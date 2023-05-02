It doesn't matter if you have one of the best laptops in the world or a budget Chromebook ; a cooling pad can help your computer run smoothly. It will keep your laptop from overheating, while also providing a convenient, elevated work surface (which is especially handy when you're on the move). Of course, cooling pads come in various sizes and shapes, from generic models to ones with cool designs. That's why we've scoured the market to collect some of the best picks, whether you want something high-end or a budget model, to get that extra little bump in performance.

The Klim Cool + might look weird, but it can still cool your laptop. It's important to note that this one only works if your computer has a side vent; if all your laptop's vents are at the bottom, this won't work. This cooler doesn't blow air; it vacuums hot air out of your laptop. It's very lightweight, just under 2 pounds, and has one fan that can run at a whopping 4,200 RPMs. It even comes with a screen and auto control.

The biggest positive of the Soundance is the number of ergonomic positions you can put it in. Since you can raise the laptop above the table, you can use an external keyboard right below the laptop. We also appreciate that it comes with four USB ports. As for the cooling, you get a 140mm fan and the ability to switch it on and off. It won't have the best cooling, but it will be good enough for most non-gaming laptops.

We rarely see slim cooling pads, especially with big central fans. With a thickness of just 1.8 inches at its widest, it provides a surprising amount of cooling, helped by the 160mm fan that runs up to 1400 RPMs. Unfortunately, the minimalist design means missing a few features, such as fan control, but it does have a USB pass-through.

For just $20, you can grab a surprisingly powerful cooling pad with five fans that can run up to 1400mm, and you can adjust the power of the fans with the scroll wheel at the back. There is also a USB pass-through, a 90mm adjustable height, and an RGB lighting ring with 15 modes. However, the body is made of ABS, so it feels cheap.

Gaming laptops can get pretty big, and this massive cooling pad from Thermaltake can handle laptops up to 19 inches. The massive fan also provides a lot of cooling power, especially since it can run at a relatively fast 600-800 RPMs. It also has a height adjustment of up to 13 degrees. One thing to remember is that it uses a DC plug for power, so you need a wall outlet.

While most budget cooling pads tend to have only a fan or two, the Kootek Chill Mat 5 has five fans for you to work with. That means you get excellent cooling while still having a relatively quiet experience. What's even more impressive is that you get fan control, and you can switch off the LED lights if they bother you, which we always appreciate. It's also height adjustable and comes with two USB 2.0 ports.

The KLIM Ultimate is made for gaming laptops , which means it has some powerful cooling, with a single and massive 200mm fan. Besides that, it's height adjustable and has some RGB lighting if you want to show off a bit. Of course, all that comes with a steep price, but it's worth it if you want the best. The only downside is that it doesn't have any USB pass-through to save eating up a slot.

The Targus Lap Chill Mat is surprisingly great for the price tag. While it does miss out on height adjustability, it has two powerful fans for cooling and a nice 1-inch gradient for better ergonomics. That also means it's pretty stable, so it's perfect for lap use. Best of all, its muted yet nice-looking design means it easily fits into any environment.

Getting the best laptop cooler for your needs

What you end up going for will rely heavily on the laptop you have, especially if you're planning to buy a gaming laptop, which often needs a more powerful cooling solution.

For most users, the Targus Lap Chill Mat is going to be the best option. It has a great built-in angle, it's relatively well-priced, and, best of all, you can use it both at home and at the office since it will fit in anywhere. The only downside to consider is that you don't have any height adjustability and that you lose a USB port for the fan. If these two things aren't an issue for you, then absolutely go for the Targus Lap Chill Mat.

If you're going for gaming, then we really like the Klim Ultimate due to its large 200mm fan, which will likely give you the best cooling on the whole list. It also has a great gamer aesthetic, if that's important to you. On the other hand, the Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB is also great if you have a larger laptop or want a bit less noise from the fan, and it doesn't take up a USB slot, which is great!

Finally, the best budget options are the Kootek Chill Mat 5, the Tecknet Laptop Cooling Pad with RGB, and the Cooler Master NotePal X-Slim. If slimness and portability are important for you, then we'd probably go with the NotePal X-Slim, but if it's not, then either the Kootek or the Tecknet are great budget options, so it's mostly up to your aesthetic preference!