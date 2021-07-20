These are the best keyboards for the Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is a great PC. It’s a tablet at its core, but it’s versatile so you can use it as a laptop, or even dock it to a desktop setup. Despite it not being updated with the latest processors from Intel, we still consider it one of the best laptops you can get. That versatility does require some accessories though. If you want to make the most of your Surface Pro 7, you’re going to need a keyboard.

There’s no shortage of keyboards you can technically connect to the Surface Pro 7. It has USB ports and Bluetooth after all, so almost anything you can buy should technically work. But with the Surface Pro 7 being as portable and versatile as it is, you probably want something that plays into that versatility. The keyboards we’ve rounded up all complement the Surface Pro 7 very well, so you can get the best experience out of it.

Surface Pro Type Cover The OG from Microsoft There's nothing quite like the original. The Surface Pro Type Cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro 7 and uses the proprietary connector for power, so everything just works as soon as you plug it in. It's expensive, but it's probably the best experience you can get. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Pro Type Cover with Fingerprint ID Fingerprint unlock The Surface Pro 7 has Windows Hello facial recognition, but if you've found it doesn't work right for you, this is an alternative. This version of the Type Cover has a fingerprint sensor you can use to unlock your PC, but otherwise it's the same experience as the normal Type Cover. Buy at Best Buy

Inateck Surface Pro 7 keyboard Multi-colored backlight The original Type Cover has a backlight, but this one offers 7 backlight colors to choose from to suit your taste. It attaches magnetically to your Surface Pro, but the connection is actually done via Bluetooth. So you can detach it and keep using it, which you can't do with the OG Type Cover. Buy at Amazon

Tomsenn Surface Pro Type Cover Much more affordable If you're looking to save, this keyboard from Tomsenn is one of the cheapest options you can get in this form factor. It still attaches magnetically and connects via Bluetooth, so you can use it as a cover, but also detach it and keep typing without issues. You do have to recharge it though. Buy at Amazon

COO Surface Pro 7 Case with Keyboard Extra protection On top of giving you a wireless keyboard to type on, this bundle also protects your Surface Pro 7 from all sides, which can come in handy. Plus, while the keyboard fits into the case when you fold it, you can move it around when you're using it, since it's wireless. Buy at Amazon

Brydge 12.3 Pro+ Make it a laptop If you wish your Surface Pro was a real laptop, this is the keyboard for you. The Brydge 12.3 Pro+ gives you a hard keyboard with a hinge that makes your Surface Pro feel just like a real laptop. It has a Precision touchpad too, and since it's Bluetooth, you can use it without it being attached. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Designer Keyboard Compact Just a portable keyboard It doesn't protect your Surface Pro or turn it into a laptop, but this Microsoft keyboard is compact and you can easily take it anywhere. It can be paired with up to three devices too, so you can easily switch between them and use it with your PC, phone, or tablet. Buy at Amazon

Surface Keyboard Surface-branded If you need a keyboard to complement your Surface Pro 7 in a desktop setup, this is the perfect match. The Surface Keyboard features the same design language as other Surface devices and a sleek design that fits well in any setup. It's a full keyboard, featuring a number pad and some shortcut hotkeys. Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft All-in-One Media Keyboard Keyboard and trackpad combo This keyboard is ideal if you want a compact solution for your desk. It has both a keyboard and trackpad, plus some quick media controls for volume adjustments on the fly. It's also one of the most affordable Microsoft keyboards. Buy at Amazon

These are all great options that can fit any budget and different use cases. If we were to pick a favorite, it’s hard to top the original Surface Pro Type Cover from Microsoft. Bluetooth can be convenient if you want to type with the keyboard detached, but the pin connection is usually more reliable. Plus you don’t need to charge the keyboard like you have to do with the others. It has a high asking price though, so something like the Tomsenn Type Cover might be a better option for you.

However, the Brydge 12.3 Pro+ is also very appealing. Being able to turn the Surface Pro 7 into a “real” laptop can certainly be compelling, especially if you’re traveling. It can be uncomfortable to use the Type Cover to write on your lap, so having a proper keyboard base adds some comfort. Regardless of what you choose though, you’re going to get a great keyboard that pairs well with your Surface Pro 7. In fact, since most of these are Bluetooth, you can technically use them with almost any Surface PC — you just can’t attach them.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Surface Pro 7 from the link below. It’s not only a great PC, but it’s one of the select PCs that will get the official update to Windows 11 once it releases.