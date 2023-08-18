Labor Day is coming, and that means a long weekend, and also plenty of great deals on TVs, laptops, personal audio devices, streaming media sticks, and more. While there are hundreds of excellent promotions out there, we've picked out some of the best deals we could find. So if you've been looking to pick up some new tech, and want to save big, you've come to the right place.

Best large TV deals

If you're looking to bring the most immersive TV experience into your living room, you're going to want a large TV. While there are many different sizes to choose from, you'll want to get something that fits your room, so be sure to use a distance calculator first to find what's right for you. With that said, we've found some excellent deals on larger TVs, ranging from 85 inches to 55 inches.

TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV 98-inch model $5000 $5897 Save $897 An absolutely massive 4K QLED TV coming in at 98 inches that offers incredible colors, sounds, and features. Best of all, with Chromecast built-in, you get easy access to streaming services. $5000 at Amazon $5000 at Best Buy

Samsung Neo QN900B 85-inch 8L QLED TV 85-inch model $5000 $6500 Save $1500 The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is an impressive unit featuring a sleek bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, support for HDR and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, and more. $5000 at Best Buy

LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV 77-inch $2997 $3600 Save $603 The LG C3 is an impressive OLED TV with vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and a sleek design. In addition to excellent video, you also get great audio support as well. $2997 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV 65-inch model $600 $760 Save $160 The Amazon Fire TV provides excellent colors, great sound, and is backed by Fire TV OS to bring fluid menus and easy access to all your favorite streaming content. $600 at Amazon

Hisense U6HF 55-inch model $450 $580 Save $130 The Hisense 6 series is an affordable 4K smart TV that features excellent colors and contrast thanks to its Mini LED technology. Furthermore, the menu system is fluid thanks to Google TV. $450 at Best Buy

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 50-inch model Samsung's Frame was designed as a TV first, but also has special components that allows it to transform to like a painting when not in use. $1300 at Best Buy $1298 at Amazon

Best small TV deals

These TVs are perfect for smaller spaces, and you won't be sacrificing features.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch model $380 $450 Save $70 $380 at Amazon

TCL S3 1080p LED Smart TV 40-inch model $170 $230 Save $60 $170 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch model $130 $200 Save $70 $130 at Amazon

Best laptop deals

Over the past month, we've seen some incredible back-to-school deals on great laptops for students. Although summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean the deals have to come to an end. We've found some excellent deals ahead of Labor Day weekend on some of the best laptops out right now. Of course, if you're looking to buy something affordable, there are also lots of affordable laptop options as well. But be sure to take a look at some of the top laptops with great promotions we've found so far.

HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD) $500 $800 Save $300 A versatile 2-in-1 HP laptop with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The laptop also supports quick charging, going from 0 to 50% in around 30 minutes. $500 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 Microsoft's Surface Laptop features a 15-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Furthermore, it can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. $900 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1100 at Best Buy (15 inches)

HP Spectre 2-in-1 16" 3K+ Touch-Screen Laptop $1150 $1650 Save $500 The HP Spectre features a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. Furthermore, it also includes a stylus to jot down notes or draw. $1150 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 $450 $700 Save $250 The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 13-inch touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It's 2-in-1 design makes it versatile, with tent, laptop, and tablet mode. $450 at Best Buy

Best MacBook deals

Apple's MacBooks are a great option when it comes to laptops, known for being extremely reliable, coming in a range of different configurations, and the brand's incredible support for its hardware and software. While MacBooks can be pricier than Windows laptops, we've uncovered some incredible deals on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. So if you've been thinking about going with a new MacBook, be sure to check out these deals while they last.

The MacBook Air is known for being slim, light, and powerful. The laptop is currently available in three variants, with two 13-inch models, one with an M1 processor, and another with an M2 processor. There's also a 15-inch model with an M2 processor as well. MacBook Pros are going to offer more power and connectivity options, come with larger screens, and also cost a little more.

If you need something for light work, you're going to want to go with the MacBook Air, but if you think you'll be doing a little more creative work like editing music or videos, then you'll want to opt for the MacBook Pro. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great laptop.

Best media streaming devices deals

If you've been looking to add some functionality to your existing TV, a media streaming device is a fantastic solution. There are now so many different options produced by major companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Roku, and more.

Of course, the great thing about this is that there are many different options at nearly every price point. That means no matter your budget, you're going to find something that suits your needs and won't hurt your wallet. We've picked out some of our favorites from Amazon, Roku, and Google.

