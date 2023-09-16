Lenovo has jumped into the handheld gaming scene with the Legion Go , the newest competitor to the Asus ROG Ally and Valve's Steam Deck. Since the Legion Go only comes with two USB4 ports, docks are a great way to go if you need to expand the connectivity options of your new handheld console. Docks can also be quite convenient for charging your Legion Go. It's important to note that manufacturers have yet to make docks specifically for the Lenovo Legion Go; however, we can tell from dimensions that, thankfully, many of the docks for the Steam Deck should fit Lenovo's handheld all the same.

The NewQ Steam Deck Dock is a compact docking station providing two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI output, and an Ethernet port. There's also a kickstand to support nearly any handheld console, including the Lenovo Legion Go, if you don't like (or break) the integrated stand on the console.

Why not add a bit of gamer flair to your Lenovo Legion Go's docking station? This RGB docking station from JSAUX not only provides you with an added element of style — thanks to an RGB trim at the base of the dock — but expanded connectivity options are present as well, with a 6-in-1 arrangement that boasts an array of USB-C and USB-A ports alongside an Ethernet port and HDMI output.

Keep it simple with the Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station. With this docking station, you can charge the Lenovo Legion Go or another device with the 100W USB-C charging port. You can also expand the Legion Go with three USB Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an HDMI port that supports 4K at 60Hz.

This LISEN Steam Deck Dock can be used with the Lenovo Legion Go and features five USB-A ports, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C charging port. In addition, the attached cooling system can be helpful if you find yourself pushing your Lenovo Legion Go to its limits.

The CalDigit TS4 is one of our favorite docks this year. It's nearly unrivaled in performance and features a whopping total of 18 ports, with Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and a 2.5 GB Ethernet port. Everything here is up to the challenge of allowing you to take the Lenovo Legion Go to its fullest potential.

If you want a simple dock to give you HDMI, pass-through charging, and a few USB-A ports, check out the iVoler Docking station. There's a 65W USB-C for top-speed charging, along with three USB-A ports and an HDMI cable that supports a 4K resolution at 60Hz.

The Lenovo Legion Go only features two USB4 Type-C ports. While expensive, it doesn't get much better than this Plugable USB4 Dual Monitor Docking Station, which features 11 ports. It's an ideal docking station for the Legion Go if you plan on using a high-refresh monitor or TV, as both HDMI outputs support 120 Hz, and in addition to the 100W USB-C charging port, there's also a 20W charging port for smaller devices.

If you're looking for one of the best overall docking options for the Lenovo Legion Go, you can't go wrong with the JSAUX Steam Deck Dock. While it is officially a Steam Deck dock, it has enough clearance for the Lenovo Legion Go, and you get the same access to multiple USB outputs, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and full-speed USB-C charging.

Final thoughts on the best Legion Go docks

A dock is a great way to expand the applications of any device, especially a handheld console or laptop, both of which often lack port selection. This is true of the Lenovo Legion Go, as it has only two USB-C ports. But with something like the CalDigit TS4, you can connect your Legion Go to a 4K TV or gaming monitor with 4K@120Hz HDMI outputs while playing your favorite titles online, with no lag, thanks to that dock's 2.5 GB Ethernet port.

Other docks, such as the JSAUX Steam Deck Dock, can also be used with the Lenovo Legion Go. It might get tricky if you're using a case with the Legion Go, but you can also use the Legion Go's integrated stand with any of these docking stations as a quick workaround.