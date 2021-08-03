These are the best laptops for playing Fortnite in 2021

Fortnite is one of the most popular games right now, even though it’s been years since Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode was first released. The game is still receiving major updates every few months, most recently featuring cross-overs with Marvel, Halo, Star Wars, and other media. If you’re here, you’re probably looking for the best laptops for the job, and that’s what we’re going to go over.

Even though Fortnite isn’t as graphically demanding as many other popular games, there are still plenty of laptops that aren’t up to the job. Epic Games hasn’t released Fortnite as native software for Windows on ARM, so even the best 5G laptops with Qualcomm chipsets aren’t a good choice. Similarly, many of the best laptops with optical drives aren’t good choices for Fortnite either, as many of them don’t have dedicated graphics cards.

In this roundup, we’ve listed some of the best laptops you can buy for playing Fortnite, using the official system requirements as reference. These are all Windows laptops, since Fortnite is currently unsupported on macOS due to the ongoing legal battles between Apple and Epic Games.

The best overall: MSI GF63

MSI sells many variations of its GF63 gaming laptop, but this model with an Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1650 graphics card strikes an excellent balance between cost and performance. The GPU is around 20% faster than the recommended graphics card for Fortnite, and the other hardware matches or exceeds Fortnite’s other requirements.

The model we’ve picked out here has a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD screen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of 3200MHz RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. With that hardware, the GF63 will handle most newer games without an issue at the native 1080p resolution, though some games will require lower graphics settings. Fortnite will run perfectly, given its lower graphical requirements.

MSI GF63 This laptop exceeds the recommended system requirements for Fortnite, striking a good balance between price and performance. Buy at Best Buy

The budget alternative: Acer Nitro 5

If the above MSI laptop isn’t available by the time you read this, or you just want a different option, the Acer Nitro 5 is a great choice at around the same price range. This specific model has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The large 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for everything from productivity work to gaming.

Acer Nitro 5 This mid-range gaming laptop is another great choice for playing Fortnite on the go, without spending thousands of dollars. Buy at Best Buy

The middle ground: Asus TUF 17.3″

Asus sells many laptops with its “TUF” brand, but this one is a middle ground between most budget laptops and pricier high-end options. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. This laptop also has a larger screen than the other models on this list, at 17.3 inches diagonally, with a 144Hz refresh rate.

This isn’t a bad package at all for the usual price of $1,000, though more RAM would have been nice to see. It will have no problem powering through a few rounds of Fortnite, and most other modern games will work well too.

Razer Blade 15 This large 17.3-inch gaming laptop is a great option for the price, but more RAM would be nice. Buy at Best Buy

The high-end laptop: Asus ROG Zephyrus

This high-end gaming laptop from Asus is honestly overkill, if all you’re going to be playing is Fortnite, but it’s a great option if you also want to play other modern games. It has a premium metallic design, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a 1TB SSD for Windows and games, and a large 1080p 14-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

With the high-end Ryzen 9 processor and capable RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop will have no problem playing any modern game you want. It’s also technically capable of fancy ray-traced graphics (including with Fortnite), though it might be a good idea to leave it off in some games for the best possible framerates.

Asus ROG Zephyrus This high-end gaming laptop is overkill for Fortnite, but it's a great choice if you plan on playing other modern games too. Buy at Best Buy

The best design: Razer Blade 15

Razer’s laptops usually won’t win any awards for the best bang-for-your-buck value, but if you want a great-looking gaming laptop, the Blade 15 is undoubtedly one of the top options. This base model from Razer has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a 120Hz 15.6-inch screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Most of the other laptops in this roundup have better internal hardware at lower prices. However, if design is of the utmost importance (or you just really like Razer), you should consider the Blade 15. In any case, the laptop won’t break a sweat playing Fortnite.

Razer Blade 15 This is the base Razer Blade 15, with an Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Buy at Amazon

The ultra-budget option: HP Laptop 15

If you need a laptop that can technically play Fortnite, and you don’t care about other games, this version of the HP Laptop 15 is one of the cheapest PCs that meets Fortnite’s minimum requirements at the normal MSRP of $549.99 (with frequent sales at around $450). The laptop’s Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor is barely faster than the minimum-required Core i3-3225 CPU, but the 8GB RAM is double the minimum requirement. No one should be buying a PC with 4GB RAM in 2021, anyway.

The other hardware includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, a 256GB NVMe SSD for storage, and integrated Intel UHD graphics. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home in ‘S’ mode by default, which only allows apps to be installed from the Microsoft Store. Fortnite isn’t available from Microsoft’s app store, but there’s a switch in the system settings app to turn off S mode.

This laptop is more suited towards productivity work than gaming, but it’s still officially compatible with Fortnite — just don’t expect the smoothest experience ever.

HP Laptop 15 This is a productivity laptop, not a gaming laptop, but it does meet the minimum requirements for Fortnite. Buy at Best Buy

Fortnite can run on just about any gaming laptop made in the past few years, but the above options are great places to start if you’re looking to buy a new machine. Thanks to the game’s lower graphical requirements, you don’t need to spend big bucks on a new laptop, especially given the rising performance of Nvidia and AMD’s lower-end mobile graphics chips.

Featured image: Fortnite v17.10 update (Credit: Epic Games)