Finding yourself in need of an outlet when there isn’t one readily available can be stressful. Ensuring you have enough hours of battery life, so you don’t need to carry around your charger is a fool’s errand. What you need is a laptop that has extended battery life, so you aren’t constantly searching for an outlet at the airport, restaurant, hotel, or elsewhere.

Everyone knows that laptop battery life fades over time; rather than remembering your cord when you leave the house, it’s smart to have a computer with longevity built-in. Some of the best laptops emphasize good battery life, but you may be surprised that certain manufacturers don’t make it a priority. If a powerful battery is at the top of your next laptop's spec list, take a look at my powerful selection to find the model that best suits your needs.

Our picks for the best laptops for battery life in 2023

Apple MacBook Air M2 Best overall An efficient processor for long battery life The 2022 MacBook Air will provide up to 18 hours of battery per charge, and it'll charge up quickly when you need it. Otherwise, it's a great laptop with an excellent display and a powerful processor. Pros Uses powerful M2 processor

18-hour battery life

Excellent display

Super portable Cons Very few ports $923 at Amazon $1199 at Best Buy

People either love macOS or they favor other operating systems. Even still, we recommend the MacBook Air M2 as the best pick when it comes to great battery life. This model delivers a whopping 18 hours of battery, thanks in large part to its M2 processor. It basically gives you the power you’ll need in a day without taking time out for a recharge. Also, thanks to Apple's virus protection on macOS, you don't need to run an antivirus program, which can drain a lot of battery on other operating systems.

The M2 processor is based on Arm technology, which can handle more instructions per second than Intel processors, so it delivers much better battery life and performance than other processors. And when the laptop does need to power up, it can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe charging port.

The benefits don't end there. The M2 laptop can be configured with up to 24GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD of storage. There is a 1080p HD camera that works well for video calls and the four-speaker sound system features Spatial Audio to enhance the listening experience. The 13.6-inch Retina display delivers a 2560x1664 resolution that’s sharp enough to support 1 billion colors, according to Apple. It’s arguably the most portable MacBook ever as well, as it only weighs 2.7 pounds, measures 11.3mm thick, and has an all-aluminum body that’s built to last. There’s a reason why this is one of the best laptops around; it has so much going for it.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro Best for creators You can do so much with this The MacBook Pro has an M2 Pro chip that delivers fast processing to help you tackle all kinds of tasks quickly and efficiently. The battery life lasts up to 18 hours and the large Liquid Retina XDR display makes visual shine. Pros Up to 18 hours of battery life

Incredibly fast processing

Large Liquid Retina XDR display Cons No Touch Bar, just Touch ID button

Very expensive $1946 at Amazon $1999 at Best Buy

For creators with the budget to spare, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro makes a ton of sense. It will run programs like Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Final Cut Pro, Microsoft 365, and more incredibly fast. It offers 18 hours of battery life, meaning you'll be able to tackle a lot before the battery runs dry.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is lit beautifully and provides clear detail for videos. This computer also has a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, two more speakers than the MacBook Air above to make the most out of creative sessions.

It also has a MagSafe charging port, as well as three Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it easier to hook up external hard drives to save more of your work. Charging-wise, you'll be able to get a 50% charge in 30 minutes. This laptop also comes with a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID, but it doesn’t have the Touch Bar that the 13-inch option does, meaning you won’t be able to customize commands for easier use.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Best Chromebook Use Chrome OS with ease The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has long battery life, a tall 3:2 aspect ratio display for great multitasking, and it even supports pen input for drawing on the screen. Pros Up to 11 hours of battery life

Great for Android apps

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Octa-Core CPU

Convertible Cons 720p webcam $549 at Amazon $615 at Acer

Chromebooks are very popular computers since the operating system is simplified and easy to use overall. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has one of the longest battery lives of any Chromebook on the market. It offers up to 11 hours of battery life, which is impressive considering the versatility of the machine; this is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be utilized as a tablet as well. Keyboard or not, this machine can handle a lot of tasks at once, thanks in large part to the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Octa-Core CPU. It is designed to help Chromebooks maximize their potential, and it delivers much better than previous Intel offerings.

With the help of ChromeOS, you’ll get built-in virus protection, a speedy start-up process, and access to both Google and Android apps. It features a 13.5-inch LED-backlit multi-touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which might take some getting used to for some users, but it adds to productivity for those who open multiple windows side by side. This lightweight laptop weighs only 2.82 pounds and has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port to connect to docks, speakers, your smartphone, and more. There’s also a microSD card slot.

This laptop excels in the design department with a sleek gray chassis and build, and the Corning Gorilla Glass will do a good job protecting the machine. If you want a good-looking Chromebook with extended battery life, consider this laptop.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Best for business Nail that presentation The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 boasts a good amount of battery life to give you plenty to work with on your business trip. It also has a great camera, making video calls clear. Pros Up to 8 hours of battery life

5MP rear camera

Top-notch keyboard Cons Not convertible like previous versions

Super expensive $2789 at HP $1170 at Amazon

For those interested in bringing a laptop to and from a work presentation, a strong case can be made for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It can handle a ton of projects and programs all at once, thanks to the 16GB of RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. But what you really came here for is the battery, and this model delivers a 6-cell 68WHr battery that lasts for up to 8 hours on a single charge. So it will definitely help you as you’re moving between the office and home, potentially even completing work on your commute.

The computer features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB-A port, and its charger is tiny, making it easy to bring with you. The Iris Xe graphics work great for photo editing, and the 5MP rear camera makes this ideal to use when you’re on video calls all day. And the 13.5-inch diagonal 3:2 display offers more height to display programs on your screen. But it is not a convertible laptop, like previous Elite Dragonfly options, just offers a taller display. Windows 11 Pro is recommended for business users and that’s what this has, which is why it’s listed as one of the best business laptops around. The backlit keyboard is spill-resistant, and the trackpad allows for multiple gestures, helping you navigate your laptop more simply.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Best convertible Flip it around $1854 $2649 Save $795 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is an upgrade from its predecessor with great battery life and so much versatility. It has twice as much memory as the Gen 7 and a faster processor. Pros Around six hours of battery life

Twice the memory as Gen 7

13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors Cons Expensive $1854 at Lenovo $2039 at B&H $2071 at Newegg $1936 at CDW

If you’re a fan of the Lenovo ThinkPad line, the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), is one you’ve probably been looking forward to. It's a strong contender for one of the top business laptops available. It has the same battery as the Gen 7, a 57WHr battery. So, if you’re wondering if the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has good battery life, the Gen 7 got around 6 hours of battery life when used for business purposes, so it’s safe to assume this one will match that. The laptop has instant wake to go along with rapid charging, so even when your laptop battery is running low, you won’t have to plug it in for a while to get it up and running.

This laptop also takes multitasking to the next level; the 13th-generation Intel CPUs boost productivity by allocating workloads seamlessly. Also, you can choose either 32GB or 64GB of memory and upgrade to 2TB of SSD storage, which is great for those who need more room for work or personal use. There are two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port, so you’ll be able to hook up external drives or plug into a projector if you have to present at work. And the Lenovo Integrated Pen makes utilizing the tablet mode simple.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 also lets you seamlessly move between laptop modes, and can even use it as a tablet. Plus, it has Intel Unison, which lets you wirelessly connect your Android or iPhone to it for speedy file transfers. If you’re in the market for a new convertible and budget isn’t an issue, this unit is worth a look.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best value Bang for your buck $583 $700 Save $117 The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great pick for your wallet, and you'll still get great battery life. It charges quickly and has faster processing than the previous iteration. Pros Fast charging

Light and portable

Upgraded processing from the Surface Laptop Go Cons Not much memory

Small display

Older processors $583 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $700 at Adorama

You may not have the budget that can land one of the more expensive laptops on the list. But if you’re looking for a bang-for-your-buck purchase, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is it. It's a simple and portable entry-level laptop.

But just because it’s easy on the wallet and easy to use, doesn’t mean there aren’t desirable features. The laptop has a quad-core 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, so you can leave tabs open and handle a lot of tasks. It’s great for work, school, streaming, or just for occasional use, thanks to the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. While that isn’t a ton compared to some of the other laptops we’ve mentioned, it should be enough for people using this laptop.

It’s also better than its predecessor because of the updated CPU and graphics card, so Microsoft made improvements. What stands out most is the long battery life; you’ll get up to 13.5 hours if you use it minimally. And when your battery does run down, it has fast charging, so it only takes one hour to replenish the battery back up to 80%.

It features a 12.4-inch display and a 3:2 aspect ratio, so the screen may seem small to some. This will also require you to open apps at full screen to utilize them properly, which can be inconvenient if multiple apps are accessed at once. For those who want to use this computer for work, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 720p front-facing camera and dual far-field studio mics, so your video calls for work or school will work just fine. It even has a fingerprint sensor button to enhance security.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G Best tablet A big touchscreen display The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G gets great battery life and has cellular connectivity. The touchscreen display is user-friendly to give you ultimate usability. Pros Up to 10.5 hours of battery life

13-inch touchscreen display works great with pen

Cellular connectivity Cons Keyboard not backlit

Thicker than previous options $1181 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1182 at Microsoft

If you prefer a tablet rather than a laptop, the Surface Pro 9 with 5G is at the top of the list for battery life. Microsoft boasts that you can get up to 19 hours, but we found that you get around 10.5 hours, which is still awesome. Aside from the stellar battery life, there’s even more to love. The tablet features a Microsoft SQ3 chipset, that boosts up to 3 GHz with its eight cores. This is similar to Intel devices rather than previous Surface Pro devices, meaning it can handle more tasks at once and keep your tablet moving faster. It works with 5G connectivity and allows you to connect via cellular or Wi-Fi, a big boost for tablets, especially since cellular connectivity hasn’t always been available. It is a top choice because it has instant wake, an always-on display, and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

It’s durable and made out of aluminum and weighs only 1.95 pounds, so you can bring it with you wherever you go. And you can change the angle with the built-in kickstand for more viewing versatility. There are two USB-C ports for connecting other devices and the 13-inch PixelSense display works amazingly with the smooth-writing Slim Pen 2, which stores nicely in the tablet. It also comes in multiple colors — Platinum, Forest, Graphite, and Sapphire — depending on your configuration.

Dell XPS 13 9315 Best for travel Bring it with you $1099 $1350 Save $251 The new Dell XPS 13 is meant to be used on the go, thanks to its long battery life. The upgraded processor allows you to handle your tasks quickly and efficiently. Pros Around six hours of battery life

Twice the memory as Gen 7

13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors Cons Expensive $899 at Dell $1099 at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 (9315) is an ideal laptop to toss in your bag and bring on a plane, train, or wherever else you’re heading. It only weighs 2.59 pounds, and for a laptop with a 13.4-inch display, that’s rather minimal. The battery lasts up to 8 hours when the thermals are optimized, but we found that it suffers when the thermals are set to the best performance setting (only 4-5 hours). You will have to compromise performance for the longer battery life, but if you're quickly typing something up, it shouldn’t be an issue.

This has a 13.4-inch FHD display with a 1920x1200 resolution to showcase games, TV shows, and movies. The XPS 13 boasts a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor, so you can get the most out of the high-efficiency power. The Intel Turbo Boost Technology will kick in when you need it too. The Intel Iris Xe graphics are optimized to use less power and battery, which can help prolong a charge. It comes with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage. This won’t draw on the battery life and reduces heat production. The dual-sensor camera will help you look your best on video calls, even in lower light. This is a stylish and highlight productive laptop that you can get a lot out of.

Here are the long-battery-life laptops you should love

Battery life is a very important aspect of computer buying in this day and age, and you absolutely have to consider it when you’re looking to upgrade your device. You never know when you’re going to be away from an outlet and need to rely on the battery. The MacBook Air M2 is the best choice because of the insanely long 18 hours of battery life you get.

Apple laptops in general tend to have great battery life and the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is the best for creators because it's not only fast and efficient, but delivers crazy long battery life as well. For those who don't want to spend as much for a MacBook or those that prefer Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a 2-in-1 you should strongly consider because of its 11-hour battery life on average.