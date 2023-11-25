Mobility is one of the main benefits of owning a laptop. You can take your computer anywhere and everywhere, whether it's for work or entertainment. However, doing so means exposing your laptop to everyday mishaps, such as scratches, scrapes, and accidental falls. Therefore, it's imperative that you keep them safe, as even the best laptops are susceptible to damage.

Getting a good laptop sleeve case or messenger bag is one of the best ways to protect your computer when moving around. While sleeve cases are compact and allow you to travel light, messenger bags carry more than just your laptop, as you can organize your files, accessories, and other essentials while keeping your computer protected. Below, we've curated some of the best laptop messenger bags. Whether you want a sleek option that portrays professionalism, a rugged bag for your constant travels, or one with enough space for your books and learning materials, you're sure to find the right fit below.