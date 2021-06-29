These are the best Android Apps and Games for Kids: Educational apps, Entertainment apps, and Games!

Are you looking for some great Android apps and games to keep your kids occupied? If so, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve selected some of the best Android apps that will help your kids learn new things while also having fun. There are also some cool games that will keep your kids entertained in their free time.

Best Educational and Learning Android Apps for Kids

Khan Academy Kids (Ages up to 8)

Khan Academy is known for its free educational courses, but it also has an app for kids. The Khan Academy Kids app includes thousands of educational activities, songs, games, and books. Its content can help children learn reading, language, writing, math, and more. It’s free to download and use, and doesn’t include any kind of ads or subscriptions.

Moose Maths (Ages up to 5)

Moose Maths is a free learning game that teaches kids about numbers, counting, addition, subtraction, geometry, and measurement. It features five activities, like Pet Bingo and Moose Juice, to teach math. Moose Maths also comes from the stable of Khan Academy, through its subsidiary Duck Duck Moose.

DragonBox Numbers (Ages up to 12)

DragonBox Numbers is another math learning app. It includes four different activities, like Sandbox and Puzzle, to explore and learn basic math. Under these activities, there are hundreds of lessons, so there’s plenty for your child to remain busy with. DragonBox Numbers however is a paid app.

Read Along by Google (Ages 5 and above)

Read Along, which was earlier known as Bolo, is a free reading tutor app from Google. It helps children improve their reading skills in nine languages – English, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Spanish, and Portuguese. The app also includes a digital assistant called Diya that encourages kids while reading and helps them when needed. The app can work without an internet connection, once it has been fully downloaded.

Epic (Ages 6 to 12)

Epic is a digital reading app that includes kid-safe books, audiobooks, videos and more. There are over 40,000 books available on the app, including picture books, graphic novels, comics, non-fiction, and more. The language selection is also decent, with books in Spanish, Chinese, and French, apart from English.

Epic is free to download but requires a subscription to access the complete library. The Basic account is however free to use and gives access to one free book a day from a limited selection.

Duolingo (Ages 10 and above)

Duolingo is a quite popular language-learning app that can be useful for kids as well. With Duolingo, anyone can learn over 30 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, and German. The app includes short lessons to help you practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing. The app can be useful for kids to just practice their own language and learn new words.

Duolingo is free to download and use, but it includes ads that can be removed with the Duolingo Plus subscription.

Lightbot: Code Hour (Ages 6 and above)

If you want your child to learn programming in a fun way, this free app can help. Lightbot: Code Hour introduces kids who have no coding experience to programming logic. It uses game mechanics to teach programming concepts like instruction sequencing, loops, procedures, and more. The app includes 20 levels.

PBS Kids Games (Ages up to 8)

PBS Kids Games apps pack hundreds of educational games that make learning fun. There are games about science, math, reading, art, and more. Additionally, these games feature popular characters like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Curious George, and more from PBS shows. Moreover, the games can be downloaded for offline use.

The app is free to download and use but it is only available in select markets.

ABC Spelling (Ages up to 12)

The ABC Spelling app includes over ten spelling games that will help your child learn to spell. It includes various modes, like Fill in Blank, Blank Spelling, and CVC, for a fun learning experience. The app also packs a report card that will show your child’s progress. The app is free to download and use, and doesn’t include any ads or in-app purchases.

Kindergarten Kids Learning Games (Ages up to 8)

The Kindergarten Kids Learning Games app comes with games to help your child learn alphabets, shapes, counting, body parts, and more. It features an attractive and colorful design to keep the children engaged. Additionally, the alphabet learning section has support for English, Hindi, and Spanish languages. There is a coloring book section as well in the app that has printable coloring pages for kids to have fun with. The app is free to download and use, but there are some in-app purchases.

Women who changed the world (Ages up to 12)

Do you want your kids to learn about some of the women who changed the world in a big way? Then this paid app can help. Women who changed the world uses beautiful illustrations to tell the stories of inspiring women like Rosa Parks, Marie Curie, Liu Yang, and Malala Yousafzai. A total of 15 life stories are available right now but more could likely be added in the future.

Kids Doodle (All ages)

Kids Doodle is a great drawing app for children. They can paint on a photo or a canvas, and there are 24 brushes to choose from. Additionally, the app comes with a movie mode that can play back the artwork like a small movie. As the app is designed for kids, it’s extremely easy to use. Kids Doodle is free to download and use. There are no in-app purchases as well.

Entertainment Android Apps for Kids

YouTube Kids (Ages up to 12)

YouTube Kids, as its name suggests, is a version of YouTube that includes content specifically for children. It only features family-friendly content and includes a number of parental controls. Parents can limit screen time, check what their kids are watching, block videos, and flag content they deem inappropriate. YouTube Kids is free to download and use, but it includes ads.

Nick Jr. (Ages up to 8)

The Nick Jr. app from Nickelodeon offers access to Nick Jr. episodes for free, and if you subscribe to the channel on TV, you can get access to even more episodes and content. Additionally, the app includes original videos, educational games, and more. The app is free to download and use; however, it’s only available in select markets.

Leela Kids (Ages 3 to 15)

Leela Kids is a free podcast app for children. It includes content for kids across various age brackets like 3-5, 5-8, 8-12, and 12-15. You’ll find content like bedtime stories, audiobooks, and Ted Talks. Additionally, the app packs a lot of stuff about Science, Math, History, Music, and more. All content is safe for kids.

Games for Kids

Monument Valley 2 (All ages)

Monument Valley 2 is an award-winning paid puzzle game that will be loved by your child. It includes beautifully crafted puzzles as a part of a story that’s not only engaging but enjoyable as well. Moreover, the game looks amazing with its great visuals and melodic audio. The game sometimes can be availed at discounts, often during festival season.

Toca Builders (Ages 6 to 8)

Toca Builders is a block-building game where children can build an entirely new world on an island. The game includes various characters that can do different tasks. As there are no rules or time limits, the game allows kids to let their creativity run wild and build what they want. It’s also easy to use and has a kid-friendly interface. It’s a paid game, and there are no in-app purchases.

Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes (Ages 6 and above)

If you’re looking for a trivia game for your child, then this app from Kahoot is great. It allows users to play, create, and even host quizzes. These quizzes will help your child learn new things. Moreover, it can be accessed in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Norwegian.

Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes is free to download and use, but there are optional in-app purchases for upgrades.

Pocket Build (All ages)

Pocket Build is a Minecraft-style sandbox game in which children can build their own fantasy world. There are hundreds of items that can be used to build things, with the open-world allowing endless possibilities. In the game’s survival and first-person modes, the users can also mine and collect resources. If you like Minecraft, you’ll love this game. It’s free to download, but there are in-app purchases.

Seterra Geography (Ages 9 and above)

Seterra Geography is a geography quiz app that includes over 300 different map quizzes. It can be used in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Swedish. The quizzes are timed and users can track their progress across categories. The players also get unlimited chances to retake and improve their scores.

Seterra Geography is free to download and use, but there are ads.

Seterra Geography is free to download and use, but there are ads.