The ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 offers the same enterprise-grade performance and features you’ve come to expect from Lenovo’s T-series laptops but in a significantly thinner and lighter chassis. While this notebook is best suited for on-the-go use, its powerful Intel Core Ultra processor options also make it a logical choice for marathon work sessions at your desk. That’s why we suggest pairing this powerful laptop with a proper docking station. Here are some of the best docking stations for enhancing your Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 with more ports for all your peripherals.

What are the best Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 docking stations in 2024?

  • Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Best overall
    For most users, the official ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the top choice for adding I/O ports to their Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. It includes four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, two DP 1.4 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It also supports 100W power delivery and easy remote firmware updates.

  • Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station
    Best value

    The Anker 777 offers most of the same features as our top pick but at a more tantalizing price. Sure, you forego remote firmware updates, but you still have a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a 90W USB-C power delivery port, four USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

  • Image of a Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Alternative best value
    Kensington makes some of the best docking stations in the game, especially when you factor in the modest price points. The SD5700T is a great match for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, as it includes three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, four USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. You will need a USB-C monitor or a display adapter to connect an extra monitor, though.

  • lenovo thunderbolt 4 dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock
    Most power delivery
    We'll say right off the bat that this one may be a bit too expensive for your needs, but it's an official Lenovo dock that offers a lot of versatility. It has four USB Type-A ports.,HDMI, two DisplayPort connections, gigabit Ethernet, and a downstream Thunderbolt port. Plus, it can deliver up to 230W of power to Lenovo laptops, and the power button can turn on your laptop too.

  • An image of the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Quad-monitor dock

    If you want to connect an absolutely absurd number of monitors to your Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, then the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the easiest way to do it. It has two HDMI ports and two DP ports, which can connect a total of four 4K @60Hz monitors simultaneously. Plus it has plenty of other charging and data ports to round out the selection.

  • Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Choma in black top view with RGB
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    Best RGB
    If you want to add some customizable LED flair to your docking station setup, consider the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma. Its RGB LED array can be customized using the Razer Chroma software and can be synchronized with other Razer Chroma-compatible peripherals. It’s no slouch in the I/O department, either. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

  • Tobenone USB-C Docking Station Stand
    Tobenone USB-C Docking Station Stand
    Docking station stand combo

    Using a docking station doesn’t just improve your laptop’s I/O capabilities. It also enhances the ergonomic potential of your setup by allowing you to use a keyboard that isn’t fastened right below your display. That’s why we like the Tobenone USB-C Docking Station Stand, which can raise your display closer to eye level while also allowing you to connect to more peripherals. And the best part? The powered USB hub is fully detachable for when you need it on the go.

  • Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
    Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
    If you want a more portable hub to add ports to your laptop, this one from Lenovo may do the trick. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports passthrough charging via USB-C. It's very compact, too.

  • Image of a Cable Matters 8-in-1 USB4 Hub
    Cable Matters 8-in-1 USB4 Hub
    DP USB hub

    If you prefer a physical DP port on your USB hub rather than an HDMI cable, you’ll want to go with the Cable Matters 8-in-1 USB4 Hub instead of the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub. Otherwise, this option offers most of the same features as the Lenovo official USB hub for a higher price. An adapter would work all the same, but there is something to be said for having simplicity in your docking station setup.

Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 docking stations: The bottom line

There is clearly no shortage of viable docking station options for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. But sometimes, that only makes it harder to find the ideal accessory for your setup. Instead of hunting for a docking station with the perfect selection of ports for your current setup, consider our top pick, the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which has enough I/O options to support any setup upgrades down the road.

If you’re looking to save some money, you can instead opt for one of our other two value picks, the Anker 777, or the Kensington SD5700T. You can save even more money by opting for a USB hub like the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub, but this does come at the cost of some charging capabilities. But there are plenty of options in between as well, so there is a viable option for pretty much any budget.

