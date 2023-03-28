One of the benefits of Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup compared to some of the other best business laptops is the port selection. An incoming device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 comes with a ton of ports. You'll see two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, RJ45 Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is typically enough for most people to avoid using a dongle to connect things like printers, keyboards, or even a monitor. But if you need more ports than that for connections to additional peripherals like a third monitor, or even to offload something from an SD or microSD card, then a docking station will be a must.

There's no doubt that you can find a lot of docking stations for a laptop, but they're not all created equal. It is why we've done some extra research and found these eight great options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4.