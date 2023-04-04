When considering buying a great business laptop like the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, a case is a must. Even though ThinkPads are some of the most durable laptops and pass military-grade testing, you don't want to risk your new laptop getting scratched or dropped. That's why we've collected eight of the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 right here.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a 14-inch laptop with some slim dimensions — 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches — and weighs about 2.72 pounds. That means any standard 13-inch laptop case should fit it fine, whether you want a simple sleeve or a backpack.