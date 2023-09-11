The upcoming Lenovo Legion Go is a pretty exciting device. This Windows-powered handheld gaming device will let you run most PC games on a huge and bright 8.8-inch QHD+ screen. It also sits between its detachable controllers and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It also has a bigger battery compared to the Steam Deck and its alternatives, but that, unfortunately, still won't be enough to keep up with long gaming sessions, especially if you're running more demanding titles. And that's exactly why a portable power bank is almost a must.

There's no shortage of power banks on the market, but you'll need something that'll keep your Legion Go handheld charged for several hours when you're away from a power outlet. You'll also need something that can deliver more than 65W of power to ensure it's getting topped up at the right speeds. With that in mind, I've highlighted some of the best Legion Go power banks below for you to check out: