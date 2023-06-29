In the U.S. Lenovo launched the IdeaPad Pro 5i creator laptop, but in the rest of the world, there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with AMD CPUs. So, if you're looking for a new charger for your IdeaPad Pro 5 to replace the one that came in the box, or to keep a spare, you've come to the right place.
We suggest buying a replacement USB-C charger that's rated for at least 100W, preferably 140W. That's quite high for a laptop, but due to the RTX graphics on board, it'll get quite power-hungry. A 100W charger will make sure you can charge your battery as fast as needed. Standard 65W chargers won't provide enough power to your device, and they will also charge too slowly to be of use. You also can charge your laptop over the 3-pin AC port at 170W as well. All that said, here are the best IdeaPad Pro 5 chargers.
-
Lenovo Legion Slim 170W AC AdapterEditor's Choice
-
Razer USB-C 130W ChargerPremium Pick
-
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerBest Value
-
Anker 737 PowerCoreBest power bank
-
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaDock + charger
-
Lenovo Legion Slim 170W AC AdapterEditor's Choice$75 $110 Save $35
This is the official charger for Lenovo's Legion laptops, but it'll work with your IdeaPad since it uses the same three-pin connector. It's guaranteed to work and provide the 170W power that's needed.
-
Razer USB-C 130W ChargerPremium Pick$152 $179 Save $27
The IdeaPad Pro 5 features RTX graphics that technically make it feasible for gaming, so why not consider a gaming-themed charger for it? This one from Razer has green USB-A and USB-C ports and an LED light on the front.
-
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerBest Value
This is an affordable charger that'll get you 140W over the USB-C port, and you get a USB-C cable included. Just keep in mind if you charge multiple devices at once with this charger, you won't get enough juice for your IdeaPad.
-
Anker 737 PowerCoreBest power bank
This is a great charger to use with your IdeaPad when you're on the go. It is one of the rarer portable chargers that support 140W, and it has a LED readout that shows you how power is being drawn.
-
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaDock + charger
For those who might be into gaming with their IdeaPad Pro 5, this is the product to consider. It has RGB lighting effects, and also offers pass-through charging and extra ports for your laptop should you want to connect to dual displays.
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerCharging dock
The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is a great charging dock. It can charge your laptop with up to 140W of power from two of the USB-C ports. The other ports provide enough power for lower-wattage accessories.
-
Apple 140W USB-C Power AdapterFor international travelers
The Apple 140W USB-C Power Adapter is great for those who often travel internationally. It has a tip that can be removed and swapped for any type of prong.
-
Pioevtka 130W Laptop ChargerMost affordable
This is a third-party USB-C charger that comes with a cable that you can wrap around the main charger for easy storage. It even has a LED light to let you know when it is in use.
Recapping the best chargers for Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023)
Those are all the chargers we can find for the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5. The best possible charger for is the Legion Slim 170W AC Adapter since it delivers 170W over the three-pin charging port. It is a little on the bulky side, but it is guaranteed to power up your laptop through the most demanding task. Other than that, any of the other USB-C chargers on this list are great for both the standard IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Pro 5i, since they work over USB-C and can deliver 140 or 130W of power. The Razer one is particularly nice since it has RGB lights, and the Ugreen one is a solid option since it comes with a USB-C cable.
You can check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with the link below, which isn't available at the time of this writing. It's looking like a great laptop, and we're really hoping we can get our hands on it soon.
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is one of the newest creator laptops from Lenovo. It has 13th-generation Intel CPUs, a 2.5K resolution display, and Nvidia RTX graphics.