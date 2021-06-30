Best Lenovo Chromebooks for June 2021: Yoga, Duet, and more

Lenovo is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. Ranking number two on the list of Chromebook vendors by volume, Lenovo has an impressive lineup of devices running Chrome OS. If professional usability is your thing, Lenovo is one of the top Chromebook manufacturers to consider. Indeed, their flagship devices are some of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Those that use a Lenovo PC as their daily device will also enjoy the familiar design language and keyboard feedback. Perhaps most importantly, many of Lenovo’s Chromebooks also boast amazing battery life for all-day use.

Navigate this article:

Best overall: Lenovo Yoga Chromebook (15.6″)

Our best overall pick comes from Lenovo’s popular Yoga line. The Yoga Chromebook is engineered for powerful performance both now and in the future, as it’s designed to improve over time with future Chrome OS enhancements. Key features include up to 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processors with integrated graphics for seamless processing, and 128 GB of flash storage for wickedly fast boot-up times and app launching. This laptop also features 8GB of DDR4 memory and boasts up to 9 hours of battery life with regular use. The 15.6″ touchscreen display with 4K resolution is absolutely stunning.

The Yoga Chromebook keeps you in the loop by syncing your emails and messages whether you’re online or offline. Thanks to two USB-C ports, a micro-SD card slot, and a USB 3.2 (Gen 1) port, you can connect all your favorite devices seamlessly for easy charging, data transfer, or streaming. You can even add a nice USB-C dock to connect more peripherals. Enjoy crystal-clear audio with two 2 watt speakers and a 720p webcam with dual mic array, supported by Intel 7265 2×2 AC Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 4.2 for stutter-free video-calling and multimedia streaming. Those that need speedy performance and top of the line specs will love this beautifully designed machine.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook(15.6) This Chromebook has an eye-catching aluminum design, 15.6 touchscreen, and Intel UHD 620 graphics for a truly high-end experience. If you're looking for the overall best Lenovo Chromebook in terms of specs and design, this is it. View at Amazon

Best detachable keyboard: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

The 2-in-1 design is fairly ubiquitous throughout the Chromebook space. Unfortunately, most of those 2-in-1 devices don’t have a detachable keyboard. If you want a Chromebook that converts into a true tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is calling your name. The tablet features a unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design, with a sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover. Its 10.1″ display features thin 9.13mm bezels and FHD (1920 x 1200) resolution in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and color.

Use the Lenovo Chromebook Duet as a laptop with a full-sized, comfortable, and responsive keyboard, or detach it for use as a 10.1″ tablet. The five-point pogo pin and magnet design makes it easy to connect and detach, and it’s thin and light in either mode— from 7.35mm / 0.29″ and 450g / 0.99lbs as a tablet, to 18.2mm / 0.71″ and 920g / 2.03lbs. With great battery life, it’s easy to take just about anywhere. On the inside, the Duet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T Processor (2.00 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads), 4 GB LPDDR4x (soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. Overall, this is the best true 2-in-1 Chromebook out there.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet There aren't too many Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a great option if you want a Chromebook that can convert into a true tablet experience. Unlike other 2-in-1 designs, the keyboard detaches entirely for a slim and light tablet experience. View at Amazon

Best for education: Chromebook C340

This 11″ Chromebook is portable enough to move around the classroom, but durable enough to withstand a few bumps. The lightweight Chromebook C340 11″ boasts an ultraportable, 360° convertible design and all-day battery life. It’s just 2.65lbs / 1.2kg and takes up less space than a piece of printer paper, but Intel processing gives it power that defies its size. The laptop comes in two snazzy colors, Platinum Grey and Sand Pink.

Inside you’ll find an Intel Celeron N4000 Processor (1.10 GHz, up to 2.60 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 2 Threads, 4 MB Cache),4 GB LPDDR4 2400MHz (Soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. It’s also easy to connect to other devices, thanks to its two ultrafast USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and audio jack. Built-in 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 make connecting wirelessly at school a breeze.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 Unlike most compact Chromebooks, the C340 Chromebook comes in a refined silver finish that offers a premium feel. In addition to working in the classroom, it’s also a great work from home pick, with a 720p webcam and two 2W speakers. View at Amazon

Best for business: ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Business laptops need a bit of power mixed with style. Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style.

Narrow bezels frame the display — an FHD IPS touchscreen model with a 72% color gamut — providing a larger screen to bezel ratio. So whether the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is running a conference call, streaming a video, or building a presentation, this 2-in-1 device looks great. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks.

ThinkShield combined with Chrome Enterprise equals an unbeatable combination for security. The built-in security suite boasts a number of physical and biometric security features, like a webcam privacy shutter, the proprietary Google H1 TPM chip, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. Chrome Enterprise keeps your business safe with seamless updates and protection against evolving threats. Plus, each device includes a Kensington lock slot so it can be tethered when needed.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers a powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue—adding a bit of flair to worker style. View at Amazon

Best battery life: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

If you want a compact 11″ Chromebook with the best battery life in class, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 ticks all the boxes. The Chromebook Flex 3 (11″) is built for speed and distance, delivering the processing power for your everyday needs, while memory and storage provide fast boot times. With all that power you still get all-day battery life, making this device a trusty companion from day to night. The Chromebook Flex 3 features a MediaTek MT8183 Processor (2.0 GHz), 4 GB LPDDR4X 1866MHz (Soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage.

Complementing the iconic dual-tone textured design of the Chromebook Flex 3 11 inch is a truly versatile 360-degree convertible configuration. To add function to the stylish design, USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as Bluetooth, let you connect to the peripherals you love, while WiFi lets you connect to the world. Enjoy your favorite shows at any angle with the Chromebook Flex 3 11.6 inch HD IPS display. Its 10-point touchscreen also enables an intuitive experience like using a tablet or smartphone. Soak in the crystal-clear sound of dual user-facing 2W stereo speakers. With the Chromebook Flex 3, you can enjoy Netflix all day and still get some work done too.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Do you need a laptop that can last through two full days of work? The Chromebook Flex 3 features 16 hours of battery life with typical use. Whether you're traveling for work or using this in the classroom, that kind of battery life always come in handy. View at Amazon

Best 14″ option: Lenovo Chromebook S330

The Chromebook S330 is the best 14″ option from Lenovo. Featuring a MediaTek MT8173C Processor (1.70 GHz, 4 Cores, 4 Threads), 4 GB LPDDR3 1866MHz (Soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. Starting at only 20.8 mm / .82” and 1.45 kg / 3.2 lbs, and with a full keyboard and spacious trackpad, this Chromebook is perfect for day-to-day computing, on or offline.

Full I/O support comes standard on the Lenovo Chromebook S330 with USB-C, SD card, and USB 3.1 support allowing you to connect to your favorite devices. The Lenovo Chromebook S330 also features powerful AC WiFi with Bluetooth 4.1 for connecting up to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, complete with a 720p webcam and two 2W speaker systems for crystal clear video calls. Further, Chrome OS delivers a suite of collaborative apps and services perfect for group work or individual play.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Honestly, a 14 inch display size is the sweet spot for many people. The Chromebook S330 offers that in a sleek, secure laptop in stylish Business Black. Enjoy your favorite multimedia content with crisp visuals on a 14 View at Amazon

That wraps up our list of the best Lenovo Chromebooks you can buy today. If you’re looking for the flagship, go with the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15.6″, which is one of the best Lenovo laptops running any OS. For all-day battery life in a compact package, we recommend checking out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. Either way, when you buy a Lenovo Chromebook, you’re getting well-built hardware and excellent performance.

Now you’ve seen our choices, let us know your favorite Lenovo Chromebook in the comments below.