Best keyboards for the Surface Pro 9 in 2022

If you’ve pre-ordered or purchased a new Surface Pro 9, you’ll need a keyboard to go along with the new 2-in-1. One isn’t included in the box, so buying a keyboard will help you use the Microsoft tablet as a laptop replacement, and avoid using the touchscreen all the time when you type up documents and other important files.

The good news is that we’ve done some digging and have found nine different keyboards you can use with the tablet. Our picks cover official Microsoft Surface keyboards, third-party keyboards from Brydge, and even external keyboards that you can use at your desk via Bluetooth or dongle with the kickstand on the Surface Pro 9 propped-open. Here’s our full list.

Do note, all of our picks will also work with the Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 share the exact same dimensions, so there should not be compatibility issues.

These are nine of the best keyboards we’ve found for the Surface Pro 9. If you think we missed something, then don’t worry. We have guides to the best mechanical keyboards that might help.

