Best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon keyboards: Logitech, Razer and more

Lenovo offers some of the best keyboards on its laptops, especially when it comes to the Thinkpad series. They’re great for typing as the keys feel more ‘clicky’ and have more travel when compared to keyboards on other notebooks like the XPS 13 or any of the MacBooks. The newly launched ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a fine example, as it includes an excellent keyboard that’s well built, accurate, and offers key travel of 1.5mm. You can read more about it in our full review.

But what if you want to sit back, relax and use an external keyboard in the comfort of your lounge chair or bed? Or maybe a rock-solid mechanical keyboard? There are plenty of options to choose from and we’ve selected some of the best keyboards for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon.

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II For TrackPoint diehards The ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II manages to deliver the same great experience that we've seen on their laptop keyboards in a compact, wireless package.

Keychron K4 Hot-swappable mechanical keyboard The Keychron K4 is a wireless mechanical keyboard that comes with the option of hot-swappable Gateron switches, and can be configured with white or RGB backlighting and an aluminium frame.

Razer Pro Type Made for productivity Razer is known for its gaming peripherals, but their new Pro Type keyboard is a highly recommended wireless mechanical keyboard for users who care about productivity.

Cherry Stream Low profile scissor switches From the makers of the most popular keyboard switches, the Cherry Stream is a highly reliable keyboard that comes with a low profile design along with Cherry's SX Scissors mechanism switches.

Logitech ERGO K860 Comfortable typing experience Featuring a split design, Logitech says that the ERGO K860 is made to improve posture, reduce strain, and offer better support while typing. The sloping form is also said to reduce muscle strain on your wrists and forearms.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional Sturdy design meets functionality The Das Keyboard 4 Professional is a well constructed mechanical keyboard and while it misses out on features like backlighting and macro keys, it's still a great high-quality mechanical keyboard.

Logitech MX Keys Best low-profile keyboard The MX Keys is an excellent full-size keyboard featuring a sturdy full metal frame and slim profile. It comes with smart key backlighting while the keys make use of silent scissor switches.

Microsoft Designer Compact Magic Keyboard lookalike With a strikingly similar design as Apple's Magic Keyboard, this keyboard comes with a really compact design that's optimized to take as less space as possible on your desk. It also comes with low-profile keys and a long battery life.

Logitech K380 Best compact wireless keyboard The Logitech K380 has been one of the most popular compact Bluetooth keyboards which is great for someone looking for an inexpensive option with support for multi-device connectivity.

The ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is definitely going to be the choice of die-hard ThinkPad fans, as it offers a similar typing experience as the original laptop keyboard along with the good old TrackPoint, with dedicated left and right mouse keys that potentially eliminates the need for a mouse. If you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard, go for the Razer Pro Type. It delivers one of the best typing experiences and satisfying keystrokes with its orange key switches that ensure a lower sound profile for minimal disturbance to others when working. We additionally have a list of the best mice for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and if you’re looking to expand your I/O, here are the best docks for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

