The upcoming Lenovo Legion Go is a pretty exciting device. This Windows-powered handheld gaming device will let you run most PC games on a huge and bright 8.8-inch QHD+ screen. It also sits between its detachable controllers and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It also has a bigger battery compared to the Steam Deck and its alternatives, but that, unfortunately, still won't be enough to keep up with long gaming sessions, especially if you're running more demanding titles. And that's exactly why a portable power bank is almost a must.
There's no shortage of power banks on the market, but you'll need something that'll keep your Legion Go handheld charged for several hours when you're away from a power outlet. You'll also need something that can deliver more than 65W of power to ensure it's getting topped up at the right speeds. With that in mind, I've highlighted some of the best Legion Go power banks below for you to check out:
Anker 747 Power BankEditor's choice
Source: Baseus
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest value
Anker 737 PowerCorePremium pick
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power Bank2-in-1 hybrid charger
Source: Baseus
Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C ChargerSleek design
Anker 747 Power BankEditor's choice$150 $180 Save $30
The Anker 747 is a 25,600mAh power bank that includes a wall charger, so you can keep your Legion Go charged at home or on the go. It can also deliver up to 87W of power via one of the USB-C ports, making it a great option for the handheld.
Source: Baseus
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest value$60 $80 Save $20
This particular power bank from Baseus has a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, comes with a bunch of output ports, and has a numerical LED charger indicator to tell you the battery status. It can also charge your device at up to 65W, so you'll get a little of everything.
Anker 737 PowerCorePremium pick
The Anker 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other chargers out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information.
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power Bank2-in-1 hybrid charger
The Anker 733 Powerbank is a 65W wall charger paired with a 10,000 mAh power bank. It can charge up to three devices quickly at once without ever overheating.
Source: Baseus
Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C ChargerSleek design$100 $130 Save $30
This is one of the slimmest power banks out there on the market, making it a solid choice for those who are on the move. It can deliver up to 100W max output through the USB-C port, and it also has an LED to track charging speed and time.
Shargeek Storm 2 Power BankAn eye-catcher
The Shargeek Storm 2 has a transparent shell that lets you see the guts of this charger as it rapidly charges your devices via one of the four ports. It can deliver full 65W power to the Legion Go, and it's airline safe.
Lenovo Go 20,000mAh power bankIntegrated USB-C cable$116 $130 Save $14
This Lenovo battery pack is among the sleekest options out there that looks good and packs a massive 20,000mAh battery. It can deliver up to 65W charging speeds, and it also comes with an integrated USB-C cable for ease of use.
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Compact and powerful$93 $150 Save $57
UGreen's 145W Power Bank is immensely powerful for its size. It can charge all your devices on the go, from phones to laptops and even handheld consoles. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, as well as an LED display that can show battery life and charging progress. Plus, one of those USB-C ports can deliver 100W charging speeds.
These are the best power banks for your gaming handheld
Those are the best power banks you can pick up for the Legion Go right now. I'd personally pick the Anker 747 power bank simply because it offers a solid bang for your buck by packing a massive battery and even an included charger. It's also capable of delivering the full 65W power to the Legion Go, making it better than a lot of other options out there. I would also pick up the Baseus Blade 100W charger simply because of its sleek form factor that makes it easy to store in a backpack while traveling.
I've also highlighted some other options, including the UGreen 145W charger and the Lenovo Go, both of which are quite sleek and great to carry around. Lastly, if you don't want to spend too much on your purchase, then consider grabbing the Baseus 20,000mAh unit and save some money that can go towards other accessories or even a case for Legion Go.
Lenovo Legion Go
The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse.