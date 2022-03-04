These are the Best Kickstand Cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022

After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S22 lineup is now finally official. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful of the trio. Combining the Galaxy Note DNA, powerful camera hardware, and S-Pen support, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultimate Android flagship for power users. It offers an incredible display, a flagship Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a 108MP main camera, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. But this amazing hardware does come with a price: added weight. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the heaviest of the bunch, weighing 227g and measuring 8.9mm thick. It’s not a phone you would want to hold for a long period of time. But this can easily be addressed with a kickstand case. With a kickstand case, you can prop up your device in different orientations, so you can watch videos or make Zoom calls while keeping your hands free. But which one should you pick? To save you time and effort, we have rounded up the best kickstand cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Protective standing case Solid protection This is a rugged case that offers a textured hardback. If you drop your phone often, consider getting this one. It also has a kickstand attached to the back of the case which is a bonus. View at Amazon

Samsung Official Kickstand case Detachable kickstands Samsung's official kickstand case lets you easily prop up your Galaxy S22 Ultra in landscape position. The case is drop-tested to military-grade standard has two detachable kickstands on the back. View at Samsung

TORRAS MarsClimber Translucent design TORRAS MarsClimber is a translucent case that lets you show off the color of your shiny Galaxy S22 Ultra. It also got a sturdy 3-way metal kickstand to prop up the phone on a solid surface. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Great all-around protection This heavy-duty, rugged case from SUPCASE offers the best-in-class protection against drops and scratches. It also has a kickstand as well as a detachable rotating belt-clip. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor Minimal and protective Clean-looking yet sturdy, this Spigen Tough Armor case offers the best of both worlds: convenience and protection. It boasts a shock-absorbent Air Cushion design and a built-in kickstand. Available in Black and Gunmetal colors. View at Amazon

Poetic Revolution Fully body protection A rugged case that will protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra from all angles. It has raised lips around the camera and the display for added protection, and a built-in kickstand to prop up the phone in landscape or horizontal orientation. View at Amazon

ESR Clear and convenient Looking for a clear case with a kickstand? This case from ESR might just be what you need. It comes with a hard polycarbonate back that resists yellowing and scratches, allowing you to show off your Galaxy S22 Ultra in its full glory. At the same time, the built-in metal stand keeps your hands free while making video calls. View at Amazon

Samsung Protective standing case Holder plus kickstand This case has a ring on the back that you put your finger into to help you grip the phone better. The ring also acts as a kickstand. View at Amazon

Ezavan Slim and glittery Slim yet protective, this clear case features beautiful lace flower pattern. Comes with a built-in kickstand as well. View at Amazon

There you have it — the best kickstand cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A kickstand case gives you the best of both worlds: protection and versatility. If budget isn’t an issue, Samsung’s official kickstand cases are great options and provide the best compatibility. For the best protection, we recommend SUPCASE and Poetic Revolution. We also have some solid contenders in the Spigen Tough Armor and ESR.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra has it all: a gorgeous display, powerful cameras, a big battery and stylus support. View at Samsung

We'll keep updating this list as new cases become available, so be sure to check back.