboard and MouseFull setup
If you need a full desktop setup, this bundle of a keyboard and a mouse gives you a comfortable and modern way to get work done. It gives you a full-size keyboard and a comfortable mouse to use at your desk, all with a sleek design.
-
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth KeyboardBest Value
This Bluetooth keyboard is unique in that it can be folded up to be made even easier to carry, making it a perfect match for the Yoga Book 9i if you're traveling. It's also fairly affordable.
-
Logitech MX MechanicalMechanical typing
Many proficient typists prefer mechanical keyboards, and if you want that kind of experience, the Logitech MX Mechanical is for you. It's a professional keyboard with mechanical switches and smart illumination, giving you a top-tier typing experience.
-
Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless KeyboardAll-day comfort
If you're typing all day, comfort is extremely important, and an ergonomic keyboard is extremely helpful in making sure you're comfortable for longer periods, with a curved design to ensure your wrists are in a natural resting position.
-
iClever BK08Compact and versatile
The iClever BK08 foldable keyboard is not only extra compact, but it also includes a built-in touchpad, giving you all you need to use your laptop as a more traditional desktop setup. The aluminum chassis also gives it a premium feel.
-
Microsoft Surface KeyboardPremium sleek keyboard
The Surface Keyboard is a modern and sleek desktop keyboard with a full-size layout that fits perfectly into any large desk space. It gives you all the keys you need with a design that will always look great.
-
Lenovo 300 USB KeyboardCheap wired keyboard$10 $25 Save $15
If you want a cheap option and not have to worry about batteries, the Lenovo 300 USB keyboard is a solid option for just about anyone. However, you'll need an adapter for USB Type-A.
Best keyboard for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: Bottom line
If you want the most integrated experience for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, the official included keyboard is probably the best option for you, and we wouldn't expect a ton of users to want something different. But if you want a more comfortable experience, these keyboards are all great options. The Logitech MX Mini makes a lot of sense because its compact and sleek design makes it a great travel companion for the Yoga Book 9i. However, if you want a more typical desktop-like experience, the Lenovo Select Wireless keyboard and mouse combo are also a great option. Personally, a mechanical keyboard like the MX Mechanical would be the ideal option.
If you haven't yet, you can check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i below. It's one of the most interesting Lenovo laptops on the market, and depending on the use case you have, it could stand toe-to-toe with some of the best laptops you can buy.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen OLED laptop that gives you extra space to be productive, while also being usable as a traditional laptop. It has a premium design and 13th-generation Intel processors, too.