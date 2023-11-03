Apple has announced the new M3 Macs, featuring a refresh for the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new 24-inch iMac is now powered by an M3 chip, which Apple claims is up to 35% faster than the M1 for CPU performance. GPU performance has also been improved, with Apple claiming it's 65% faster than M1.

To put all that power to good use, you need the right accessories, the most important one being a great keyboard. Fortunately, you have a lot of options to pick from. From wireless mechanical goodness to ergonomic designs, here are the best keyboards you can buy for the new M3 24-inch iMac in 2023.