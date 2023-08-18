Quick Links
Labor Day is coming, and that means a long weekend, and also plenty of great deals on TVs, laptops, personal audio devices, streaming media sticks, and more. While there are hundreds of excellent promotions out there, we've picked out some of the best deals we could find. So if you've been looking to pick up some new tech, and want to save big, you've come to the right place.
Best large TV deals
If you're looking to bring the most immersive TV experience into your living room, you're going to want a large TV. While there are many different sizes to choose from, you'll want to get something that fits your room, so be sure to use a distance calculator first to find what's right for you. With that said, we've found some excellent deals on larger TVs, ranging from 85 inches to 55 inches.
-
TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV98-inch model$5000 $5897 Save $897
An absolutely massive 4K QLED TV coming in at 98 inches that offers incredible colors, sounds, and features. Best of all, with Chromecast built-in, you get easy access to streaming services.
-
Samsung Neo QN900B 85-inch 8L QLED TV85-inch model$5000 $6500 Save $1500
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is an impressive unit featuring a sleek bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, support for HDR and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, and more.
-
LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV77-inch$2997 $3600 Save $603
The LG C3 is an impressive OLED TV with vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and a sleek design. In addition to excellent video, you also get great audio support as well.
-
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV65-inch model$600 $760 Save $160
The Amazon Fire TV provides excellent colors, great sound, and is backed by Fire TV OS to bring fluid menus and easy access to all your favorite streaming content.
-
Hisense U6HF55-inch model$450 $580 Save $130
The Hisense 6 series is an affordable 4K smart TV that features excellent colors and contrast thanks to its Mini LED technology. Furthermore, the menu system is fluid thanks to Google TV.
-
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV50-inch model
Samsung's Frame was designed as a TV first, but also has special components that allows it to transform to like a painting when not in use.
Best small TV deals
These TVs are perfect for smaller spaces, and you won't be sacrificing features.
-
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED43-inch model$380 $450 Save $70
-
TCL S3 1080p LED Smart TV40-inch model$170 $230 Save $60
-
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series32-inch model$130 $200 Save $70
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p Smart TV (Save $10)
- Vizio 24-inch 1080p Smart TV (Save $31)
- Westinghouse 24-inch 720p Smart TV (Save $25)
Best laptop deals
Over the past month, we've seen some incredible back-to-school deals on great laptops for students. Although summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean the deals have to come to an end. We've found some excellent deals ahead of Labor Day weekend on some of the best laptops out right now. Of course, if you're looking to buy something affordable, there are also lots of affordable laptop options as well. But be sure to take a look at some of the top laptops with great promotions we've found so far.
-
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)$500 $800 Save $300
A versatile 2-in-1 HP laptop with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The laptop also supports quick charging, going from 0 to 50% in around 30 minutes.
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5$900 $1000 Save $100
Microsoft's Surface Laptop features a 15-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Furthermore, it can last up to 17 hours on a single charge.
-
HP Spectre 2-in-1 16" 3K+ Touch-Screen Laptop$1150 $1650 Save $500
The HP Spectre features a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. Furthermore, it also includes a stylus to jot down notes or draw.
-
Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8$450 $700 Save $250
The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 13-inch touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It's 2-in-1 design makes it versatile, with tent, laptop, and tablet mode.
- Dell Inspiron 14 - Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD (Save $150)
- Asus Zenbook 14X - Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD (Save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 - Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD (Save $400)
- Dell XPS 17 - Intel Core i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (Save $400)
Best MacBook deals
Apple's MacBooks are a great option when it comes to laptops, known for being extremely reliable, coming in a range of different configurations, and the brand's incredible support for its hardware and software. While MacBooks can be pricier than Windows laptops, we've uncovered some incredible deals on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. So if you've been thinking about going with a new MacBook, be sure to check out these deals while they last.
The MacBook Air is known for being slim, light, and powerful. The laptop is currently available in three variants, with two 13-inch models, one with an M1 processor, and another with an M2 processor. There's also a 15-inch model with an M2 processor as well. MacBook Pros are going to offer more power and connectivity options, come with larger screens, and also cost a little more.
-
Apple MacBook Air M1$750 $999 Save $249
This MacBook Air model has a powerful M1 processor, a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
-
MacBook Air (M2)13-inch model$949 $1099 Save $150
This MacBook Air model has a powerful M2 processor, a vibrant 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
-
Apple MacBook Air (2023)15-inch model
This MacBook Air model has a powerful M2 processor, a vibrant 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
If you need something for light work, you're going to want to go with the MacBook Air, but if you think you'll be doing a little more creative work like editing music or videos, then you'll want to opt for the MacBook Pro. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great laptop.
-
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)$2000 $2499 Save $499
This 16-inch MacBook Pro features a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, a powerful M1 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage.
-
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
The latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro features a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, a powerful M2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. For a limited time, you can save up to $250 off.
Best media streaming devices deals
If you've been looking to add some functionality to your existing TV, a media streaming device is a fantastic solution. There are now so many different options produced by major companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Roku, and more.
Of course, the great thing about this is that there are many different options at nearly every price point. That means no matter your budget, you're going to find something that suits your needs and won't hurt your wallet. We've picked out some of our favorites from Amazon, Roku, and Google.
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$27 $55 Save $28
-
Roku Express 4K+$35 $40 Save $5
-
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Best internal storage deals
-
Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB$160 $220 Save $60
Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you'll be able to buy. It's expensive, but with 2TB of capacity and speeds of up to 7,450MB/s, this is going to transform your PC into a monster.
-
Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB$80 $170 Save $90
Samsung's 990 Pro is truly pushing the limits of what PCIe 4.0 storage can offer. It offers the fastest transfer speeds we've seen so far for a Gen 4 drive while not costing much more than slower SSDs.
- Source: Samsung
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastic affordable M.2 drive that offers plenty of speed and durability.
Best portable storage deals
-
Samsung T7 Shield$120 $185 Save $65
This Samsung SSD is one of the most durable external drives out there. It's great to travel with if you want to transfer files to and from your Chromebook.
-
Samsung T7$80 $90 Save $10
The Samsung T7 is a solid SSD that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It comes in a few color options, too, so you can get something a bit more unique to you.
Best earbuds and headphones deals
- Source: TOZO
TOZO A1 Mini Earbuds$15 $30 Save $15
-
JBL Tune 230NC$50 $100 Save $50
-
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
-
JBL Endurance Race$60 $80 Save $20
-
Apple AirPods 2$99 $129 Save $30
-
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones$98 $150 Save $52
-
Beats Solo 3$130 $200 Save $70
-
Apple AirPods Max$477 $549 Save $72