Whether you need something ergonomic, wireless, or customizable, there's an option out there for your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

After four years, Microsoft finally updated the Surface Studio lineup with the Surface Studio 2 Plus. This new flagship, all-in-one, Windows 11-powered computer doesn't bring much new in terms of design and mainly has under-the-hood specs bumps, but if you're new to the lineup or need those new specs, it's worth looking at. And if you purchased one, you might be looking for a new keyboard to go beyond the Surface Keyboard included in the box.

The good news is that you can buy many great keyboards for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. We have options from Logitech, Razer, Keychon, and more, along with wireless and wired keyboards. Some of these keyboards also use Bluetooth and also wireless dongles, so you can even connect them to your other devices, like the Surface Pro 9.

Logitech MX Keys Logitech MX Keys The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards in 2022 thanks to the backlighting, month-long battery life, and the ability to use it with multiple devices with just the tap of a button. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechnical Logitech's MX Mechanical is a keyboard for those who want the tactile feel of a gaming keyboard but the toned-down business-like look without RGB lighting. It even has USB-C charging. View at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Want to match the look and feel of your Surface Studio 2 Plus but need a comfy keyboard? Check out the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard. This unique layout will help you type all day with less strain on your hands and wrists. View at Amazon

CHERRY Stream Wireless Keyboard CHERRY is known for mechanical keyboard switches, but this is a great productivity keyboard for the Surface Studio 2 Plus since it has a slim profile, silent XS Switches, and a super long battery life. View at Amazon

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard Microsoft Designer Compact The Microsoft Designer Compact keyboard is a great compact keyboard for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It's a mini keyboard similar to the one included in the box and is great for those who might not have a lot of desk space. View at Amazon

Logitech G PRO X The Logitech G Pro X has a clean look, with swappable switches, a detachable USB-C cable, and solid rubber feet that make it a great wired keyboard for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. View at Amazon

Razer Huntsman V2 Razer Huntsman V2 This keyboard is great for those who plan to game on the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has linear optical switches, programmable keys, and RGB lighting. View at Best Buy

Logitech Ergo K860 Logitech Ergo K860 This Logitech keyboard is another ergonomic alternative who might be typing all day on the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has a large palm rest and is ergonomically shaped for comfortable typing. View at Amazon

Keychron K4 V2 Keychron K4 V2 The Keychron K4 V2 is one of the most customizable mechanical keyboards for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. You can choose either RGB or white backlighting, and there are various switch options that can suit your typing needs. View at Amazon

And those are nine of the best keyboards for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. We included a bit of everything, from wired mechanical keyboards to ergonomic options. Our favorite of the bunch is the Logitech MX Keys. Logitech is a reputable brand for a reason, and this all-around keyboard can connect to multiple devices at once. If you're looking for a mechanical, customizable keyboard, there's also the Keychron K4 V2, and for ergonomics, you can't go wrong with Microsoft's option. If you happen to buy one of these keyboards, you can also use them with any other PC or some of the other best Surface PCs.