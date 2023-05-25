Lenovo often comes out with some crazy ideas for laptops, and the Yoga Book 9i is one of the prime examples of that. This is a 13-inch laptop that comes with two OLED displays with the goal of expanding your productivity. It includes a stand you can use to prop the screens up, and a Bluetooth keyboard that can be used separately or attached to the bottom screen for a more typical laptop experience. But as great as it is to have that keyboard in the box, it's not perfect, and if you want a replacement, we have a few options for you.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i doesn't have any USB Type-A ports, and since you may not want to use a dock, we're mostly focusing on wireless keyboards here. If you want a wired keyboard, you'll need an adapter, and this may also affect portability, so wireless is generally preferred. We do have one wired option, though.