Being a student these days can get expensive, especially if you need technology to get your required research and assignments done on time. A quality laptop is almost essential for taking notes in classes, working on projects or group work, and helping you take some downtime. The good news is that most laptop manufacturers and retailers have some sort of student discount program. These range from straight percentage-off deals on anything in the store to added extras like longer or cheaper extended warranty services or even free gifts. We've got the low-down on the down-low prices, what you need to apply for them, and even some suggestions as to which laptops are worth buying as a student.

Apple Education discount

Buying direct from Apple when shopping for a laptop for school comes with many benefits. You're usually limited to preset configurations from other retailers, but you can upgrade aspects like RAM going direct from the source. As a student, you also get an education discount, which is around 10% off the usual MSRP. That's available to students, their parents, and teachers, giving added value to all sides of the learning equation.

Usually, in the run-up to fall, that discount gets sweetened with some free gifts, like AirPods or Apple gift cards. The current promo gives you a $150 Apple gift card with any MacBook purchase through the education store. It can't be used on the MacBook, but seeing as most Apple users have multiple devices, we're sure you'll find something to use it on.

Apple MacBook Air M1 10% Education discount direct from Apple $750 $999 Save $249 The capable MacBook Air M1 is $899 from Apple's Education store, but you can get it even cheaper from other retailers. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering it for $249 off. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy $899 at Apple

Best Buy College Deals

Best Buy no longer has a dedicated student discount program, but that doesn't mean you can't get some great deals before classes start. The retailer has a dedicated Back to School Student Hub, filled with anything you could need for college, grade school, or any other education level. We recommend checking this regularly as the deals will change, and you could find exactly the notebook you need for your major. We like the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, which you can get for under $500 right now, and the versatile Lenovo Yoga 7i, also for $500.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023) $500 $800 Save $300 Save a bundle on this capable touchscreen Zenbook with a 2.8K OLED screen and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. That'll be great whether you're in class or taking a break with some media. $1000 at Best Buy $500 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) $500 $800 Save $300 Save $300 off this versatile 2-in-1 with a 16-inch screen powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5. You also get 500GB of NVMe SSD storage, which is plenty for your essays and other assignments. $800 at Best Buy $500 at Best Buy

Dell University Store

Dell makes some of the best laptops around, and they're a common sight around campus for that reason. The other reason is that Dell has deep discounts for college students, both through its dedicated Dell University Store and the Dell Member Purchase Program. When you sign up for the latter using your student email (ending in .edu), Dell will email you a one-use promo code that could save you anywhere between 10% and 25% depending on the product and time you order. This might only work for one order, but you can have three items in that basket. The discounts from the school hub can vary, though, and we recommend checking back every few days if the laptop you want isn't listed, as the deals change all the time.

Dell XPS 13 9315 $899 $1099 Save $200 Save $200 off the capable and light XPS 13 straight from Dell, with a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i7. You also get 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a bright FHD+ screen with an anti-glare coating, which is perfect for working outside. $999 at Dell $899 at Dell

Dell Alienware x17 R2 $1750 $3750 Save $2000 Save $2,000 on this behemoth of a gaming laptop from Dell, powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics. That'll come in handy during your empty study blocks. $1750 at Dell

HP Student Discounts

HP has great deals for students through the HP Education Store Program. These can be as deep as 40% off some items, and you don't need a student ID to register and take advantage of the discounts. It has a selection of laptops for students, teachers, and associated caregivers like parents, and could even have deals that save more than the regular 40% on some items. One great option is the HP Spectre x360, which is a 16-inch 2-in-1 if you want more versatility with your laptop. There's also the general-purpose Pavilion 15, which won't break the bank at $550 and is 45% off its usual selling price.

HP Spectre x360 (2023) $1100 $1700 Save $600 The HP Spectre x360 is a great option if you need a larger 2-in-1 16-inch display. It also offers plenty of performance, with a 13th-generation Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and a high-resolution screen. $1100 at HP (16-inch)

HP Pavilion 15 HP Pavilion 15 $550 $1000 Save $450 Save $450 when buying the HP Pavilion 15 laptop. It's powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7, with 16GB of DDR4 and 256GB of NVMe storage. $550 at HP

Lenovo Student and Teacher Discounts

Lenovo has a storefront for educators and students to get discounts on a constantly-rotating stock of laptops and other devices. Usually, the discount is around 10% off, although some laptops can have much deeper cuts. Lenovo verifies student status using ID Me, the same service that the IRS uses. Sometimes you can also get bonuses, like Uber vouchers or other freebies, for spending a certain amount on your next laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 $1250 $2909 Save $1659 The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of our favorite business laptops, but it'll be just at home on campus, where the rugged construction will see you through the entire of your course. Save over $1650 on this particular model through the student storefront. $1250 at Lenovo

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16-inch, 2023) $456 $750 Save $294 Save $295 off this 2-in-1 IdeaPad Flex 5 with a 16-inch touchscreen and powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. It'll be great for notes, watching lecture replays, and getting all that coursework handed in on time. $456 at Lenovo

Microsoft Back-to-School Deals

Microsoft has a dedicated Education Store for students, parents, and educators to pick up their next laptop at a discount. Currently, that's at least 10% off any Surface device or accessories, with deeper discounts on selected Surface models. You'll also get Microsoft Teams for free with an active school email, flexible payment plans starting at 0% APR, and 50% off Microsoft 365 Personal to get the tools you need to succeed.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Save up to $300 off Surface devices $600 $900 Save $300 Save up to $300 off a Surface Laptop 5 from the Microsoft Education Store, with your choice of 13.5 or 15-inch displays and 12th-generation Intel Core processors. $600 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Save up to $300 off Surface devices $700 $1000 Save $300 Save up to $300 on select Surface Pro 9 devices with education pricing, giving you the flexibility to use your laptop as a tablet for note-taking or connect the keyboard for powering through the latest essay. $700 at Microsoft

Samsung Education Discount

Samsung has its Education Offers Program, which has deeper discounts on laptops than many of the other manufacturers. You can save up to 30% on notebooks and 2-in-1s, with an extra 10% on top for joining the Education Offers Program and other bonuses like Samsung credit. You can also get financing, discounted accessories when a laptop is purchased, and other perks that make this a very enticing offer.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1250 $1450 Save $200 Save an extra $125 off the versatile Galaxy Book 3 360 from the Samsung Education Offer Program, including the star of the range, the 3K AMOLED display model. $1250 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra $2600 $3000 Save $400 Save an extra $260 off the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra thanks to Samsung's Education Offer Program and power through all of your school work with the power of Intel Core processors and capable Nvidia RTX graphics chips. $2600 at Samsung

Razer Educational Discount

Source: Razer

Razer changes the devices in its educational discount program regularly, and while the laptops aren't usually the latest generation, they are still capable machines. Currently, a selection of 2022 models is in the program, which you can purchase by verifying using your student email. The Razer Blade 14 (2022) is up to 23% off using this discount, with the Razer Blade 17 (2022) at up to 38% off. You can also save on RazerCare by 50%, giving you peace of mind for the entirety of your college degree.

Source: Razer Razer Blade 14 (2022) Get a 2022 Razer Blade 14 starting from $1799 with the educational discount program, getting you a slimline gaming beast powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. $1799 at Razer

Source: Razer Razer Blade 17 (2022) The Razer Blade 17 (2022) powered by an Intel Core i7-12800H and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, starts from only $1,899 when bought through Razer's educational discount store. $1899 at Razer

As you can see, being a student opens the door to deep discounts on laptops from the best manufacturers. These deals might even get sweeter as we get closer to the start of the Fall term, so keep checking for the laptop you have your heart set on. We also recommend getting a quality pair of headphones for school, especially one with active noise-canceling, as it makes it much easier to concentrate when studying.