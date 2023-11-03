Apple has announced the new M3 Macs, featuring a refresh for the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new 24-inch iMac is now powered by an M3 chip, which Apple claims is up to 35% faster than the M1 for CPU performance. GPU performance has also been improved, with Apple claiming it's 65% faster than M1.
To put all that power to good use, you need the right accessories, the most important one being a great keyboard. Fortunately, you have a lot of options to pick from. From wireless mechanical goodness to ergonomic designs, here are the best keyboards you can buy for the new M3 24-inch iMac in 2023.
Apple Magic KeyboardEditor's choice
Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 24-inch iMac may not be the most innovative option out there, but it's reliable and works well with your computer. It offers great battery life, premium build quality, and a compact form factor. There's also a version that offers Touch ID, which costs $50 more.
Logitech K380Best value
The Logitech K380 is an excellent wireless keyboard that punches above its price point. It features low-profile switches that feel great to use, 24 months of battery life, and a variety of interesting colors.
Logitech MX MechanicalPremium pick
Logitech's MX Mechanical is the best wireless mechanical keyboard for the M3 iMac. You can pick from three switch options — tactile, linear, and clicky — and all feel great to type on, thanks to the low-profile design. It offers up to 15 days of use when backlit and 10 months with backlighting disabled.
Nuphy Halo65For typing enthusiasts
The Nuphy Halo65 is a keyboard enthusiast's dream come true. Fantastic hot-swappable switches, an awesome design, wireless connectivity, plenty of accessories in the box, and PBT keycaps — this board has it all.
Macally MergokeyBest ergonomic keyboard
The Macally Mergokey offers a great typing experience thanks to its split keyboard design and curved padded wrist rest. It helps your typing posture a lot, and the dual-tone design looks fantastic. You can get it in both wired and wireless versions.
Keychron K4Hybrid connectivity
The Keychron K4 offers wireless connectivity, Gateron mechanical switches, and a 96% layout that has all the keys you need. It can connect up to three devices at once and features spectacular RGB backlighting.
Das Keyboard 4 ProfessionalLoaded with features
This is a feature-packed keyboard that offers a USB 3.0 Hub, a satisfying volume knob, and a full-size layout. It's pricey, but the overall fit and finish tell you that you're getting your money's worth. It's even available with blank keycaps if you're a fan of the stealthier look.
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric KeypadOld reliable
If you like the look, feel, and typing experience of the Magic Keyboard but need a numpad, this is the keyboard you want. There are better options out there at this price, but the Magic keyboard is the one that will be familiar and comfortable to most Mac users.
Elevate your typing experience with these keyboards for the new 24-inch M3 iMac
The 24-inch iMac has been long overdue for a refresh, and the new M3 chip breathes a lot of life into this fantastic design. This is one of the best all-in-one computers that you can buy for everyday tasks, and the fact that you're getting a gorgeous Retina 4.5K display on top of that is the cherry on top. You have to do proper justice to a machine like this, and that's why a great keyboard isn't just nice to have — it's essential.
Our default recommendation is the Apple Magic Keyboard. It doesn't break the mold in any exciting way, but it doesn't have to. It looks great, feels comfortable to type on, and lasts about a month between charges. If you need a numpad, Apple offers a larger full-sized version and another with Touch ID, but both will cost extra.
If you need something cheaper but just as reliable as the Magic Keyboard, the Logitech K380 is also a good shout. It offers even longer battery life, rounded keycaps, and low-profile switches. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, and it's a solid bang for your buck keyboard under $50.
Finally, if membrane keyboards aren't your thing, go for the Logitech MX Mechanical. It offers excellent mechanical switches, a unique color scheme for the keycaps, and can connect to up to three devices simultaneously.
24-inch iMac (M3, 2023)
Apple's 2023 24-inch iMac brings notable improvements in terms of CPU and GPU performance thanks to the new M3 chip. While the design is largely unchanged from its M1 predecessor, it remains one of the best all-in-one computers thanks to its beautiful design, fast performance, and gorgeous 4.5K Retina display.