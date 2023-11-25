Mobility is one of the main benefits of owning a laptop. You can take your computer anywhere and everywhere, whether it's for work or entertainment. However, doing so means exposing your laptop to everyday mishaps, such as scratches, scrapes, and accidental falls. Therefore, it's imperative that you keep them safe, as even the best laptops are susceptible to damage.
Getting a good laptop sleeve case or messenger bag is one of the best ways to protect your computer when moving around. While sleeve cases are compact and allow you to travel light, messenger bags carry more than just your laptop, as you can organize your files, accessories, and other essentials while keeping your computer protected. Below, we've curated some of the best laptop messenger bags. Whether you want a sleek option that portrays professionalism, a rugged bag for your constant travels, or one with enough space for your books and learning materials, you're sure to find the right fit below.
Targus Laptop BagEditor's choice
Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian leather bagPremium pick
Ferkurn 17.3-inch laptop bagBest value
Newhey laptop messenger bagWaterproof vintage bag
Mosiso laptop messenger bagBest polyester bag
Matein messenger bagLightweight and water-resistant
Estarer Messenger BagExtra-large compartment
Mactso canvas messenger bagBest for everyday use
Oak Leathers leather laptop messenger bagPremium leather option
Tomtoc 360 protective laptop messenger bagBest for light travel
Domiso 17-inch shockproof laptop sleeveBest for business
Dakuly 17-inch laptop bagBest for creatives
Targus Laptop BagEditor's choice$22 $24 Save $2
The Targus laptop bag is one of the best options for on-the-go professionals. It's slim, lightweight, and has enough compartments to contain your accessories. The shoulder strap is well-padded, ensuring top-notch comfort, while the polyester and polyurethane build gives it excellent durability. It's a versatile messenger bag you'll love as you can use it for your daily commute, work travels, and more.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian leather bagPremium pick$139 $200 Save $61
If you're looking for a high-end messenger bag for your laptop, the Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian leather bag is an excellent choice. It's made of Colombian leather, providing a durable and luxurious feel. The interior of this bag has tear-resistant linings, and it comes with multiple compartments to keep your accessories and travel essentials organized. It also has a removable shoulder pad, and you get a lifetime limited warranty as well.
Ferkurn 17.3-inch laptop bagBest value$17 $20 Save $3
The Ferkurn laptop bag is an excellent choice for those looking for a budget messenger bag. It has a stylish design and multiple pockets for your accessories. There's also a front zipper where you can store small gadgets, and thanks to the water-repellent material it's made with, you'll have no issues with rain. This bag is available in multiple color options and sizes.
Newhey laptop messenger bagWaterproof vintage bag$40 $70 Save $30
If you're a fan of quality vintage products, you'll love the Newhey laptop messenger bag. It's designed with cowhide leather and water-resistant canvas, providing a rough, scratchy feel and complete waterproofing. In terms of space, the bag has four inner pockets and five outer pockets, ensuring you can carry your essentials. Its detachable strap is padded for maximum comfort, while its magnetic snap ensures your belongings stay inside the bag.
Mosiso laptop messenger bagBest polyester bag$22 $28 Save $6
Mosiso is a brand that's synonymous with excellent laptop bags and sleeves, and this messenger bag is no different. It's a lightweight, minimalistic bag designed with scratches and bumps in mind. The bag has polyester foam paddings and soft fabric linings that absorb shock and protect your devices. You can store your laptop and other devices in the large inner compartment and reserve your accessories for the four outer pockets.
Matein messenger bagLightweight and water-resistant$24 $30 Save $6
The Matein messenger bag features an exquisite look and an anti-theft design that ensures your laptop, devices, and other belongings stay in your bag. It's a versatile bag you can use for your school, work, casual, or daily commute. The bag is spacious, durable, and water-resistant, so you'll have no problems carrying multiple items and keeping your device safe from scratches and bumps.
Estarer Messenger BagExtra-large compartment$38 $69 Save $31
Digital nomads will love the Estarer computer messenger bag. It has a dedicated compartment for your laptop, a separate massive space for your clothes, books, documents, etc., and a compartment with small pockets to store your smaller items. The bag also has outer pockets for things you want to access quickly and a back pocket for your phone, wallet, and more. It's durable, water-resistant, and comfortable to carry.
Mactso canvas messenger bagBest for everyday use$26 $33 Save $7
This canvas messenger bag from Mactso is a low-profile, durable canvas bag made for everyday carry. It has multiple inner and outer pockets, including a padded laptop compartment and side pockets for umbrellas, pen sleeves, and card holders. While the strap isn't removable, it's adjustable, ensuring top-tier comfort on your shoulder.
Oak Leathers leather laptop messenger bagPremium leather option$32 $40 Save $8
This elegant laptop messenger bag from Oak Leathers is one of the best options you can work with if leather is more your speed. Crafted with vegan leather, this bag is designed to last as it's durable, water-resistant, and can withstand multiple weather conditions. It's only available for 15.6-inch laptops and requires a bit of maintenance. However, it delivers on security, organization, comfort, and style.
Tomtoc 360 protective laptop messenger bagBest for light travel$29 $38 Save $9
If you commute or travel light, the Tomtoc 360 protective shoulder bag is ideal for you. It has less storage space than the other options on our list, but it's lightweight and has enough pockets for your essentials. This bag is also well-made, as its high-density padding, water-resistant fabric, and resilient edges will ensure your laptop remains safe. Its quality YKK zippers keep strangers out of your bag, while its removable shoulder strap provides versatility.
Domiso 17-inch shockproof laptop sleeveBest for business$26 $30 Save $4
Going on a business trip and need a shoulder bag to keep your device safe and make a statement? The Domiso 17-inch shockproof laptop sleeve is what you want to get. It has a main compartment for your laptop, two front pockets, and one back pocket that can be used to secure the bag to your luggage trolley. The bag is convenient, waterproof, durable, and secure, protecting your laptop and other essentials from impact and moisture.
Dakuly 17-inch laptop bagBest for creatives$24 $28 Save $4
As a creative, there's a good chance you carry more than one item for when you get inspired. The Dakuly 17-inch laptop is the perfect storage you need. It has enough pockets and compartments to carry your laptop, camera, headphones, tripods, creative materials, and other accessories. It's also waterproof and tear-resistant, so your devices will remain safe.
Choosing the ideal laptop messenger bag
An excellent design, top-notch security, and great functionality make a good laptop messenger bag. Your preferred bag should be well-built and have excellent shock absorption to protect your devices from accidental drops and bumps. It would help if you also considered how easy it is to access your device, the material used, and the amount of storage compartments the bag has.
The Targus laptop bag is an excellent choice that meets these criteria. It's well-built, lightweight, and has enough compartments to carry your laptop and other essentials. It's also comfortable to carry, thanks to its removable shoulder strap, which allows you to turn it into a briefcase whenever you want to.
The Kenneth Cole Reaction Columbian leather bag is another excellent option you can work with. It offers a superior feel thanks to its leather material, and it's well-padded, so your items will be safe from accidental bumps, drops, and scratches. If you're on a budget and still want a bag that matches the criteria above, then the Ferkurn laptop bag is what you should opt for. It's stylish, functional, durable, and water-resistant, so the safety of your devices is assured.
Whether you want a rugged option, one with several compartments, or a bag for easy travel, you'll surely find the ideal option in our list above.