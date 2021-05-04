These are the best laptops available at Best Buy: Lenovo IdeaPad, ASUS ROG, HP Envy and more!

Best Buy offers a wide variety of consumer electronics via physical and online stores along with its ‘Price Match Guarantee.’ This is where at the time of sale, Best Buy price-matches all local retail competitors (including their online prices) as well as major online retailers, meaning that you always get the best deal possible without needing to run to a hundred places. This makes it one of the most affordably reliable places to purchase gadgets, especially that shiny new laptop that you’ve been saving up your money for. Since Best Buy has a huge inventory, we’ve listed some of the best-selling laptops on the platform, so you don’t have to hunt for the right one.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The IdeaPad series from Lenovo is a fairly reliable and reasonable laptop option, and that’s probably the reason why it is one of the best laptops available at Best Buy. Priced at $450, the laptop comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8-gigs of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Honestly, at that price, it’s a steal. The machine should be great for all your basic computing needs, especially if you’re a student.

HP Envy x360 15

HP recently updated its Envy series and the new x360 15 comes with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with the new Xe graphics. As per Best Buy, the Envy x360 15 with the Core i7-1165G7 is one of their best sellers. It features a premium 2-in-1 design allowing you to fold the touchscreen display back all the way. The laptop also packs 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage along with Wi-Fi 6, super-fast Thunderbolt 4 port, a fingerprint scanner, and built-in Alexa voice assistant support, making it a pretty solid machine for around $1,000.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

It isn’t surprising to see the Zephyrus G14 from ASUS as one of the best-selling laptops on Best Buy. Apart from offering a unique and eye-catching design, the Zephyrus G14 comes with powerful CPU and GPU options that should be good enough for most of your gaming needs. No wonder it has been one of the top recommendations from our list of the best gaming laptops this year. ASUS is offering the laptop with the updated AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop is also said to offer an excellent battery life of up to 10 hours. The only thing you need to keep in mind is that this laptop does not come with a built-in webcam so think twice especially if you need to attend a lot of video calls.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

A highly recommended and premium Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best-selling laptops on Best Buy. Acer claims that the laptop also meets MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standards, which means that you expect it to last long. It offers a 2-in-1 design form factor and the option to configure the machine with up to an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, and a premium 13.5-inch 2K resolution IPS touchscreen display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft is the leading Windows tablet maker with its Surface Pro line. The current-gen Surface Pro 7 is also one of the lightest Windows machines around, making it a great ultra-portable that you can carry around with ease. It is available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The tablet offers a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, Wi-Fi 6 support, dual cameras (5MP front and 8MP‌ rear), and 1.6W stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. It is also the first Surface Pro model that finally adds a USB Type-C port. Do note that for a full laptop experience, you need to spend an additional $130 for the Surface Type keyboard.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1

With the announcement of its first in-house chipset for the Mac last year, Apple announced the new MacBook 13 alongside the new MacBook Air and the Mac mini. Based on the 5nm node, the new M1 chipset has an 8-core CPU, a 16-core neural engine, and an 8-core GPU. It’s claimed to offer better performance than its Intel counterpart, at the same time it is also more power-efficient making the notebook last longer in terms of battery life. The overall design of the new MacBook Air is similar to the last-gen model, but anyone who is planning to get an affordable MacBook should not look any further. The notebook is available with 8GB of RAM and the option of either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage on Best Buy.

HP 14 Chromebook

An inexpensive 14-inch laptop, the HP 14 Chromebook is available for just $250 and makes for a great recommendation if you just want something to browse the web and have access to Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, etc. The laptop comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with an HD resolution and is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. If that’s not enough, Google also offers 100GB of cloud storage on the device for 2 years.

Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a wise choice if you are looking for a gaming laptop on a budget. It comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H processor, along with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. It doesn’t have a premium build, but you do get RGB lighting on the keyboard. The GPU on this machine isn’t the latest, but it should be great for e-sports titles while some AAA titles should be able to stick around the 60fps mark with a bit of tinkering with the graphics setting. The laptop also features an 80Whr battery, so it should last long when you are doing other tasks like browsing the web or watching movies.

