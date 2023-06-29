In the U.S. Lenovo launched the IdeaPad Pro 5i creator laptop, but in the rest of the world, there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with AMD CPUs. So, if you're looking for a new charger for your IdeaPad Pro 5 to replace the one that came in the box, or to keep a spare, you've come to the right place.

We suggest buying a replacement USB-C charger that's rated for at least 100W, preferably 140W. That's quite high for a laptop, but due to the RTX graphics on board, it'll get quite power-hungry. A 100W charger will make sure you can charge your battery as fast as needed. Standard 65W chargers won't provide enough power to your device, and they will also charge too slowly to be of use. You also can charge your laptop over the 3-pin AC port at 170W as well. All that said, here are the best IdeaPad Pro 5 chargers.