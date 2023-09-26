Handheld gaming devices are all the rave in 2023, from originals like the Steam Deck to new market entrants like the Asus ROG Ally. However, both of those handheld gaming stalwarts might be beaten by the Lenovo Legion Go , an upcoming device retailing for $750. We tried it at IFA 2023 earlier this month, and the early impressions are that Lenovo is a step ahead of the competition. Essentially, the Legion Go is a cross between the Nintendo Switch and the ROG Ally, making a final product that is looking to be better than both. If you want to ensure that you're getting the most out of the Lenovo Legion Go, you can pair the upcoming handheld with some great accessories.

If you want to run your Lenovo Legion Go for hours off battery power, this UGreen 145W power bank will help. It sports a 20,000 mAh capacity and 100W charging speeds, as well as three total ports. It's expensive, but it'll be a useful addition to your Legion Go mobile carry.

This docking station from JSAUX is one of the best overall docks, and it works with the Lenovo Legion Go. It's officially a Steam Deck dock, it has enough room for the Lenovo Legion Go, and you get the same access to multiple USB outputs, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and full-speed USB-C charging.

This UGreen charger is sure to provide more than enough power for the Lenovo Legion Go, with 100W charging speeds. It has the USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, so you can charge your phone or a controller too.

Anker's Nano series delivers unprecedented power in a tiny form factor, and Nano II is no different. It delivers 65W charging via a USB-C port, so you can charge your Lenovo Legion Go with ease. Since this charger is so small, you can tuck it in a Legion Go case with no problem.

If you want a cheap and simple wired controller, this one from PowerA is the perfect fit. It connects with USB-C, and offers the same Xbox button layout as Microsoft's option. That means it'll work great with Windows right out of the box.

When using your Lenovo Legion Go with an external display, you might want a traditional controller. Microsoft's Xbox Wireless controller is a classic, and will work with most games by default thanks to Windows 11 integration. You can connect it via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable.

This sling bag is the perfect pairing for the Lenovo Legion Go if you want to keep a low profile. It looks like any other sling bag, and you can store some of your other essentials in it too.

If you want a quality carrying case for your Lenovo Legion Go, look no further than this one from Spigen. It's designed for the Steam Deck, but it'll fit your Lenovo Legion Go with no issues. Plus, it features a sturdy handle for carrying.

There are a few hardware limitations of gaming handhelds in 2023, and one of them is battery life. You can solve this by grabbing a great charger or one of the best power banks. If you want to play on a bigger screen than the Lenovo Legion Go offers, you can grab an excellent dock or a great wireless controller. To keep the Lenovo Legion Go safe from cracks and drops, you can pair it with a good case as well. All that is to say there are a lot of different ways that you can improve your Legion Go experience.

There are a lot of great choices on this list, but the best place to start is probably a carrying case. It'll keep your Lenovo Legion Go protected for the long haul, so you can throw it in a bag without worrying about if it's protected. The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is the best one, as it features a hard shell design and key compartments for the Legion Go and some accessories. Next up will be a charger, and you can choose the 65W or 100W options based on how much room you have to store them. Both will do a great job of powering your Legion Go and keep it up and running.

If you plan to use your Lenovo Legion Go as a gaming handheld out and about, you'll want to invest in the UGreen 145W Power Bank. We reviewed it, and the portable charger lived up to its claims of being able to power devices as big as laptops. That's great news for people who want to extend the life of their Legion Go handheld. You also get key quality-of-life features, like an LED display that shows how much battery is remaining on your power bank.

For desk or TV setups, you can grab a wireless controller and a docking station and play games on the big screen. The Lenovo Legion Go looks to be one of the best Steam Deck alternatives out there, and it's better with some of these accessories.