Best Lenovo Laptops to buy in 2021: ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, Legion 7i, and more

Lenovo has been the leading PC manufacturer globally which includes laptops, desktops, and workstation PCs segments. If you look at the company’s notebook portfolio itself, it offers a wide range of options under various brands including ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Legion, Yoga, and so on. Essentially if you are looking for a new laptop, Lenovo has something for everyone. From reliable, rugged business notebooks to slim ultrabooks to power-packed gaming machines, the company has expanded quite well in almost every laptop segment. So here’s a look at some of the best laptops by Lenovo that you should purchase in 2021.

Best Overall Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

A new addition to the ThinkPad X1 series, this laptop is only 11.5mm thick with a titanium finish. Do we need to say more? The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a premium convertible laptop that is available with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors with vPro and a 13.5-inch QHD (2256 x 1504) IPS touchscreen display with a 3:2 ratio, support for Dolby Vision, and 450-nits brightness. Lenovo also offers optional 4G or 5G WWAN mobile connectivity, alongside Thunderbolt 4 ports while security features including an IR camera for Windows Hello sign-in, a fingerprint reader, and a webcam privacy shutter.

Best Business Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen9

The Thinkpad X1 Carbon has been one of the best-rated business laptops for a while now and the latest generation is even better. Despite being super-light, it packs enough hardware to deliver a solid performance package powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors. It also comes with a larger trackpad this time and since it is a business focussed notebook, you can expect some great privacy features including a Privacy Guard display, a fingerprint scanner, webcam privacy shutter, and more.

Best Convertible Laptop: Lenovo Yoga 9i

One of the best convertible notebooks to buy in 2021, the Yoga 9i brings a solid set of features to the table. It features a 14-inch 4K display that can fold all the way back, while the unique hinge doubles as a soundbar speaker. Powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, the laptop is Intel Evo certified, which means it offers top-of-the-line features including great battery life and Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with useful features like a webcam shutter, fingerprint scanner, and an improved Active Pen.

Best Gaming Laptop: Lenovo Legion 7i

The best gaming laptop on Lenovo’s roster, the Legion 7i is a beast. Configurable with up to an Intel Core i9 chipset. The laptop features solid aluminum construction with all the RGB lighting that you could ask for along with the Intel Core i9-10980HK and NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB GPU. Lenovo recently updated the machine with the latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H series, which should hit stores in July featuring the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards.

Best AMD Laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The IdeaPad Flex 5 is a surprisingly great notebook thanks to the powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 processor options. It can offer some really good computing performance compared to its competitors that are selling for almost twice its price. It does come with some compromises though. It doesn’t have a premium design like an ultrabook, and the display isn’t the brightest one out there, but if you care about core performance, then you should go for this species with the Ryzen 7 4700U processor. As the name suggests, the Flex 5 comes with a 360-degree hinge so it can be used in different modes, while other notable features include a fingerprint scanner with a webcam shutter for security and a good set of I/O ports including an SD card slot.

Best Chromebook: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Rated as one of the best Chromebooks for students, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet comes with a detachable form factor. This means that you can simply remove the keyboard and use it as a tablet. It features a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60T octa-core processor, an ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. For its price, this is an excellent choice for someone looking for a portable machine for basic workloads.

Best Laptop for Creators: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen3

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the largest member of the X1 series. At the same time, it packs powerful hardware allowing it to compete with the likes of the Dell XPS 15 or even the Apple MacBook Pro 16. While it is due for an upgrade, hopefully with the newly released Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake H45, it is still a pretty solid machine with the existing set of specifications. You can get the laptop with a 4K OLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR, and 400-nits brightness, an Intel Core i9-10885H processor paired with 64GB DDR4 memory, 1TB PCIe SSD, and graphics options of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q.

Best Budget Laptop: Lenovo Yoga 6

For the budget-conscious Lenovo has the Yoga 6 that comes with a unique ‘Abyss Blue’ fabric finish on the lid giving it a unique look and finish. It comes in a 13-inch convertible form factor and is suited for everyday work and multimedia consumption. The laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

These are currently the best laptops from the house of Lenovo and we constantly update these lists as new models are launched in the market. At the moment, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is our top pick as it combines style with power and has all the features needed to get the job done well.

