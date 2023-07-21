Buying a new laptop can be a stressful and expensive experience. The best laptops around can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, and even the best cheap laptops can approach $1,000 if you're configuring them beyond the basic model. Navigating sales and limited-time offers takes time, and not everyone has the patience to parse pricing and features to ensure that they're getting the best deal possible. There are always laptops on sale — even beyond popular sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day — which is why we've carefully curated this list of the best laptop deals to help you quickly find the perfect device.

Source: HP HP Envy x360 14 $750 $1080 Save $330 Best Buy has discounted the HP Envy x360 14 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and FHD touch display by $330. That brings the total down to $750, making it one of the best deals on a convertible laptop released this year. $750 at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 13 HP ENVY x360 15 $480 $800 Save $320 This is one of my favorite laptops to come out of HP's stable of late. It's a gorgeous convertible that offers way more features than it should at the regular price, and Best Buy currently has it down to $480. That's $320 off the regular price. It's a laptop that I'd gladly pay full price for, so this huge discount shouldn't be ignored. $480 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $750 $1000 Save $250 Both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 CPU by $250, bringing the price down to $750. While this isn't the latest model, it's still a snappy little laptop with gorgeous display and epic battery life. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) $750 $1000 Save $250 This deal that knocks $250 off one of our favorite Lenovo laptops can be found at Best Buy and at Lenovo's official website. This model impresses with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 16-inch FHD+ touch display. $750 at Best Buy $750 at Lenovo

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 ($200 off) Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 $650 $800 Save $150 This 16-inch convertible Inspiron laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for excellent performance. The touch display has an FHD+ resolution, and it has a decent selection of ports. Dell has lopped off $150 for this model, bringing the total down to $650. $650 at Dell

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook $279 $349 Save $70 One of Lenovo's latest Chromebook releases is already on sale at Best Buy, down to $279 from the regular $349 price. This 12.2-inch convertible has an FHD+ touch display, and it's powered by an Intel N100 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It's great for kids and lighter duties. $279 at Best Buy

MSI Stealth GS77 $1200 $1850 Save $650 MSI's 17.3-inch Stealth GS77 is using slightly older 12th Gen Intel hardware, but it has a Core i9-12900H CPU with NVIDIA RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 144Hz display has an FHD+ resolution, perfect for the GPU. It's been drastically discounted at Best Buy, bringing the total down to just $1,200. $1200 at Best Buy

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6 QHD Gaming Laptop $1000 $1620 Save $620 The 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus brings an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU with RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's not the latest hardware, but at $620 off the regular price we really can't complain. This was a killer gaming laptop about a year ago, complete with QHD display at 165Hz. $1000 at Best Buy

Q: When do the best laptop deals occur?

Laptops from all major manufacturers are constantly cycling in and out of sale pricing, and you don't have to wait for an event like Black Friday or Prime Day to land a great price on your laptop of choice. We've been sure to check individual manufacturer sites as well as all major third-party retailers — including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg — to ensure that no great laptop deal goes unfound.

Q: How can you tell if it's a good deal?

We are constantly working with the latest and greatest laptops on the market, and we know a good price when we see one. Tools like CamelCamelCamel can help when shopping at Amazon, but at other sites it's important to compare pricing and specifications. We've done most of the heavy lifting already in terms of sniffing out the best deals; all you should have to do is find a laptop that fits your needs and budget.