Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

One of the benefits of Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup compared to some of the other best business laptops is the port selection. An incoming device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 comes with a ton of ports. You'll see two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, RJ45 Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is typically enough for most people to avoid using a dongle to connect things like printers, keyboards, or even a monitor. But if you need more ports than that for connections to additional peripherals like a third monitor, or even to offload something from an SD or microSD card, then a docking station will be a must.

There's no doubt that you can find a lot of docking stations for a laptop, but they're not all created equal. It is why we've done some extra research and found these eight great options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4.

  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-2
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Editor's Choice
    $400 at Amazon
  • Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Premium Pick
    $306 at Lenovo
  • 01-2-1
    Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best Value
    $43 at Amazon
  • Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock
    $300 at Amazon
  • VisionTek VT7400
    VisionTek VT7400
    A great DisplayLink dock
    $303 at Amazon
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    For RGB lovers
    $330 at B&H
  • kensington-sd5780t-square-render-01
    Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Great dock with HDMI 2.1
    $279 at Amazon
  • 01-3
    Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    With USB-A ports
    $299 at Amazon
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-2
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Editor's Choice

    We reviewed the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock and found it tough not to recommend. While it carries a big price, this docking station gets you 18 ports total, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. There are even SD card readers, too.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Premium Pick
    $306 $340 Save $34

    This is the official dock for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's another pricey dock, but if you want a dock to match the look and feel of your ThinkPad, this is the dock to buy. It lacks features like an SD card reader, but you can enjoy multiple USB ports, display outputs, and 100W charging.

    $306 at Lenovo
  • 01-2-1
    Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best Value

    On a budget and need extra ports for your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4? This simple dongle is for you. It attaches to one of your USB-C ports on your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, providing seven extra ports, with a mix of USB-A, HDMI, and SD card readers.

    $43 at Amazon
  • Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock

    This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Anker is quite popular with folks with limited space in their setups. It's a sleek dock in a metal shell. The dock has two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, a downstream Thunderbolt, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    $300 at Amazon $300 at Anker
  • VisionTek VT7400
    VisionTek VT7400
    A great DisplayLink dock

    This dock from VisokTek is another that we've tested and reviewed. it's priced lower than a Thunderbolt 4 dock since it uses DisplayLink technology for connecting up to three 4K displays to your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It also has USB-A ports, Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack for good measure.

    $303 at Amazon
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    For RGB lovers

    We loved the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma for those who want a flashier docking station. It has RGB lighting, along with the necessary ports like an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

    $330 at B&H $330 at Newegg
  • kensington-sd5780t-square-render-01
    Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Great dock with HDMI 2.1
    $279 $390 Save $111

    We found the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station to be quite powerful in our testing. Unlike others on our list, it supports the newer HDMI 2.1 standard for connections to newer displays. It also has 11 ports, including HDMI, and can easily be mounted and locked.

    $400 at Lenovo $279 at Amazon
  • 01-3
    Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    With USB-A ports

    This Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is just under $300 and comes with a lot of ports. There are 16 total ports here and support for connecting to dual displays, along with a ton of USB-A ports.

    $299 at Amazon

A recap of the best docking stations for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

These are the best docking stations for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. While you don't necessarily need extra ports on the already stocked ThinkPad, you might want to turn this laptop into the core of an ultimate work setup. If you want the very best docking station, then it's the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This dock offers 18 ports in total, including almost everything you'll need like USB-A, SD card readers, Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, all in a sleek metal shell.

Of course, $400 is a lot for a docking station, so if you want something more affordable, like the simple Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, which has extra USB-A ports, and HDMI plus card readers at just $43. There are also a ton of options in between, so there's an option out there for you.