Enter the laptop stand. Rather than sitting hunched over, shoulders tense, and neck stooped, a laptop stand will raise your computer to a more ideal height for better posture. They are also a great way to maximize desk space when your laptop is connected to an external monitor. The laptop stand market is fairly over-saturated, but this list includes the best models for all needs, prioritizing portability, ergonomics, customization, and aesthetics.

Many of us use our excellent laptops every day, whether that be for work, gaming , streaming, shopping, or anything else. They've become an essential technology with the power to drive what was once RAM-gobbling software while remaining portable. However, their small size and lower profile can make using them uncomfortable, especially over long periods.

Most of us get tired of working at our desks and will migrate to our beds or the couch, especially if we're moving on to playing games or watching movies. The SAIJI laptop stable is one of the sturdiest models available with thicker, easy-slide legs that reduce wobble. Available in two sizes, it features five height adjustments up to 13.8 inches, 4 angle settings, a small storage drawer, a detachable reading stand, and more

If you're working at a table with a team, or you simply like a swivel, this Rain Design mStand360, supports your laptop with the ability to turn in any direction so others can see your screen. It's available in six colors with a 5.9-inch lift and the ability to support Apple laptops and PCs with a depth of less than 10.4 inches

This laptop stand is for the aesthetic-driven who want something more unique. It's made entirely from recycled paper and folds up easily when not in use. It weighs less than a pound but can still support laptops up to 15 inches. Available in two patterns, this model will stand out amongst the metal and plastic we typically find. The box it comes in even doubles as a phone holder. Just remember to keep liquids away as they will damage the paper construction.

The Moft Z Invisible is a versatile laptop stand that can easily fold completely flat-folding, making this the perfect model for portability and storage. It extends up to ten inches tall with four sitting modes: 25°, 35°, 45° and 60°. It can hold up to 22 pounds, and I've seen it support a 16-inch MacBook Pro, so most computers should fit soundly on this laptop stand.

The Soundance Laptop Stand can support computers ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches with a six-inch lift. The detachable design means it's fairly portable, plus, there are holes for cable management. While this model is fairly stand-ard, without height adjustability, it does come in a host of colors including pink, purple, gold, navy, and red.

Is $90 a lot of money to spend on a laptop stand? Yes. Is the Roost Laptop Stand worth it? If you're constantly on the go, then yes. This is a super lightweight, extremely portable model that can support laptops of any size including a 16-inch Macbook. It features seven adjustable heights ranging from 6 to 14 inches with sturdy pivot grips that will prevent your computer from slipping. It even comes with a carrying case.

Besign's LS03 aluminum laptop stand is a relatively high-quality three-piece laptop stand that can be easily deconstructed to stow away or take on the go. It has a pair of cable management holes and can improve laptops' thermal performance with the added room for airflow under the machine. It's designed for laptops from 12 inches up to some 15.6-inch laptops.

The iLevel 2 is one of the best stands you can get for your MacBook Pro and beyond. It offers an adjustable height, rubber pads for protection, a tilted design to help with cooling, and more. The iLevel 2 features one of the smoothest height adjusters we've ever seen, which is what bumped it to the top of the list. Though pricey, this stand is worth it.

What to consider when buying a laptop stand

When you're looking for a new laptop stand the first thing you should consider is the size of your laptop. Make sure you know its dimensions and measure those against any model you choose. While most laptop stands currently available will hold larger computers, this isn't universally true, and you don't want to get excited about features you won't be able to take advantage of.

Next, consider height. Do you want something that's super adjustable or customizable? Or would you be happy with the standard rise (roughly six inches)? You'll also want to consider portability. If this stand will live on your desk, you might not need something that hinges or folds. However, if you're working on the go, grabbing something low-profile that's easy to shove in your bag is ideal. Then, of course, there is the budget. You don't need to spend a ton of money on a laptop stand; there are a number of mid-range models available for under $35, but if you're looking for something special that will rise above the rest, you might need to spend a little more.

Our favorite laptop stands in 2023

The Rain Design laptop stands have been topping charts for years thanks to their excellent construction and attention to detail. The iLevel 2 is a great stand that's super easy to adjust, and the m360 is perfect for those that want a swivel. If a Rain Design stand is out of your price range, check out the Besign LS03 for a more budget-friendly option. If portability is key, the Roost Laptop Stand is a premium model to try out, or, if you can take up a little more surface area on the table, the Moft Z Invisible will easily be folded and stored in your bag, desk drawer or bookshelf. If you're thinking of gifting someone you love a laptop this holiday season (or you want to compliment someone else's gift), a laptop stand might be the perfect present accessory.