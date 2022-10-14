Best keyboards for the Surface Pro 9 in 2022
If you’ve pre-ordered or purchased a new Surface Pro 9, you’ll need a keyboard to go along with the new 2-in-1. One isn’t included in the box, so buying a keyboard will help you use the Microsoft tablet as a laptop replacement, and avoid using the touchscreen all the time when you type up documents and other important files.
The good news is that we’ve done some digging and have found nine different keyboards you can use with the tablet. Our picks cover official Microsoft Surface keyboards, third-party keyboards from Brydge, and even external keyboards that you can use at your desk via Bluetooth or dongle with the kickstand on the Surface Pro 9 propped-open. Here’s our full list.
Do note, all of our picks will also work with the Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 share the exact same dimensions, so there should not be compatibility issues.
This is the flagship Surface Type Cover from Microsoft for a Surface Pro 9. It has room for the Surface Slim Pen, and features a luxurious Alcantara finish.
The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only can work with your SurfacePro 9 but it also has backlit keys and can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac.
Typing all day with your Surface Pro 9 plugged into a monitor? This keyboard is for you. It has a built-in palm rest and is elevated at a comfy typing angle that reduces pains as you type.
If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system.
This keyboard accessory uses a clamp attachment and Bluetooth to connect to the Surface Pro 9, and it gives you a keyboard and touchpad. Because it has a solid design and tight hinges, it makes the Surface Pro 9 feel like a real laptop.
The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is a keyboard that has features from a gaming keyboard, but will behave more like a productivity one, matching the look and feel of your Surface Pro 9.
If you don't mind not using the Surface Slim Pen with your Surface Pro 9, then this keyboard is for you. It comes without the Surface Slim Pen and is a bit cheaper than the one that bundles the pen in.
The Surface Type Cover doesn't offer a full-size keyboard, so The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro should be your choice if you want a premium full-size wireless keyboard experience with your new Surface.
If you're tough on space, this foldable Bluetooth keyboard is for you. It is compact and includes a mini trackpad, making it a great travel companion for the Surface Pro 9.
These are nine of the best keyboards we’ve found for the Surface Pro 9. If you think we missed something, then don’t worry. We have guides to the best mechanical keyboards that might help.
The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever.
The Surface Pro 9 with 5G is powered by the new Microsoft SQ3 chipset and it has a 120Hz display.