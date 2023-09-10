Your gaming setup is arguably more important than your skill when it comes to serious competitive online gaming. Gamers need to have the right equipment in order to get the most out of their opportunities. It doesn't matter if you have the best gaming laptop, or the best gaming PC, if the rest of your accessories and setup don't fit the bill. We're not just talking about mechanical keyboards. We're talking about gaming mice.

The best gaming mouse is one that has the sensors you need, the smoothness you require, and the comfortable feel that can make your wrist thrive under pressure. Unfortunately, when it comes to mice in general, left-handed computer users haven't been thought about in the same way as right-handed people. Left-handed gaming mice aren't the easiest thing to find. So, if you're a lefty and want help finding the best left-handed gaming mouse for your setup, you've come to the right place. Here are our picks for the top ones on the market.

Our picks for the best left-handed gaming mouse in 2023

Source: Razer Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Editor's choice Specifically made for lefty gamers $148 $160 Save $12 The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is an ergonomic gaming mouse that is specifically designed for left-handed gamers. It has 12 programmable thumb buttons and is ideal for the left-handed MMO gamer. Pros One of the few made for lefties

12 programmable thumb buttons

8,200 adjustable DPI Cons Pricey $148 at Amazon $100 at Razer

You may have realized that there are not that many left-handed gaming mice on the market today. We're not sure why, but Razer has taken them into consideration with the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition gaming mouse. This is specifically made for left-handed gamers, with the ergonomic design and grip. There are 12 programmable thumb buttons across a thumb grid, giving you a ton of flexibility in use and versatility with how you game. There are 19 programmable buttons in total, allowing you to set up the mouse how you best see fit for your gaming preferences.

You'll be able to adjust the sensitivity of the mouse with its 8,200 adjustable dots per inch (DPI). That is used to measure the sensitivity of the mouse's sensor. The higher the number, the more quick movements and fast action with precision. So this is great to use for first-person shooter or massive multiplayer online (MMO) games.

It comes in a sharp, black, color that will look great on your desk. While it is a pricey mouse, you aren't going to find one that fits for left-handed gamers quite like this.

Source: Razer Razer Viper 8KHz Fastest Blazing speeds $50 $80 Save $30 For esports, a mouse like the Razer Viper 8KHz is what you want. Using this with a new 360 Hz gaming monitor lets it shine, thanks to the 8,000Hz polling rate. It also has a max sensitivity of 20,000 DPI. Pros 8,000Hz polling rate

20,000 max DPI

Five on-board memory profiles Cons Only seven programmable buttons $50 at Amazon $80 at Razer

Any Esports gamer knows that they need to be fast when they're up against the clock. The Razer Viper 8KHz is just about as fast as you can get. It offers a polling rate of 8,000Hz, meaning that the mouse communicates input to your computer at a rate nearly eight times what the baseline for a gaming mouse does. Because it's a wired mouse, it has the advantage of sending through the information faster, but the polling rate here is incredibly high, making your mouse super fast. It also features 2nd Gen optical switches, adding to the speed.

You can adjust the sensitivity of the mouse to 20,000 DPI, depending on the kind of game that you're playing. This is an ambidextrous mouse, so it's not specifically made for someone left-handed. But ambidextrous is as good as you're going to get from some manufacturers, so it will still be comfortable for someone left- or right-handed.

It's an incredibly lightweight mouse that can travel with you easily, as it weighs only 71 grams. There is no tilt click scroll wheel on this and it only has seven programmable buttons. But if you're looking for speed, this is a strong contender.

Source: Cherry Cherry MW 4500 Best ergonomic mouse Protect your wrist $30 $37 Save $7 The Cherry MW 4500 left-handed mouse is ergonomically designed to provide relief for your wrist. It lets your wrist sit at a 45° angle, giving your wrist and tendons a more natural position to rest. This is specifically helpful for marathon gaming sessions. Pros 45-degree angle

Extra small nano receiver

Three-level adjustable resolution Cons Not as fast as other gaming mice $30 at Amazon $40 at CDW

If you're worried about how your wrist and tendons will hold up in the long run, you may want to switch up your mouse to an ergonomic one. The Cherry MW 4500 is made with left-handed gamers suffering from sore wrists in mind. It is a true left-handed mouse that is designed to have your wrist sit at a 45° angle, a more comfortable position for it.

This will minimize fatigue and cause fewer problems in the long run than a mouse not designed for extended use. It is a wireless mouse with a minuscule nano receiver that will fit into your PC or laptop with ease. That being said, it is not as fast some of the other mice on this list. It offers three levels of resolution up to 1,200 DPI and you can adjust the levels with the buttons on the mouse.

It is a bulkier mouse than ones that you may be used to. But it offers thumb buttons that you can use quickly and efficiently. It's also made for left-handed users, which gives it a leg up on some others.

Source: Logitech Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse Best value Offers a lot for a low price The Logitech G300s Optical is an ambidextrous gaming mouse that features lightning quick responsiveness and incredibly high accuracy for a low price. It is made for tons of gaming, thanks to its durable build that will last up to 10 million clicks. Pros Lasts up to 10 million clicks

Nine customizable buttons

Customizable lighting Cons Not truly left-handed $33 at Newegg

If you aren't looking to spend a ton on your left-handed gaming mouse, you may have to settle for an ambidextrous one. A good ambidextrous option that won't set your bank account too far back is this one from Logitech. The G300s Optical mouse is built to last, as it is engineered to keep working through intense gaming sessions. The buttons are made to last up to 10 million clicks, giving you plenty of use.

This is a deal for thrifty gamers because it's much less than the other options on our list and still offers you a ton of features. There are nine customizable buttons, and you can customize the lighting with seven different settings as well. That can sync up well with the ability to store different profiles on the mouse, so you can set different setups for differing games.

The G300s offers on-the-fly DPI settings, meaning that you can move between two different sensitivity settings by clicking a button. You can switch from 250 to 2,500 DPI in a heartbeat, making the most out of whatever game you're playing. This offers a one millisecond report rate, meaning it's eight times faster than other mice. This is a fast and budget-friendly gaming mouse for your setup.

Source: Logitech Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Long battery life Lasts for a long time $100 $150 Save $50 Looking for a mouse that won't let you down when you're in the middle of a long gaming session? The Logtech G903 LIGHTSPEED has a rechargeable battery that lasts for 140 hours. It also features the HERO 25K sensor which brings your LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming to the next level. Pros Rechargeable battery lasts up to 140 hours

HERO 25K sensor

POWERPLAY wireless charging compatible Cons Pricey $100 at Amazon $100 at Logitech

The Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED mouse is a wireless ambidextrous mouse that is made to last for a long time. Not only does it have a long and durable build, the battery lasts an incredibly long time. You'll get 140 hours on a single charge, and the battery is rechargeable, so you'll be able to utilize this for a long time to come. It also is compatible with Logitech's POWERPLAY wireless charging system, so you don't even need to plug the mouse in to refuel.

It's a great gaming mouse because it has the HERO 25K sensor that provides the ultimate tracking and precision. It offers 1:1 tracking and can reach sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI, so you can set this up to respond to your movements incredibly quickly. The improved battery life also comes from the HERO 25K sensor, as the mouse is more power-efficient.

The LIGHTSPEED wireless technology delivers a one millisecond report rate, so it's responsive and has a reliable connection. You can customize the lighting with the lightsync RGB feature as well as change up to 11 buttons to fit your preferred needs. This is a pricey mouse, but it's frequently discounted.

Source: ELECOM ELECOM Relacon Handheld Trackball Mouse Most unique Handheld with a trackball For a unique way to go about gaming, the ELECOM Relacon is a handheld mouse with a trackball that follows your movements. It has 10 buttons that you can program and it can be used for multiple devices, including computers, TV, and gaming consoles. Pros Thumb control

Ambidextrous design

10 buttons Cons Not as speedy as others $60 at Amazon

While you may not be able to be a professional Esports gamer with this, the ELECOM Relacon is a handheld trackball mouse that offers versatility. You can use this to do a lot of things, as it works with multiple devices, such as computers, smartphones, TVs, and gaming consoles. Rather than sliding this across a desk, you can pick this up and utilize the trackball to move your cursor. It is also able to tilt to give you more control over your movements.

You can switch from three different DPI settings: 500, 1,000, or 1,500 DPI. The sensitivity for gaming is built into the sensors that this includes. It offers 10 buttons that you can program to utilize for whatever purpose you need. It is ergonomic, inspired by years of Japanese design. It connects via Bluetooth and USB 2.4GHz, so you'll be able to connect with ease.

It's an ambidextrous design, so it isn't specifically made for left-handers. But anyone will be able to utilize this.

Source: ASUS ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Another good option Wired with faster clicking $46 $50 Save $4 A lightweight wired mouse with an ambidextrous build, the ASUS ROG Strix Impact II has Aura Sync RGB lighting to give you a more personal experience. It also has the technology for quicker clicking, thanks to the pivoted button mechanism. You'll be able to adjust the DPI on the fly. Pros Pivoted button mechanism

Aura Sync RGB lighting

DPI switching on the fly Cons Clicks are noisy $46 at Amazon $58 at Newegg

Another solid option is the ASUS ROG Strix Impact II, which is incredibly lightweight, as it only weighs 7.8 ounces. You can set it to your liking, as it has five programmable buttons. But you'll also be able to swap out the switches, thanks to the push-fit switch socket design. That also means that any broken or worn down switches can be swapped out quickly and efficiently.

The pivoted button mechanism allows you to click incredibly quickly and it registers accurate responses. There are four levels of DPI that you can switch through on the fly. It offers a maximum of 6,200 DPI to toggle your sensitivity to. This also can be customized in lighting, thanks to the Aura Sync RGB lighting. There are three different profiles that you can store in the mouse, giving you the ability to log different settings for different games.

This glides with ease on your mousepad to give you true movements that will be captured more smoothly, thanks to the lightweight wire. It has a 1,000Hz polling rate and there won't be any lag. The ROG Strix Impact II is also one of the most cost-efficient options on the list.

Source: Corsair Corsair M55 RGB Pro Easy to grip Comfort for all styles No matter which hand is holding this, the grip on the Corsair M55 RGB Pro is comfortable. This ambidextrous mouse is incredibly precise, thanks to the 12,400 DPI sensor. It also only weighs 86 grams, so it's lightweight and easy to manuever. Pros 12,400 DPI optical sensor

Comfortable to hold

Lasts up to 50 million clicks Cons Software is clunky $40 at Amazon $40 at Corsair

It doesn't matter which style you use to hold a mouse. Whether it's palm, claw, or fingertip style, the Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse works well for any of them. That's because it has an ergonomic ambidextrous design that's comfortable to hold. It glides easily however you're moving the mouse and the sides are easy to hold in your hand.

It is a solid gaming mouse because of the 12,400 DPI optical sensor. You'll be able to switch DPI on the fly, thanks to the designed button. You'll be able to set up your preferred DPI settings with the software that's included. While some people have issues with the software, it is required to set that up.

This has eight programmable buttons, so you can remap your buttons depending on the game that you're playing. The M55 RGB Pro has customizable RGB backlighting and dozens of preset lighting effects.

It is incredibly well-built, as it will last up to 50 million clicks and the premium braided cable won't fray. It also weighs just 86 grams, making it simple to move or transport. At a reasonable price point, this is an easy mouse to consider.

What you need to know about the best left-handed gaming mouse

You aren't able to find many true left-handed gaming mice on the market, which is why the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is our choice for the best one. It is crafted specifically for lefties and has 12 programmable thumb buttons that you can set for your gaming preferences. It is ergonomic and has a max DPI of 8,200. This is an easy pick for any lefty that's serious about gaming.

If you don't want to spend as much as the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is going to cost you, we suggest the Logitech G300s, which has an ambidextrous design, nine customizable buttons, and customizable lighting. The Razer Viper 8KHz is incredibly fast with an 8,000Hz polling rate, so it produces precise and accurate movements. You won't have to deal with any type of lag.

Gaming mice can be hard to get used to and every gamer has a preference for the style that they prefer. For left-handed gamers, the options may be slim, but there are a few dedicated lefty mice as well as plenty of ambidextrous ones to choose from.