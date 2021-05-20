These are the best keyboards for the M1 Apple iMac 2021: Logitech, Keychron, Satechi, and more

Apple announced the new M1 iMac at its Spring Loaded event in April alongside the latest iterations of the iPad Pro series. It gets a well-needed redesign and is now powered by Apple’s own ARM-based M1 chipset that was introduced last year. The new iMac also comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display, a powerful six-speaker system with a triple-mic array, and the option of up to seven colors: Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, Purple.

If you are interested in getting one for yourself, the M1 iMac is on pre-order with deliveries and open sale beginning from 21st May 2021.

The new iMac is available in three configurations starting at $1,299 (₹1,19,900) for the 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU option that features 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. There is the 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU option for $1,499 (₹1,39,900) that also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-variant featuring an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at $1,699 (₹1,59,900).

Today, we are looking at some of the best keyboards available for the new Apple iMac 2021:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Apple announced a new Magic Keyboard this year that includes Touch ID. It is the first external keyboard for a Mac product that offers fingerprint authentication, and it will be offered with the same seven colors as the new iMacs. The new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is currently being bundled with the iMac, if you opt for the 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU option. However, if you go for the base variant, you get the older keyboard without Touch ID. It is expected that Apple will start selling the new keyboard separately in the near future. It is expected that Apple might charge around $130 for the same. For now, you can grab the non-Touch ID Magic Keyboard, available in compact or full-size option with built-in Numpad.

Logitech MX Keys

Logitech is one of the few brands that makes high-quality accessories for Apple. The MX Keys is an excellent third-party full-size keyboard for the new iMac, featuring a sturdy full metal frame and slim profile. It comes with smart key backlighting that can change depending on the ambient lighting conditions and turn on automatically using a built-in proximity sensor. The keys themselves make use of scissor switches and are very silent while the keyboard can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth or using a USB receiver. For an extra $70, you can go for the Logitech Craft, which is the same as the MX Keys, but with a fully customizable dial for various use cases.

Keychron K4

If low-profile keyboards are not your thing, then check out the Keychrone K4. It is a wireless mechanical keyboard that is fully compatible with the Mac, and comes with the option Gateron switches, and can be configured with white or RGB backlighting and an aluminum frame. The K4 is a full-sized keyboard and if you want a more compact option you can try the Keychron K2. Both offer wired connectivity via USB-C and wireless via Bluetooth while the switches themselves can be swapped easily.

Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard

This keyboard offers an elegant look similar to the original Apple Magic Keyboard with a slim design and an aluminum chassis. According to Satechi, it features ‘enhanced’ scissor-switch keys, an extended keyboard layout, and the ability to connect up to three devices. The battery can last up to 80-hours and the battery can be recharged using USB-C.

Logitech K380

Here’s another recommendation if you are looking for an affordable wireless keyboard for the new iMac. The Logitech K380 comes in various colors and offers a clean and chic look. The Bluetooth keyboard offers the ability to connect up to three devices and is powered by standard AAA-batteries that can last up to two years. I’ve personally tried this keyboard and while the rounded keys look unique, they feature scissor switches along with a tactile bump so it does take a while to get used to them.

The new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is probably the most exciting keyboard on the list. But as mentioned, it is currently only available with the new iMac. From what we know, the keyboard will be fully compatible with all Mac devices, although the Touch ID functions will only work on devices running on the M1 chipset. For more information, check out a quick explainer done by my colleague explaining the compatibility of the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.