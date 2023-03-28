One of the benefits of Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup compared to some of the other best business laptops is the port selection. An incoming device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 comes with a ton of ports. You'll see two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, RJ45 Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is typically enough for most people to avoid using a dongle to connect things like printers, keyboards, or even a monitor. But if you need more ports than that for connections to additional peripherals like a third monitor, or even to offload something from an SD or microSD card, then a docking station will be a must.
There's no doubt that you can find a lot of docking stations for a laptop, but they're not all created equal. It is why we've done some extra research and found these eight great options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's Choice
We reviewed the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock and found it tough not to recommend. While it carries a big price, this docking station gets you 18 ports total, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. There are even SD card readers, too.
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick$306 $340 Save $34
This is the official dock for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's another pricey dock, but if you want a dock to match the look and feel of your ThinkPad, this is the dock to buy. It lacks features like an SD card reader, but you can enjoy multiple USB ports, display outputs, and 100W charging.
Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
On a budget and need extra ports for your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4? This simple dongle is for you. It attaches to one of your USB-C ports on your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, providing seven extra ports, with a mix of USB-A, HDMI, and SD card readers.
Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 DockCompact Thunderbolt 4 dock
This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Anker is quite popular with folks with limited space in their setups. It's a sleek dock in a metal shell. The dock has two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, a downstream Thunderbolt, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
VisionTek VT7400A great DisplayLink dock
This dock from VisokTek is another that we've tested and reviewed. it's priced lower than a Thunderbolt 4 dock since it uses DisplayLink technology for connecting up to three 4K displays to your ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It also has USB-A ports, Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack for good measure.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaFor RGB lovers
We loved the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma for those who want a flashier docking station. It has RGB lighting, along with the necessary ports like an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationGreat dock with HDMI 2.1$279 $390 Save $111
We found the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station to be quite powerful in our testing. Unlike others on our list, it supports the newer HDMI 2.1 standard for connections to newer displays. It also has 11 ports, including HDMI, and can easily be mounted and locked.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockWith USB-A ports
This Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is just under $300 and comes with a lot of ports. There are 16 total ports here and support for connecting to dual displays, along with a ton of USB-A ports.
A recap of the best docking stations for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
These are the best docking stations for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. While you don't necessarily need extra ports on the already stocked ThinkPad, you might want to turn this laptop into the core of an ultimate work setup. If you want the very best docking station, then it's the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This dock offers 18 ports in total, including almost everything you'll need like USB-A, SD card readers, Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, all in a sleek metal shell.
Of course, $400 is a lot for a docking station, so if you want something more affordable, like the simple Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, which has extra USB-A ports, and HDMI plus card readers at just $43. There are also a ton of options in between, so there's an option out there for you.