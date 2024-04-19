The Lenovo Legion Go is a powerful handheld gaming device that runs almost anything a full-size desktop can. The only thing missing from the desktop experience is a classic mouse and keyboard setup. But that doesn’t mean you’re stuck using the clunky controllers in order to communicate with your squad mates and flame your enemies in chat. Here are some of the best portable keyboards of all types and sizes for use with the Legion Go.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Best overall $123 $150 Save $27 The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini offers the right balance of quality and portability to use alongside a handheld gaming device. Its low-profile mechanical keys provide a tactile typing experience without taking up too much room in a bag. You can choose from clicky, linear, or tactile switches and a 75% or full-size form factor. All versions are backlit and rechargeable via USB-C. $123 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Newmen GM610 60% Mechanical Keyboard Best value $32 $38 Save $6 If you’re looking for a bargain and don’t mind full-height keys, consider the Newmen GM610 60% Mechanical Keyboard. Its linear red switches are great for typing and gaming alike and are hot-swappable with other 3-pin Otemu switches. Its keycaps are double-shot and have fully customizable RGB LEDs underneath. On top of all that, it can record macros using its free companion software. $32 at Amazon

Nuphy Air96 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Premium pick The Nuphy Air96 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is comparable to our top pick, but it has a few minor differences that make it the more premium option. First, it has an 1800 compact layout, which includes a full number pad with a footprint smaller than a full-size. Second, it has a fully customizable RGB LED array to complement its stylish color scheme. Third, it has high-end PBT keycaps. $150 at Amazon

Logitech K400 Plus Best with trackpad $22 $28 Save $6 Although you could easily connect a wireless mouse, a keyboard and trackpad combo could still be convenient for trackpad wizards who want to navigate menus quickly on the go. Its chiclet keys aren’t as good for gaming as our favorite mechanical picks, but they work fine for typing into a chat box or search bar. This keyboard also has dedicated media control keys like volume up/down and mute. $22 at Amazon $23 at Best Buy

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380S Best low-profile $38 $40 Save $2 If keyboard height is the most important metric for you, the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is a great keyboard option for your Legion Go. It is one of the slimmest options you’ll find, and its 75% form factor is close enough to a standard keyboard that you’ll be able to pick it up without learning any keyboard shortcuts. And since it runs on AAA batteries, it has an incredibly long battery life. $38 at Amazon $39 at Best Buy $40 at Dell

Koolertron 40% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Best 40% size If keyboard footprint is the most important metric for you, consider the Koolertron 40% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Its 40% form factor combines the function row with the top keys of the home row to net you some extra desk space when needed. Unfortunately, this keyboard isn’t Bluetooth-compatible, but you can still connect it to your Legion Go via USB-C. $90 at Amazon

ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Best folding $40 $60 Save $20 Believe it or not, there is an even more compact option than either the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s or the Koolertron 40%. And it has a full numpad. The ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard has a folding design that makes it convenient to use on the go even with its 1800 compact layout. This keyboard won’t be quite as satisfying to use as a mechanical keyboard, but it will be much more portable. $40 at Amazon

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Best full-size $238 $250 Save $12 If you want a portable keyboard but cannot forgo the full-size layout, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is your best option. It is equipped with either clicky or linear optic switches that have a slightly reduced key travel, which makes it a bit more low-profile than an ordinary keyboard. Its full-size laser-etched keycaps are also grippy and durable. This option is definitely less portable than our top pick, but it is still worth considering for diehard users of 104-key keyboards. $238 at Best Buy $250 at Amazon

Redragon K585 DITI Best one-hand keyboard This last option isn’t suitable for the purpose of typing or navigating menus, but it is ideal for some sweet WASD gaming when the Legion Go’s detachable controllers just won’t cut it. Combine the Redragon K585 DITI with a wireless mouse, and you’ll have a portable gaming setup that rivals a full desktop while taking up a quarter of the space. Unfortunately, this keyboard is not wireless, but it can be connected via USB-C. $40 at Amazon

Best portable keyboards for the Legion Go: the bottom line

While typing directly on the Legion Go is doable with some clever key remaps, using a Bluetooth keyboard is much easier. And if you’re after the best option for doing so, it’s probably the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini, with its low-profile mechanical keys. That said, you can save a ton of money by buying a cheaper option with most of the same features. For that, we suggest the Newmen GM610 60% Mechanical Keyboard. If you would rather get a little fancy, consider the Nuphy Air96 V2 for better keycaps, switches, and features.

Beyond our top picks, plenty of other options are worth considering, especially when space-saving is a concern, but at that point you should ask yourself whether you want a gaming keyboard. Moving away from the mechanical switch options can be a pretty serious downgrade in gaming potential, though a must for maximum portability. Thankfully, there are many in-between options, so even the pickiest keyboard enthusiasts can find something to suit their needs.