Best Lenovo Legion Go controllers in 2023

Just like Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go is another great handheld PC gaming console that is an alternative to the Steam Deck. The Legion Go's control system is a cross between an Xbox controller with its button layout, while also dettaching from the Legion Go, just like the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controls. While these are both great ways to play, sometimes there's just not getting around wanting to use a traditional controller.
The Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11, so pairing any of these wireless controllers is nice and easy in the Bluetooth Settings. Similarly, if you prefer using a wired controller, you can connect any of these controllers to the Legion Go via USB-C. All the controllers on this list will work with the Lenovo Legion Go, but by default when it comes to button layout, any Xbox-style controller is best. When using either Switch-layout controllers or PlayStation-layout controllers, in-game prompts may by default use a different button layout.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless ControllerEditor's choice$50 $60 Save $10
The Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the best all-around controllers. Its button layout is the default layout on the Windows platform, so its button layout will match most games, and it can connect to your Legion Go via Bluetooth or with a USB-C charging cable.
Scuf Instinct ProPremium pick
The Scuf Instinct Pro is a great Xbox-style controller with four re-mappable paddles on the back of the controller, customizable triggers, and an integrated microphone. It's one of the most customizable controllers on the market and connects via Bluetooth and USB-C to the Lenovo Legion Go.
PowerA Enhanced Wired ControllerBest value$26 $38 Save $12
If you prefer a wired controller instead of a wireless controller, then the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is essential for you. It still features the same Xbox button layout as the previous controllers we've shown you, but it connects only via USB-C. It's also one of the most affordable options if wireless connectivity isn't a deal breaker for you.
Sony PlayStation DualSense ControllerPlayStation button layout
Sony's DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 is one of the best controllers to ever be released with its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, providing for a more immersive experience. If you plan to play the Sony Studio PC ports, this is a must-have controller.
Nintendo Switch Pro ControllerNintendo button layout
The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a great controller for the Switch and a great controller for the Lenovo Legion Go as well. It can be used either wirelessly via Bluetooth or can be connected with a USB-C cable.
8Bitdo Pro 2Best for emulation
Using an emulator? The 8Bitdo Pro 2 is one of our favorite controllers for anyone who's doing some retro gaming. It comes in three different styles and features near-universal compatibility with Windows 11 support, macOS, Android, and even iOS support.
SteelSeries Stratus DuoBest competitive
If you plan on playing competitive titles on the Lenovo Legion Go, you can't go wrong with the Stratus Duo from SteelSeries. It features tactile buttons that give the buttons a responsive feel and can connect to a variety of devices with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz support.
8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g ControllerBest style
The 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless Controller is an impressively small controller that weighs just 2.4 grams and comes in various colors. Its compact design makes it a great option if you want to play games with a controller on the go with your Legion Go.
Best Lenovo Legion Go controllers in 2023
These are our favorite controllers for the Lenovo Legion Go in 2023. If you want the absolute best controller for your money, you can't go wrong with the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features a comfortable design and features the Lenovo Legion Go's default button layout and connects wirelessly or with a USB-C cable. If you want some customizability in your controller, then check out the Scuf Instinct Pro. All the buttons are fully mappable, and there are four additional paddles that can be customized on the back of the controller. We're excited to see the full emulation capabilities of the Legion Go, and for that we recommend picking up the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller.
If you've just picked up a Lenovo Legion Go, it might be worth picking up one of the best Lenovo Legion Go cases, in addition to one of the controllers on this list.