Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The iPhone 15 series is finally here, with camera improvements, new chips on the Pro models, and new colors and chassis materials. It’s shaping up to become one of the best 5G smartphones, with advanced connectivity and the promise of tons of performance.

It's worth noting, though, that Apple decided to discontinue any leather accessories this year as part of its commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. Instead, the first-party premium cases use a material called FineWoven that's made from post-consumer recycled plastics. That’s left third-party case manufacturers to fill the void for those who desire a leather case. I’ve been looking around and have listed my favorites below.

Each model has a version to fit all four devices in the iPhone 15 series, so you can pick the one you like the look of without worrying it won’t fit your iPhone.

There are tons of great leather cases for the iPhone 15 series

The best thing about the iPhone isn't necessarily the device itself; it's the robust ecosystem of third-party accessories. Even though Apple isn't making its own leather cases this year, there are tons to choose from with well-known names like Bellroy and Nomad, right through lesser-known names like Mous. All use leather to varying degrees, from inlays to edge-to-edge wraps, and will keep your smartphone protected.

If I had to pick one of these cases, it would be the Nomad. I've got many other accessories from the brand, and the quality is unmistakable. Buy it, use it, and love it, probably for as long as you own the iPhone 15. The anodized aluminum buttons will be pleasing to press, it has lanyard attachment points if you use one, and it's MagSafe compatible. The best thing is that the leather is responsibly sourced, so you can enjoy your fine, full grain leather with a clean conscience.

If leather's not your thing, check out our collection of the best iPhone 15 cases, to find something more your style.