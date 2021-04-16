The Best laptops with Windows Hello facial recognition: Surface Pro 7, Razer Blade 15, and more!

Windows Hello is a great way to make sure that no unauthorized person can get access to your Windows 10 PC. Apart from letting you set a secure PIN, Windows Hello also makes use of biometrics-based technology enabling Windows 10 users to authenticate secure access to their devices, apps, and other confidential data, using a fingerprint, iris scan, or facial recognition. While it is an alternative to passwords, it is a more user-friendly method to access your Windows machine. So today we have a bunch of laptops that come with Windows Hello, specifically facial recognition, offering a touchless solution to log into Windows 10.

Best Display on a Laptop with Windows Hello: ASUS ZenBook Flip S

A premium offering from ASUS, we recently reviewed the ZenBook Flip S and found face recognition to be quite accurate and snappy. The main highlight feature of the laptop is its bright and vivid 4K OLED touchscreen that can flip back all the way so it can be used in different modes. The ultraslim notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S The ZenBook Flip S comes with an IR based webcam with Windows Hello and it is also one of the best ultraportables with a really good looking OLED panel.

Best Gaming Laptop with Windows Hello: Razer Blade 15



You don’t usually see a Windows Hello face recognition camera on a gaming laptop, but Razer hasn’t skipped on that. The new 15-inch Razer Blade is probably the best gaming notebook that you can get if you care about a seamless way to unlock your PC. The newest model retains the 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, but you can now configure it with up to an RTX 3080 graphics card from NVIDIA and up to a crazy 360Hz refresh rate full-HD panel.

Razer Blade 15 If you are looking for a great gaming laptop with Windows Hello face recognition, this is the one you should go for

Best Premium Laptop: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

One shouldn’t be surprised to see a Surface device under this list. Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop 3 in early 2020 and it features an IR-based webcam for facial recognition, which works seamlessly. The laptop is available in two different sizes where both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage. They are, however, available with different processor options with Intel 10th-gen series on the smaller size and custom AMD Ryzen chipsets on the larger model.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the most premium and reliable laptops from the house of Microsoft and of course, you get Windows Hello authentication on this.

Best 2-in-1 Laptop: HP Spectre x360 14

We are recommending the HP Spectre x360 series as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops as it comes with a pretty reliable face recognition camera with Windows Hello. The laptop comes with a 3:2 13.5-inch display that is available in a standard full-HD resolution with 400-nits of brightness or a 3K2K (3000 x 2000-pixels) OLED panel or even a 1000-nit option featuring a special anti-reflective technology for privacy. The laptop is available with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage with 16GB of Intel Optane. The top variant comes with the Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage with 32GB Intel Optane.

HP Spectre x360 14 This is one of the best 2-in-1 notebooks featuring a great design and hardware along with Windows Hello face recognition authentication

Best Convertible with Windows Hello: Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Another great Surface device with Windows Hello is the Surface Pro 7. It features an IR camera that can scan and unlock the device fairly quickly. The Surface Pro 7 is also one of the best ultraportables that you can put your money on, as it is technically just a tablet. Currently, it is available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. Do note that you are going to need to spend an extra $130 if you want the Surface Type keyboard cover as it is sold separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows tablets featuring Windows Hello facial recognition and with its Surface Type keyboard cover, it can expand your product similar to a full-fledged laptop.

Best Business Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen-9

Business notebooks usually offer advanced security measures to keep users’ data safe. If you are looking for a solid business laptop that features Windows Hello facial recognition, there are many options available. One of them is the 9th-gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Apart from the optional IR-based webcam, the laptop also offers a built-in fingerprint reader. You can configure the Thinkpad X1 Carbon with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, a 14-inch full-HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS anti-glare touchscreen, 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. There are fast connectivity options on this laptop as well including Wi-Fi 6, optional 4G/5G connectivity, and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen-9 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business notebooks out there featuring Windows Hello facial as well as fingerprint recognition.

