Lenovo often comes out with some crazy ideas for laptops, and the Yoga Book 9i is one of the prime examples of that. This is a 13-inch laptop that comes with two OLED displays with the goal of expanding your productivity. It includes a stand you can use to prop the screens up, and a Bluetooth keyboard that can be used separately or attached to the bottom screen for a more typical laptop experience. But as great as it is to have that keyboard in the box, it's not perfect, and if you want a replacement, we have a few options for you.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i doesn't have any USB Type-A ports, and since you may not want to use a dock, we're mostly focusing on wireless keyboards here. If you want a wired keyboard, you'll need an adapter, and this may also affect portability, so wireless is generally preferred. We do have one wired option, though.

    If you're traveling with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, portability is a big factor, and the Logitech MX Keys Mini is a great compact option. It has dished keys to help with precision, and the 65% layout is easier to carry. It also comes in a few colors to choose from.

    $100 at Amazon
  If you want both a keyboard and mouse at a relatively affordable price, this may be your best option. The keyboard includes a full layout with a sleek design, and the mouse also looks modern while still being suitable for larger hands. Plus, they both work wirelessly with a single dongle.

Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Keyboard and Mouse

Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Keyboard and Mouse

Full setup
    Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Keyboard and Mouse
    Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Keyboard and Mouse
    Full setup

    If you need a full desktop setup, this bundle of a keyboard and a mouse gives you a comfortable and modern way to get work done. It gives you a full-size keyboard and a comfortable mouse to use at your desk, all with a sleek design.

    $60 at Lenovo
  • Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
    Source: Amazon
    Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
    Best Value

    This Bluetooth keyboard is unique in that it can be folded up to be made even easier to carry, making it a perfect match for the Yoga Book 9i if you're traveling. It's also fairly affordable.

    $29 USD at Amazon
  • MX_Mechnica___1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech MX Mechanical
    Mechanical typing

    Many proficient typists prefer mechanical keyboards, and if you want that kind of experience, the Logitech MX Mechanical is for you. It's a professional keyboard with mechanical switches and smart illumination, giving you a top-tier typing experience.

    $169 USD at Amazon $170 at Best Buy
  • Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Keyboard
    Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard
    All-day comfort

    If you're typing all day, comfort is extremely important, and an ergonomic keyboard is extremely helpful in making sure you're comfortable for longer periods, with a curved design to ensure your wrists are in a natural resting position.

    $49 USD at Amazon
  • iClever Keyboard and touchpad
    iClever BK08
    Compact and versatile

    The iClever BK08 foldable keyboard is not only extra compact, but it also includes a built-in touchpad, giving you all you need to use your laptop as a more traditional desktop setup. The aluminum chassis also gives it a premium feel.

    $57 USD at Amazon
  • Microsoft Surface Keyboard
    Microsoft Surface Keyboard
    Premium sleek keyboard

    The Surface Keyboard is a modern and sleek desktop keyboard with a full-size layout that fits perfectly into any large desk space. It gives you all the keys you need with a design that will always look great.

    $81 USD at Amazon $100 at Best Buy
  • Lenovo 300 USB keyboard
    Source: Lenovo
    Lenovo 300 USB Keyboard
    Cheap wired keyboard
    $10 $25 Save $15

    If you want a cheap option and not have to worry about batteries, the Lenovo 300 USB keyboard is a solid option for just about anyone. However, you'll need an adapter for USB Type-A.

    $10 at Lenovo

Best keyboard for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: Bottom line

If you want the most integrated experience for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, the official included keyboard is probably the best option for you, and we wouldn't expect a ton of users to want something different. But if you want a more comfortable experience, these keyboards are all great options. The Logitech MX Mini makes a lot of sense because its compact and sleek design makes it a great travel companion for the Yoga Book 9i. However, if you want a more typical desktop-like experience, the Lenovo Select Wireless keyboard and mouse combo are also a great option. Personally, a mechanical keyboard like the MX Mechanical would be the ideal option.

If you haven't yet, you can check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i below. It's one of the most interesting Lenovo laptops on the market, and depending on the use case you have, it could stand toe-to-toe with some of the best laptops you can buy.

A Lenovo Yoga Book 9i standing up on its stand with a keyboard in front of it
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen OLED laptop that gives you extra space to be productive, while also being usable as a traditional laptop. It has a premium design and 13th-generation Intel processors, too.

$2100 at Lenovo