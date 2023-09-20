Best Lenovo Legion Go controllers in 2023

Just like Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go is another great handheld PC gaming console that is an alternative to the Steam Deck. The Legion Go's control system is a cross between an Xbox controller with its button layout, while also dettaching from the Legion Go, just like the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controls. While these are both great ways to play, sometimes there's just not getting around wanting to use a traditional controller.

The Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11, so pairing any of these wireless controllers is nice and easy in the Bluetooth Settings. Similarly, if you prefer using a wired controller, you can connect any of these controllers to the Legion Go via USB-C. All the controllers on this list will work with the Lenovo Legion Go, but by default when it comes to button layout, any Xbox-style controller is best. When using either Switch-layout controllers or PlayStation-layout controllers, in-game prompts may by default use a different button layout.