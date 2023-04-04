When considering buying a great business laptop like the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, a case is a must. Even though ThinkPads are some of the most durable laptops and pass military-grade testing, you don't want to risk your new laptop getting scratched or dropped. That's why we've collected eight of the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 right here.
The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a 14-inch laptop with some slim dimensions — 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches — and weighs about 2.72 pounds. That means any standard 13-inch laptop case should fit it fine, whether you want a simple sleeve or a backpack.
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial Sleeve$24 $28 Save $4
This sleeve from Lenovo is the official sleeve for all ThinkPad models. It's sleek, thin, and has a ThinkPad logo on the side. It also has a carrying handle and padded corners for standard protection from bumps.
Tangbolibo Laptop SleeveBest Value
The Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve not only comes in four colors but it's also one of the more affordable sleeves on our list. It even comes with a shoulder strap and a large zippered front pocket, so you can store a tablet or other accessories inside.
Finpac Hard SleevePremium Pick
As the name suggests, the Finpac Hard Sleeve has a hard outer shell. This means it provides better protection for your laptop against harsh drops and bumps. It also comes in multiple colors and designs.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with standStand + case
The Nillkin Laptop Sleeve is one of the more unique options you can find for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4. It doubles as a stand when you want to use your laptop at a more comfortable tying angle on your desk.
WerKens Genuine Leather SleeveLeather sleeve
Want a more luxurious sleeve for your ThinkPad T14s Gen 4? That's what you'll get with this sleeve from WerKens. It's made of leather and comes in various color options with a soft fabric interior that protects your laptop. There's even a zippered front pocket for a cool dual-tone look.
Inatech 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop SleeveSleeve + accessory bag
The Inatech 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop Sleeve is one of our favorite laptop sleeves because it comes with an accessory bag. So you'll not only get protection for your laptop, but you also can carry around your accessories.
Allinside Laptop SleeveThin sleeve
This sleeve from Allinside is one of the slimmest options you can find. It's quite similar to an envelope since you can slot your ThinkPad in from the top and then close the flap shut in the front. It's great for minimalists.
V Voova Laptop SleeveWith lots of pockets
The V Voova Laptop Sleeve is quite the special sleeve. It comes with dual front zippered pockets. In addition to protecting your laptop in the main compartment, these front pockets double down for extra storage
A look back at the best cases for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 isn't out yet, but we're expecting it to become one of the best ThinkPads on the market when it does. And you'll want to protect that new laptop with a case.
Looking at all eight of these picks, the best sleeve for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is the official Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve. You can pick it up from Lenovo and it has Thinkpad branding for perfect coordination. The Finpac Hard Sleeve is also a great option with its hard outer shell that offers better protection against drops and common bumps. And if you need something more affordable, the Tangbolobo Laptop Sleeve comes in four colors and has a shoulder strap so you carry your ThinkPad around hands-free.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a more streamlined version of the ThinkPad T14, with a thinner design and some tweaked configuration options.